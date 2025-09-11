The Awakening Spaces Podcast - Conscious Construction for a Healthy Home

Episode 04: Energy, Emotions, and Environmental Illness with Paula Salas
Send us a text with your questions, thoughts, and/or a love note regarding the podcast episode to help us know what to create more of!In this episode, Ashley sits down with Paula Marie to explore the intersection of emotional healing, nervous system regulation, and physical recovery from complex chronic illness. Paula shares her own journey of navigating MCAS, environmental sensitivities, and years of intense detox protocols and what ultimately moved the needle most in her healing.From practical somatic tools like parasympathetic breathing to unexpected lessons about nutrition, boundaries, and self-worth, Paula brings both grounded wisdom and refreshing honesty about what works, what doesn’t, and why healing is rarely a straight line. This conversation is for anyone feeling stuck, overly reactive, or desperate for relief, offering both tangible practices and a bigger picture perspective that invites more peace, resilience, and connection with yourself.ENTER OUR GIVEAWAY BELOW TO CELEBRATE THE LAUNCH OF OUR PODCAST, WE ARE GIVING AWAY ONE SPOT INTO OUR CONSCIOUS CONSTRUCTION CONTAINER ($12K IN VALUE!).ENTER TO WIN BY DOING THE FOLLOWING:LISTEN TO ONE EPISODE OF THE AWAKENING SPACES PODCASTSUBSCRIBE + FOLLOW THE SHOW ON APPLE PODCASTLEAVE A RATING + REVIEW ON APPLE PODCAST (AN EXTRA POINT IF YOU ALSO SUBSCRIBE AND REVIEW ON SPOTIFY!)HEAD TO THIS INSTAGRAM POST AND TAG ONE PERSON WHO YOU THINK WOULD BENEFIT FROM THE SHOW. THE MORE PEOPLE YOU TAG THE MORE ENTRIES YOU GET. BONUS: RE-SHARE TO YOUR STORIES FOR ANOTHER ENTRY (TAG US @AWAKENINGSPACES SO WE KNOW YOU POSTED)!CONNECT WITH ASHLEYInstagram | Tiktok | Youtube | WebsiteAshley helps you renovate and build healthier homes to prevent future health issues from arising from your environment. Whether you’re searching for a new home, assessing concerns with your current one, or embarking on a renovation or new build, Awakening Spaces can guide you every step of the way.Ashley brings her background in Building Biology and Building Science and years of hands-on experience helping families reduce mold, chemical exposure, and EMFs in their living spaces. Her clients gain homes that are not only functional and beautiful, but truly support their well-being and peace of mind.Curious about how we can help with your project? Explore our offerings here. CONNECT WITH PAULAInstagram | WebsitePaula Salas is a Holistic Health Practitioner specializing in emotional and energetic release, nervous system regulation, and somatic healing. She helps clients release the patterns and emotions that keep them in survival mode so they can feel safe, present, and connected in their bodies. After years of struggling with MCAS, mold toxicity, Lyme, thyroid, and gut issues, Paula discovered that unprocessed emotions and core belief patterns were the missing link in her healing. Now, through her signature clearing method, she guides clients through profound transformations that allow the body to return to safety, heal, and thrive.SHOW YOUR SUPPORTIf you found this episode valuable, share it with a friend a