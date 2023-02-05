This Is What Gives Michael Malice Hope

Michael Malice is back at The Babylon Bee to talk about his new book The White Pill and why you should never let yourself give in to despair. Evil wants to stamp out the family, religion, and the individual, but can it? The discussion is relentless and harrowing in showing how evil evil can be, but it also shows how we can take the white pill knowing that evil is not invincible. Sam basically read every book Michael’s ever written to prepare for this episode so this interview is a deep dive on everything Michael Malice has ever written. Michael talks about whether McCarthyism was as bad as we were taught in public school, how the New York Times covered up mass murder, and how the Bolsheviks were trying to create a New Man. Michael also passionately discusses the fall of the Soviet Union being conservatism’s great victory and how the communists need to read more G.K. Chesterton! Keep hope alive and take your dose of The White Pill: https://www.amazon.com/White-Pill-Tale-Good-Evil/dp/B0BNZ7XZ5T