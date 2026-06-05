On this episode of the Longcode Podcast, Detective Tony Godwin joins us to discuss his work with the Garland Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit. Detective Godwin shares his law enforcement journey, the experience and skills that led him to become a detective, and the important work involved in investigating online crimes against children. He also provides valuable tips for staying safe online and protecting your family in today's digital world.
For additional online safety resources, visit:catfishcops.com/resources
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