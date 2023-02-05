This is the official, authoritative, inspired podcast of the Babylon Bee. Join editor-in-chief Kyle Mann for a look at weekly highlights, discussing the spicies... More
This Is What Gives Michael Malice Hope
Michael Malice is back at The Babylon Bee to talk about his new book The White Pill and why you should never let yourself give in to despair. Evil wants to stamp out the family, religion, and the individual, but can it? The discussion is relentless and harrowing in showing how evil evil can be, but it also shows how we can take the white pill knowing that evil is not invincible. Sam basically read every book Michael’s ever written to prepare for this episode so this interview is a deep dive on everything Michael Malice has ever written. Michael talks about whether McCarthyism was as bad as we were taught in public school, how the New York Times covered up mass murder, and how the Bolsheviks were trying to create a New Man. Michael also passionately discusses the fall of the Soviet Union being conservatism’s great victory and how the communists need to read more G.K. Chesterton! Keep hope alive and take your dose of The White Pill: https://www.amazon.com/White-Pill-Tale-Good-Evil/dp/B0BNZ7XZ5T
5/2/2023
1:06:58
Tucker Carlson Parted Ways From Fox News and The Babylon Bee Reacts
Tucker Carlson and Fox News have “parted ways” and The Babylon Bee reacts with Kyle, Adam, and Chandler on the podcast this week. The Babylon Bee also talks to Bethany Mandel and Karol Markowicz about their new book Stolen Youth. We also played with AI-generated art and want to see if the gang can guess what the prompt was based on the image and real-life flounders are hilarious looking. Check out Bethany Mandel and Karol Markowicz’ book Stolen Youth: https://www.amazon.com/Stolen-Youth-Progressives-Replacing-Radicalism/dp/1956007083 The Babylon Bee also reacts to Justin Trudeau gaslighting everyone, Hunter Biden’s paternity case, and President Biden's ominous threat to “finish” the job! In the full-length ad-free subscribers-only podcast, Kyle introduces you to his C.S. Lewis Corner and The Bee gang try to figure out who the creepiest celebrity is. Become a Babylon Bee subscriber to get the ad-free, full-length podcast. Use promo code ‘PODCAST’ to get 20% OFF: https://babylonbee.com/plans Use this special link to get 10% OFF anything in The Babylon Bee store!: https://shop.babylonbee.com/discount/PODCAST This episode is brought to you by our wonderful sponsors who you should absolutely check out: Allegiance Gold: http://protectwithbee.com Samaritan Ministries: https://samaritanministries.org/thebabylonbee PublicSq on Apple: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/publicsq/id1573823343 Public Sq on Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.publicsq.app
4/28/2023
1:23:45
Jack Hibbs Kept Church Open During COVID
Pastor Jack Hibbs from Calvary Chapel Chino Hills is at The Babylon Bee to talk about why he made the decision to keep the church open even though the State of California told him to go home and stay masked up. Jack discusses his thoughts on Christian involvement in politics, his friendship with Dennis Prager, and how belief in Jesus being God’s Son is found in the Old Testament. Jack also talks about the Jesus movement, Chuck Smith, and how we need to get Jordan Peterson saved. In the full-length ad-free podcast, Jack answers the Ten Questions and gives his thoughts on Donald Trump. You can hear more from Jacks Hibbs on the Jack Hibbs Podcast: https://podcast.jackhibbs.com To see the whole interview, become a Babylon Bee subscriber at: http://babylonbee.com/plans Use the promocode ‘PODCAST’ to get 20% off! You’ll be supporting The Babylon Bee and you’ll get access to the content like this at The Babylon Bee completely ad-free.
4/25/2023
58:48
Jinger Duggar Vuolo Chooses Faith Instead Of Fear Just Like Luigi In Super Mario Bros
Adam, Jarret, and Emma are back to talk about the news this week, while Travis and Chandler review the smash hit Super Mario Bros. movie. Kyle and Emma also talked to Jinger Duggar Vuolo about how she is disentangling her faith from fear rather than deconstructing. Check out Jinger’s book Becoming Free Indeed: https://www.amazon.com/Becoming-Free-Indeed-Story-Disentangling/dp/1400335817 Adam gets feisty in the full version of the podcast and Travis and Chandler have an in-depth discussion about video games and Chris Farley. Subscribers also get to see if Jarret can name three things he likes about Progressive Christians. Go to: http://BabylonBee.com/Plans USE PROMOCODE: ‘PODCAST’ to get 20% OFF become a Babylon Bee Subscriber on the website to get ad-free full-length podcasts and more! Support The Bee! Now you can get a 10% discount off The Babylon Bee store now!: https://shop.babylonbee.com/discount/PODCAST This episode is brought to you by our wonderful sponsors who you should absolutely check out: Allegiance Gold: http://protectwithbee.com My Patriot Supply http://preparewithbee.com Alliance Defending Freedom: http://adflegal.org/jack Samaritan Ministries: http://samaritanministries.org/thebabylonbee
4/21/2023
1:19:59
Leaving Atheism | The Jonathan Noyes Interview
Jonathan Noyes is at The Babylon Bee to talk about his past days as an “evangelical atheist” when he would try to convert the Christians to his wonderful worldview where nothing ultimately matters but you can do anything you want. He became a Christian and now he tackles the major atheist objections to faith in God, like the problem of evil and suffering, and gives his reasons for believing in the God of the Bible. Listen to find out why Jonathan put his fedora-wearing days behind him. Jonathan is a speaker with Stand to Reason: https://www.str.org/ In the full-length ad-free podcast Jonathan takes some questions from subscribers to The Babylon Bee. Use PROMOCODE: ‘PODCAST’ and get 20% off becoming a subscriber at: https://babylonbee.com/plans?utm_source=Libsyn&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=description
This is the official, authoritative, inspired podcast of the Babylon Bee. Join editor-in-chief Kyle Mann for a look at weekly highlights, discussing the spiciest topics of the times, the stories behind the stories, and a behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of America's most trusted source for Christian news satire.