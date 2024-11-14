Camille Wardrop Alleyne: Ed.D. Founder | CEO | Rocket Scientist | Speaker | Humanitarian

In this episode, Ben explores the extraordinary journey of Dr. Camille Wardrop Alleyne, a trailblazer in the field of aerospace engineering. Camille reflects on her impactful career at NASA, where she led key human spaceflight programs and advanced groundbreaking science missions. She shares insights into her work at Arusha Space, promoting space-based solutions for global sustainability, and her passion for STEM education for young women through The Brightest Stars Foundation. They discuss her Trinidadian upbringing, her journey to becoming one of the few women of colour in senior leadership at NASA, and the importance of diversity and inclusion in space exploration. This episode is a testament to Camille’s belief in the transformative power of education, the boundless opportunities of space, and her enduring mission to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers. This weeks episode is sponsored by AIDAA. Check them out: https://www.aidaa.it/ OUTLINE: Here’s approximate timestamps for the episode. 01:01 AIDAA 01:48 From Trinidad to NASA 05:45 Arriving at NASA for the first time 06:47 No social media 07:36 NASA career 13:26 Space industry is changing 15:24 Arusha Space 17:00 Picking “the dream team” 18:45 Private/Public Partnerships in the US and elsewhere 20:04 Current projects 21:12 Future of space exploration/what inspires Camille! 23:55 Why Space?! 25:41 The Brightest Stars Foundation 29:10 Advice to get into the industry (for non Math/Science students) 31:13 Engaging with non Space fairing nations 34:20 Wrap Up and Socials Connect with Dr. Camille Wardrop Alleyne: Arusha Space Website: https://arushaspace.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/arusha.space/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/arushaspace/ Brightest Stars Foundation Website: https://www.brighteststarsfoundation.org/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brighteststarsfoundation/ Stay connected with us! Use #Astroben across various social media platforms to engage with us! Youtube: www.youtube.com/@astrobenpodcast Website: www.astroben.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/astrobenpodcast/ X: https://x.com/Gambleonit Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@astrobenpodcast LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/astrobenpodcast/