Radio Logo
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sports World Cup 2026Near youGenresTopics
PodcastsGovernmentGarland Police Long Code
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Garland Police Long Code
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Garland Police Long Code

Garland Police Long Code
Government
Garland Police Long Code
Latest episode

10 episodes

  • Garland Police Long Code

    ICAC - Internet Detective

    06/05/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    On this episode of the Longcode Podcast, Detective Tony Godwin joins us to discuss his work with the Garland Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit. Detective Godwin shares his law enforcement journey, the experience and skills that led him to become a detective, and the important work involved in investigating online crimes against children. He also provides valuable tips for staying safe online and protecting your family in today's digital world.
    For additional online safety resources, visit:catfishcops.com/resources
    Be sure to subscribe to the Longcode Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or your favorite podcast platform to stay up to date on future episodes.
  • Garland Police Long Code

    The Long Ride - Memorial Bike Ride

    05/08/2026 | 12 mins.
    Officer Raley of the Garland Police Department joins us from the west coast as he participates in the Law Enforcement United Long Ride, honoring fallen officers who made the ultimate sacrifice and supporting their surviving families. We discuss his journey and what motivates him to ride more than 1,100 miles that ends in Washington, D.C. for National Fallen Officers Memorial Week.
    Tune in on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube to listen to this episode and subscribe to stay up to date when new episodes are released.
  • Garland Police Long Code

    Garland Fire - Fire Safety

    02/11/2026 | 28 mins.
    In this episode of the Long Code Podcast, we discuss the amazing partnership our police department shares with the Garland Fire Department. Our guest shares professional stories as well as a few fire safety tips.
  • Garland Police Long Code

    Traffic Unit - One road at a time

    12/03/2025 | 51 mins.
    In this episode, we sit down with Officer Weston from the Garland Police Department’s Traffic Unit to take a closer look at the vital role they play in keeping our roadways safe.
    We discuss the daily challenges traffic officers face, the data-driven strategies they use to reduce accidents, and the proactive efforts taken to address speeding, impaired driving, and a few on the job stories.
    Whether you’re a resident or a commuter, this episode offers a behind-the-scenes look at the men and women dedicated to keeping Garland moving safely. Tune in and learn how the Traffic Unit helps protect our community - one roadway at a time.
  • Garland Police Long Code

    Patrol Unit - The Backbone of Policing

    11/03/2025 | 27 mins.
    In this episode of the Long Code Podcast, we take a closer look at one of the most visible and essential divisions in law enforcement. Our guests discuss what a typical day looks like for patrol officers, how they serve as the first responders to calls for service, and the vital role they play in maintaining community safety.
More Government podcasts
Trending Government podcasts
About Garland Police Long Code
The Long Code Podcast is the official podcast of the Garland Police Department. Join us for an inside look at the Garland Police Department as we sit down with officers from specialized units and patrol. Each episode features in-depth conversations with the experts who keep our community safe. Offering firsthand insight into the people, training, and tactics behind modern policing in Garland.
Podcast website
Government

Listen to Garland Police Long Code, The John Phillips Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.11.3| © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/13/2026 - 9:58:07 PM
A company fromMADSACK