Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsGovernmentThe Aud Pod
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Aud Pod
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Aud Pod

Office of the Washington State Auditor
Government
The Aud Pod
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 5
  • The 4-1-1 on police use of deadly force investigation audits
    Did you know the Office of the Washington State Auditor systematically audits every local investigation into police use of deadly force? In fact, we were the first state auditor’s office in the country to do so, starting in the fall of 2022.Our work continues today, and two of our experts who specialize in these audits are on The Aud Pod to explain these unique reports: the principles behind them, what they reveal, and how they benefit Washingtonians. Join host Adam Wilson, along with SAO auditors Michael Huynh and Breanna Perry, for an educational and informative discussion about this little-known aspect of the State Auditor’s Office.As always, if you have a question, topic suggestion or other feedback, send us an email at ⁠⁠[email protected]⁠⁠. Thanks for listening!
    --------  
    21:17
  • We help government (it's true!)
    In addition to promoting fiscal responsibility in government through our audits of local and state governments, our Office also provides valuable help for governments. The Center for Government Innovation (a.k.a. the Center) is a special service of the Washington State Auditor’s Office that provides free resources, guides and services to help local governments run more efficiently and effectively. In essence, the Center provides tools to help governments help the people they serve.In this episode of the Aud Pod we talk with Debbie Pennick, the Center’s Assistant Director, who gives us the rundown of how the Center came about, what it does, and how local governments and Washingtonians benefit from its work. As always, if you have a question, topic suggestion or other feedback, send us an email at ⁠[email protected]⁠. Thanks for listening!
    --------  
    10:39
  • Learn to be Lean
    In this episode of The Aud Pod, SAO’s Joanna Bailey talks with an HR Director for a local government about their experience with our free Lean services workshop designed to help governments improve their work processes and run more efficiently. (Who doesn’t want that?) It’s chock full of great information and insight, so listen in today and add us to your playlist for future Aud Pod episodes!As always, if you have a question, topic suggestion or other feedback, send us an email at [email protected]. Thanks for listening!
    --------  
    12:49
  • Ep. 1 Performance Audits 101
    Our office gets a lot of questions about Performance Audits – for example, how are they different than other audits, and how do we choose the topics? In this episode of The Aud Pod, you’ll hear from our Director of Performance Audit, Scott Frank. We’ll do our best to tell you everything you might want to know about performance audits. If we didn’t cover one of your questions, or want to suggest a topic, send us an email at [email protected].
    --------  
    12:05
  • Introducing The Aud Pod!
    Who best to introduce The Aud Pod than State Auditor Pat McCarthy! Find out why we created a podcast for the Office (hint: it was thought of long before COVID-19 hit Washington), some common misconceptions she often hears about the Office and what you can expect to hear on upcoming episodes.
    --------  
    7:33

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About The Aud Pod

A podcast from the Office of the Washington State Auditor? Yes, your dream has come true. OK, maybe you think it will be about boring and complicated audit stuff but we plan to confound your expectations. Our goal with The Aud Pod is to give you some inside scoop on what we do, make our work easier to understand and also share how we help local and state governments along the way. Join us for some real #GoodGovernment talk. Email us any time at [email protected]. Thanks for listening!
Podcast website
Government

Listen to The Aud Pod, 5-4 and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.8 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 9/15/2025 - 5:04:49 PM