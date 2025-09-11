The Awakening Spaces Podcast - Conscious Construction for a Healthy Home

Episode 05: The Missing Piece to Healing your Gut with Hannah Aylward

In this episode, Ashley sits down with functional nutritionist Hannah Aylward to uncover the overlooked layers of gut healing that go far beyond food. Hannah opens up about her years of bloating, food restriction, and frustration despite following all the "right" dietary rules—and the surprising root causes that finally shifted her health.From mold exposure and heavy metal toxicity to mineral imbalances and the role of the nervous system, Hannah brings a grounded, evidence-based perspective to why so many people stay stuck, even on a perfect diet. She shares what worked, what didn't, and how she helps clients heal without endless restriction or fear of food.Whether you're dealing with reflux, rashes, IBS, or lingering inflammation, this conversation offers both fresh insight and practical tools to address the deeper factors affecting your digestion—while giving you hope that your body isn't broken, it's protecting you.

Ashley helps you renovate and build healthier homes to prevent future health issues from arising from your environment. Whether you're searching for a new home, assessing concerns with your current one, or embarking on a renovation or new build, Awakening Spaces can guide you every step of the way.Ashley brings her background in Building Biology and Building Science and years of hands-on experience helping families reduce mold, chemical exposure, and EMFs in their living spaces. Her clients gain homes that are not only functional and beautiful, but truly support their well-being and peace of mind.

Hannah Aylward is a Certified Holistic Health Coach, functional gut health practitioner and the founder of HAN, a functional nutrition practice that helps women around the world overcome chronic digestive issues utilizing functional nutrition, targeted supplementation, and advanced lab work. After struggling with her own chronic digestive issues for years, Hannah dove headfirst into the latest in gut health research, seeking answers to her bloating, food sensitivities, and pain. With her science-backed formula, Hannah has overcome her own digestive issues and helped hundreds of other women around the world do the