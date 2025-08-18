Did you know the Office of the Washington State Auditor systematically audits every local investigation into police use of deadly force? In fact, we were the first state auditor’s office in the country to do so, starting in the fall of 2022.Our work continues today, and two of our experts who specialize in these audits are on The Aud Pod to explain these unique reports: the principles behind them, what they reveal, and how they benefit Washingtonians. Join host Adam Wilson, along with SAO auditors Michael Huynh and Breanna Perry, for an educational and informative discussion about this little-known aspect of the State Auditor’s Office.As always, if you have a question, topic suggestion or other feedback, send us an email at [email protected]
