In this episode, Ben explores the extraordinary journey of Dr. Camille Wardrop Alleyne, a trailblazer in the field of aerospace engineering. Camille reflects on her impactful career at NASA, where she led key human spaceflight programs and advanced groundbreaking science missions. She shares insights into her work at Arusha Space, promoting space-based solutions for global sustainability, and her passion for STEM education for young women through The Brightest Stars Foundation. They discuss her Trinidadian upbringing, her journey to becoming one of the few women of colour in senior leadership at NASA, and the importance of diversity and inclusion in space exploration. This episode is a testament to Camille's belief in the transformative power of education, the boundless opportunities of space, and her enduring mission to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers. OUTLINE: Here's approximate timestamps for the episode. 01:01 AIDAA 01:48 From Trinidad to NASA 05:45 Arriving at NASA for the first time 06:47 No social media 07:36 NASA career 13:26 Space industry is changing 15:24 Arusha Space 17:00 Picking "the dream team" 18:45 Private/Public Partnerships in the US and elsewhere 20:04 Current projects 21:12 Future of space exploration/what inspires Camille! 23:55 Why Space?! 25:41 The Brightest Stars Foundation 29:10 Advice to get into the industry (for non Math/Science students) 31:13 Engaging with non Space fairing nations 34:20 Wrap Up and Socials
Nicolina Elrick: Blue Origin Astronaut and Entrepreneur
In this weeks episode, Nicolina Elrick takes us behind the scenes of her extraordinary journey to space with Blue Origin. Nicolina is a multi-faceted leader in both philanthropy and entrepreneurship, and on this weeks episode shares what it's like to break through the Kármán line and experience the profound awe of space. We explore the pivotal moments of her flight, her reflections on seeing Earth from afar, and her proposal for a future SpaceX philanthropic mission! OUTLINE: Here's approximate timestamps for the episode. 00:00 Intro to Episode - Nicolina Elrick 01:26 Met at the IAC (the worlds largest space event) 03:00 Nicolina's trip to space! 07:52 Nicolina's successful mission: 08:08 Space relatable 11:25 Renewed sense of purpose 13:03 Nicolina's bio and unique journey to Space 17:30 Grit Diamonds Stars 21:00 The families during launches 23:03 Psychology of preparation for space 24:20 Learnings from crewmates 25:45 Advice to young people 29:25 Whats next on Nicolina's horizon? SpaceX mission concept 32:25 Wrap up and socials
Yanni Barghouty: Co-Founder and CEO of Cosmic Shielding Corporation (CSC)
This episode explores Yanni Barghouty's work with Cosmic Shielding Corporation (CSC) and their mission to create next-generation radiation shielding solutions for the space industry. Yanni shares his journey from biomedical engineering to space entrepreneurship, discusses the challenges of developing advanced materials for radiation protection, and provides insights into the future of space safety and human spaceflight. OUTLINE: Here's approximate timestamps for the episode. 01:00 What/Why is Cosmic Shielding Corporation/CSC? 07:09 Starting up/Business partner 11:20 Launching/testing 13:25 The ordering process 20:42 Challenges of new technologies and protecting humans 25:00 AI in shielding? 37:33 Challenges of space entrepreneurship 43:10 Open for business 45:35 Wrap up and socials
Giuseppe Reibaldi: President of the Moon Village Association. Building a Global Moon Village: A Vision for Lunar Cooperation
Episode 106 covers Giuseppe Reibaldi's work with the Moon Village Association, a pioneering non-governmental organisation that unites both spacefaring and non-spacefaring nations to collaborate on lunar exploration. Ben and Giuseppe discuss how MVA partners with industry, academia, and the public to create a shared vision for humanity's future on the Moon. The MVA's unique platform fosters cooperation, builds networks, and promotes global awareness of the potential benefits of lunar settlement. OUTLINE: Here's approximate timestamps for the episode. 00:00 Introduction to Episode 00:58 Introduction to Giuseppe - what is the Moon Village Association! 06:12 Whose involved? 08:46 Big agencies involved 13:08 International Moon Day (IMD), Global Expert Group and live events 22:59 Sustainable Lunar Environment 23:52 Commercial companies 27:00 Giuseppe's prediction of humanity on the Moon (in 20 years) 32:18 Public perception of lunar presence 39:12 Why the Moon should be for everyone 42:49 Wrap Up and socials
Adriano Autino: Expanding Horizons - the Space Renaissance and the Future of Civilisation Beyond Earth
In episode 105, Ben welcomes Adriano V. Autino, the visionary behind Space Renaissance International, an organisation dedicated to advancing civilian space development and the space economy. Adriano shares his insights on how humanity can expand beyond Earth, the importance of developing low-cost access to space, and the role of space in the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals and why "Space" should be the 18th SDG! They also explore the Space Renaissance Manifesto and discuss the exciting possibilities of space tourism, geo-lunar industrialisation, and more. OUTLINE: Here's approximate timestamps for the episode. 00:00 Intro to episode 01:00 bringing on Adriano Autino. What is the Space Renaissance International? (SRI) 07:00 Mission of the SRI manifesto 13:40 SDG's - why a new "Space" one? 20:22 Not going to space isn't an option 21:35 Why 2025 is an important year for the Space/UN agenda 27:05 Responsibility for space faring civilisations to advance space for the world 32:12 Supporting 33:53 Wrap Up and Socials
Whether you work in the Space industry or dreamed about becoming an astronaut as a kid, we all have some sort of a connection to Space.
Space enthusiast, Ben Gamble, brings you a weekly podcast all about Space. Although Ben currently works in events and hospitality, he has always had an interest in the Space industry. As a preliminary jump into the Space world, Ben created this podcast to explore what goes on in the industry with the dream of launching his own Space tech company later in life.
Ben hopes to connect people of all ages and encourage them to get involved in Space. AstroBen will be a podcast to empower Space enthusiasts, as well as discussing difficult topics. From rockstars to CEO's, astronomers to actors, expect to hear from diverse perspectives all with the shared obsession with the stars!