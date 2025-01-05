The Apple WatchCast Podcast - A podcast dedicated to the Apple Watch

What to expect from the Apple Watch in 2025, what products are now discontinued, vintage, obsolete and out of production. New Apple Fitness content and more Apple Watch Band patents. Plus reviews Clean Up in Photos, ChatGPT integration, Complete Unknown movie and Fall Detection on the Apple Watch.
AWC 482 - Stuck on Catalina Island
Satellite texting, blood pressure monitoring and more may be in the works for upcoming Apple Watches, WatchOS 11.2 is released, a New Year’s Activity Challenge, possible concerns with Apple Watch Bands and what to expect from Apple in 2025. Plus reviews of My Classic-Retro Console, the Vitals app and stuff to keep you warm.
1:24:40
AWC 481 - One Chip To Rule Them All
Apple WatchOS 11.2 releasing soon and what to expect. Apple is investigating cellular Macs and using Amazon chips to pre-train Apple Intelligence and UPS driver fired for stealing Apple Watch. Plus reviews of Calculator and Calendar apps new features and Govee Yard Spot Lights and Smart Net Lights.
55:31
AWC 480 - That's Not The Resolution, That's The Price
Apple is working on a smart home command center, Apple's Gold Link Bracelet is now available, the future of Apple TV, new Activity Award coming and adding an M4 MacMini into an iMac G4. Plus reviews of Apple Intelligence summarizing notes, AirPods Pro 2 hearing test and Apples latest Apple Intelligence commercials.
1:36:29
AWC 479 - Everything's Cooler in a Ray Ban
Apple releases new M4 Macs and latest earnings report. Apple acquires Pixelmator and expands its satellite services. A Ten Year Apple Watch celebration may be in the works for next year and an Apple historically significant StarBucks location closes. Plus reviews of Dimoncoat screen protector, Spigen Tough Armor iPhone case and Password and Ford Pass apps.