In this episode, we sit down with Officer Weston from the Garland Police Department’s Traffic Unit to take a closer look at the vital role they play in keeping our roadways safe.

We discuss the daily challenges traffic officers face, the data-driven strategies they use to reduce accidents, and the proactive efforts taken to address speeding, impaired driving, and a few on the job stories.

Whether you’re a resident or a commuter, this episode offers a behind-the-scenes look at the men and women dedicated to keeping Garland moving safely. Tune in and learn how the Traffic Unit helps protect our community - one roadway at a time.