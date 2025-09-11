Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsEducationThe Awakening Spaces Podcast - Conscious Construction for a Healthy Home
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Awakening Spaces Podcast - Conscious Construction for a Healthy Home
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Awakening Spaces Podcast - Conscious Construction for a Healthy Home

Ashley Spanovich
EducationHealth & Wellness
The Awakening Spaces Podcast - Conscious Construction for a Healthy Home
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 7
  • Episode 06: Proper Mold Inspection, Remediation, and Cleaning with John Banta
    Send us a text with your questions, thoughts, and/or a love note regarding the podcast episode to help us know what to create more of!In this episode of The Awakening Spaces Podcast, Ashley speaks with author and building biologist John Banta, whose decades of work in mold remediation have helped countless families reclaim safe, healing homes.John shares his journey into this field and the experiences that fuel his commitment to helping others. They explore how mold, building flaws, and genetic vulnerabilities can create a “perfect storm” for illness. He also introduces his book, a practical guide with strategies and illustrations for preventing and remediating mold.This conversation offers both technical insights and grounded hope for anyone navigating environmental illness or questioning the health of their home.THINGS MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE:Books written and co-written by John Banta:Mold Controlled by John Banta, CIHPrescriptions for A Healthy House by Paula Baker-Laporte, FAIA and John Banta, CIHENTER OUR GIVEAWAY BELOW TO CELEBRATE THE LAUNCH OF OUR PODCAST, WE ARE GIVING AWAY ONE SPOT INTO OUR CONSCIOUS CONSTRUCTION CONTAINER ($12K IN VALUE!).ENTER TO WIN BY DOING THE FOLLOWING:LISTEN TO ONE EPISODE OF THE AWAKENING SPACES PODCASTSUBSCRIBE + FOLLOW THE SHOW ON APPLE PODCASTLEAVE A RATING + REVIEW ON APPLE PODCAST (AN EXTRA POINT IF YOU ALSO SUBSCRIBE AND REVIEW ON SPOTIFY!)HEAD TO THIS INSTAGRAM  POST AND TAG ONE PERSON WHO YOU THINK WOULD BENEFIT FROM THE SHOW. THE MORE PEOPLE YOU TAG THE MORE ENTRIES YOU GET.BONUS: RE-SHARE TO YOUR STORIES FOR ANOTHER ENTRY (TAG US @AWAKENINGSPACES SO WE KNOW YOU POSTED)!CONNECT WITH ASHLEYInstagram | Tiktok | Youtube | WebsiteAshley helps you renovate and build healthier homes to prevent future health issues from arising from your environment. Whether you’re searching for a new home, assessing concerns with your current one, or embarking on a renovation or new build, Awakening Spaces can guide you every step of the way.Ashley brings her background in Building Biology and Building Science and years of hands-on experience helping families reduce mold, chemical exposure, and EMFs in their living spaces. Her clients gain homes that are not only functional and beautiful, but truly support their well-being and peace of mind.Curious about how we can help with your project? Explore our offerings here.CONNECT WITH JOHNWebsite | Facebook | YoutubeJohn C. Banta is an Indoor Environmental Quality Specialist with a degree in Environmental Health Science and over 35 years of experience. He coauthored Prescriptions for a Healthy House: A Practical Guide for Architects, Builders, and Homeowners with Paula Baker-Laporte and Dr. Erica Elliott, now in its 4th edition and also available as an e-book.For 27 years, John focused on mold and water damage, conducting investigations, supervising remediation projects across the U.S., and training cr
    --------  
    1:37:45
  • Episode 05: The Missing Piece to Healing your Gut with Hannah Aylward
