Anthony kicks off his WABC run with a terrific two hours covering his professional history, Elon & Trump, spring break madness, Long Island wildfires, took some calls, the golden age of late night and much more.

About The Anthony Cumia Show - WABC Radio

The Anthony Cumia Show can be heard Sunday nights on WABC Radio in New York City from 8-10 pm eastern time. Anthony Cumia has a long history on radio, beginning in 1994 as one half of Opie and Anthony, first on WBAB on Long Island, WAAF in Boston, eventually landing on WNEW-FM in New York City, where the duo hosted afternoon drive and went into syndication around the country. In 2014, Cumia launched The Anthony Cumia Show through another subscription-based platform.