    Send us a text with your questions, thoughts, and/or a love note regarding the podcast episode to help us know what to create more of!In this episode, Ashley sits down with functional nutritionist Hannah Aylward to uncover the overlooked layers of gut healing that go far beyond food. Hannah opens up about her years of bloating, food restriction, and frustration despite following all the “right” dietary rules—and the surprising root causes that finally shifted her health.From mold exposure and heavy metal toxicity to mineral imbalances and the role of the nervous system, Hannah brings a grounded, evidence-based perspective to why so many people stay stuck, even on a perfect diet. She shares what worked, what didn’t, and how she helps clients heal without endless restriction or fear of food.Whether you’re dealing with reflux, rashes, IBS, or lingering inflammation, this conversation offers both fresh insight and practical tools to address the deeper factors affecting your digestion—while giving you hope that your body isn’t broken, it’s protecting you.ENTER OUR GIVEAWAY BELOW TO CELEBRATE THE LAUNCH OF OUR PODCAST, WE ARE GIVING AWAY ONE SPOT INTO OUR CONSCIOUS CONSTRUCTION CONTAINER ($12K IN VALUE!).ENTER TO WIN BY DOING THE FOLLOWING:LISTEN TO ONE EPISODE OF THE AWAKENING SPACES PODCASTSUBSCRIBE + FOLLOW THE SHOW ON APPLE PODCASTLEAVE A RATING + REVIEW ON APPLE PODCAST (AN EXTRA POINT IF YOU ALSO SUBSCRIBE AND REVIEW ON SPOTIFY!)HEAD TO THIS INSTAGRAM  POST AND TAG ONE PERSON WHO YOU THINK WOULD BENEFIT FROM THE SHOW. THE MORE PEOPLE YOU TAG THE MORE ENTRIES YOU GET.BONUS: RE-SHARE TO YOUR STORIES FOR ANOTHER ENTRY (TAG US @AWAKENINGSPACES SO WE KNOW YOU POSTED)!CONNECT WITH ASHLEY Instagram | Tiktok | Youtube | WebsiteAshley helps you renovate and build healthier homes to prevent future health issues from arising from your environment. Whether you’re searching for a new home, assessing concerns with your current one, or embarking on a renovation or new build, Awakening Spaces can guide you every step of the way.Ashley brings her background in Building Biology and Building Science and years of hands-on experience helping families reduce mold, chemical exposure, and EMFs in their living spaces. Her clients gain homes that are not only functional and beautiful, but truly support their well-being and peace of mind.Curious about how we can help with your project? Explore our offerings here. CONNECT WITH HANNAH Instagram | The Nutrient Dense Podcast Hannah Aylward is a Certified Holistic Health Coach, functional gut health practitioner and the founder of  HAN, a functional nutrition practice that helps women around the world overcome chronic digestive issues utilizing functional nutrition, targeted supplementation, and advanced lab work.. After struggling with her own chronic digestive issues for years, Hannah dove headfirst into the latest in gut health research, seeking answers to her bloating, food sensitivities, and pain. With her science-backed  formula, Hannah has overcome her own digestive issues and helped hundreds of other women around the world do the
    --------  
    55:57
  • Episode 04: Energy, Emotions, and Environmental Illness with Paula Salas
    Send us a text with your questions, thoughts, and/or a love note regarding the podcast episode to help us know what to create more of!In this episode, Ashley sits down with Paula Marie to explore the intersection of emotional healing, nervous system regulation, and physical recovery from complex chronic illness. Paula shares her own journey of navigating MCAS, environmental sensitivities, and years of intense detox protocols and what ultimately moved the needle most in her healing.From practical somatic tools like parasympathetic breathing to unexpected lessons about nutrition, boundaries, and self-worth, Paula brings both grounded wisdom and refreshing honesty about what works, what doesn’t, and why healing is rarely a straight line. This conversation is for anyone feeling stuck, overly reactive, or desperate for relief, offering both tangible practices and a bigger picture perspective that invites more peace, resilience, and connection with yourself.ENTER OUR GIVEAWAY BELOW TO CELEBRATE THE LAUNCH OF OUR PODCAST, WE ARE GIVING AWAY ONE SPOT INTO OUR CONSCIOUS CONSTRUCTION CONTAINER ($12K IN VALUE!).ENTER TO WIN BY DOING THE FOLLOWING:LISTEN TO ONE EPISODE OF THE AWAKENING SPACES PODCASTSUBSCRIBE + FOLLOW THE SHOW ON APPLE PODCASTLEAVE A RATING + REVIEW ON APPLE PODCAST (AN EXTRA POINT IF YOU ALSO SUBSCRIBE AND REVIEW ON SPOTIFY!)HEAD TO THIS INSTAGRAM POST AND TAG ONE PERSON WHO YOU THINK WOULD BENEFIT FROM THE SHOW. THE MORE PEOPLE YOU TAG THE MORE ENTRIES YOU GET.  BONUS: RE-SHARE TO YOUR STORIES FOR ANOTHER ENTRY (TAG US @AWAKENINGSPACES SO WE KNOW YOU POSTED)!CONNECT WITH ASHLEYInstagram | Tiktok | Youtube | WebsiteAshley helps you renovate and build healthier homes to prevent future health issues from arising from your environment. Whether you’re searching for a new home, assessing concerns with your current one, or embarking on a renovation or new build, Awakening Spaces can guide you every step of the way.Ashley brings her background in Building Biology and Building Science and years of hands-on experience helping families reduce mold, chemical exposure, and EMFs in their living spaces. Her clients gain homes that are not only functional and beautiful, but truly support their well-being and peace of mind.Curious about how we can help with your project? Explore our offerings here. CONNECT WITH PAULAInstagram | WebsitePaula Salas is a Holistic Health Practitioner specializing in emotional and energetic release, nervous system regulation, and somatic healing. She helps clients release the patterns and emotions that keep them in survival mode so they can feel safe, present, and connected in their bodies. After years of struggling with MCAS, mold toxicity, Lyme, thyroid, and gut issues, Paula discovered that unprocessed emotions and core belief patterns were the missing link in her healing. Now, through her signature clearing method, she guides clients through profound transformations that allow the body to return to safety, heal, and thrive.SHOW YOUR SUPPORTIf you found this episode valuable, share it with a friend a
    --------  
    1:01:58
  • Episode 01: What is a Healthy Home, Really? Start Here
    Send us a text with your questions, thoughts, and/or a love note regarding the podcast episode to help us know what to create more of!In this debut episode, Ashley Spanovich unpacks the foundational question: What does it really mean to have a healthy home? From mold toxins to EMFs to the energy of your space, Ashley walks you through the biggest environmental threats hiding in plain sight and how to begin building a more supportive, healing space, no matter your starting point.She offers empowering insights into the difference between baseline safety and deep nourishment, all grounded in real-world realities like budget, capacity, and personal sensitivity. Whether you're recovering from environmental illness, planning your next move, or simply curious about optimizing your space, this episode is a must-listen primer.THINGS MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE:Change the air foundation (Research on Mold Exposure)Awakening Spaces (Research on EMF exposure)Radon meter Ashley recommendsCheck out Branch Basics’ surfactant-based cleaners hereENTER OUR GIVEAWAY BELOWTO CELEBRATE THE LAUNCH OF OUR PODCAST, WE ARE GIVING AWAY ONE SPOT INTO OUR CONSCIOUS CONSTRUCTION CONTAINER ($12K IN VALUE!).ENTER TO WIN BY DOING THE FOLLOWING:LISTEN TO ONE EPISODE OF THE AWAKENING SPACES PODCASTSUBSCRIBE + FOLLOW THE SHOW ON APPLE PODCASTLEAVE A RATING + REVIEW ON APPLE PODCAST (AN EXTRA POINT IF YOU ALSO SUBSCRIBE AND REVIEW ON SPOTIFY!)HEAD TO THIS INSTAGRAM POST AND TAG ONE PERSON WHO YOU THINK WOULD BENEFIT FROM THE SHOW. THE MORE PEOPLE YOU TAG THE MORE ENTRIES YOU GET.  BONUS: RE-SHARE TO YOUR STORIES FOR ANOTHER ENTRY (TAG US @AWAKENINGSPACES SO WE KNOW YOU POSTED)!CONNECT WITH ASHLEYInstagram | Tiktok | Youtube | WebsiteAshley helps you renovate and build healthier homes to prevent future health issues from arising from your environment. Whether you’re searching for a new home, assessing concerns with your current one, or embarking on a renovation or new build, Awakening Spaces can guide you every step of the way.Ashley brings her background in Building Biology and Building Science and years of hands-on experience helping families reduce mold, chemical exposure, and EMFs in their living spaces. Her clients gain homes that are not only functional and beautiful, but truly support their well-being and peace of mind.Curious about how we can help with your project? Explore our offerings here. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT  If you found this episode valuable, share it with a friend and leave us a rating and review! Thank you for listening ✨
    --------  
    32:45
  • Episode 03: Buying a Home? Don’t Miss These Red Flags
    Send us a text with your questions, thoughts, and/or a love note regarding the podcast episode to help us know what to create more of!Buying a new home can be exciting, but also dangerous if you don’t know what to look for. In this episode of The Awakening Spaces Podcast, Ashley Spanovich walks you through the top environmental and structural red flags to be aware of before purchasing a home, especially if you’re prioritizing health, low-tox living, and long-term safety.This episode goes far beyond aesthetic appeal and home inspection basics. Ashley offers a comprehensive guide to investigating what's around and underneath a property, things most inspectors miss but can have serious consequences for your well-being and wallet. Whether you're chemically sensitive, healing from mold illness, or just want to make an empowered, educated decision, this episode is your roadmap to confidently vetting your future home.THINGS MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE:Air Pollution Near HighwaysCDC report on near-roadway pollutionNIH environmental health perspectivesAir Pollution Near AirportsStudy on air pollution from airport operationsNIH airport emissions health studyMold in CrawlspacesNIH mold transmission study on crawlspacesUnderstanding EMFsLink to our blog post on EMFsTOOLS + GUIDESAspen Air Filter  (use code AS200 for $200 off)Tri-Filed TF2 EMF MeterSafe and Sound Radio Frequency Meter Moisture MeterThermal Imaging CameraFEMA Flood Plain MapsAwakened Home Search GuideENTER OUR GIVEAWAY BELOWTO CELEBRATE THE LAUNCH OF OUR PODCAST, WE ARE GIVING AWAY ONE SPOT INTO OUR CONSCIOUS CONSTRUCTION CONTAINER ($12K IN VALUE!).ENTER TO WIN BY DOING THE FOLLOWING:LISTEN TO ONE EPISODE OF THE AWAKENING SPACES PODCASTSUBSCRIBE + FOLLOW THE SHOW ON APPLE PODCASTLEAVE A RATING + REVIEW ON APPLE PODCAST (AN EXTRA POINT IF YOU ALSO SUBSCRIBE AND REVIEW ON SPOTIFY!)HEAD TO THIS INSTAGRAM  POST AND TAG ONE PERSON WHO YOU THINK WOULD BENEFIT FROM THE SHOW. THE MORE PEOPLE YOU TAG THE MORE ENTRIES YOU GET.  BONUS: RE-SHARE TO YOUR STORIES FOR ANOTHER ENTRY (TAG US @AWAKENINGSPACES SO WE KNOW YOU POSTED)!CONNECT WITH ASHLEYInstagram | Tiktok | Youtube | WebsiteSHOW YOUR SUPPORT If you found this episode valuable, share it with a friend and leave us a rating and review! Thank you for listening ✨
    --------  
    50:56

More Education podcasts

Trending Education podcasts

About The Awakening Spaces Podcast - Conscious Construction for a Healthy Home

Awakening Spaces explores the profound connection between our physical environments and our inner consciousness. We guide homeowners, designers, and wellness seekers beyond simply discussing "toxin-free" building methods to examine who we actually become on our "toxin-free" journey. In this podcast we’re not only talking about windows, walls, and wiring. Through expert interviews, case studies, and actionable guidance, we will explore how mindful design choices affect our relationships, stress levels, and overall well-being. Drawing from my background in design, building biology, and building science I guide listeners through both the practical and philosophical aspects of creating homes that elevate our health and consciousness.Each week, you’ll receive grounded guidance and actionable tips to help you eliminate the stress and overwhelm of finding, renovating, building, or maintaining your healthy home—so that you can create a space that truly supports who you are becoming.Just by tuning in, you’re already stepping into what it means to be an Awakened Homeowner.Together, we’re building a new way forward—one conscious choice at a time.
Podcast website
EducationHealth & WellnessLeisureAlternative HealthHome & GardenSelf-Improvement

Listen to The Awakening Spaces Podcast - Conscious Construction for a Healthy Home, The Rich Roll Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.8 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 9/15/2025 - 5:05:22 PM