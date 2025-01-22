Why Is Branding Important for Your City? with Author, Steve Miller

This episode of the Amazing Cities and Towns Podcast sponsored by Bearing Advisors, Jim Hunt interviews Steve Miller, author of 10 books with the most recent; "Uncopieable" · A candid conversation about Branding for Cities and Towns · And, much more 7 Steps to an Amazing City: Attitude Motivation Attention to Detail Zing Inclusiveness Neighborhood Empowerment Green Awareness Thanks for listening and look forward to having you join us for the next episode. Links Mentions During Show: https://www.beuncopyable.com/cities · www.AmazingCities.org · www.AmazingCities.org/podcast to be a guest on the podcast About Steve Miller: AKA "Kelly's Dad" and "Marketing Gunslinger," I don't just play the game of marketing; I rewrite its rules. With a career highlighted by a main TED Conference speech, over 1,600 national and international presentations, and ten books including the Amazon #1 bestseller "UNCOPYABLE: How to Create an Unfair Advantage Over Your Competition," I've dedicated my professional life to pioneering marketing and branding strategies that leave the competition in the dust. Why do customers choose you over every other option available? It's not about being similar to the competition or competing on price. It's about showcasing why you're the ONLY choice. That's where I come in, armed with proven, results-driven marketing strategies and an unconventional approach to branding that distinctly sets your company apart—even in a sea of commoditization. I excel in two critical areas: • Innovation/Branding: Defining what makes your business not just better, but distinctively different and superior to your competition. • Marketing: Mastering the art of communication with your target market—determining not just how but where to engage them, with irresistible offers that make them eager to connect. Co-author of new Amazon best seller, "Uncopyable You! Create a Personal Brand That Gets People to Know You, Like You, Trust You, and REMEMBER You," a "crappy golfer," and third funniest person in my family, I'm an advisor with an edge. I've navigated the worlds of small B2B businesses and solo-entrepreneurs, transforming challenges into triumphs. Welcome to the No Spin Zone, where marketing meets innovation, and where your business learns to stand UNCOPYABLE. About Your Host, Jim Hunt: Welcome to the “Building Amazing Cities and Towns Podcast” … The podcast for Mayors, Council Members, Managers, Staff and anyone who is interested in building an Amazing City. Your host is Jim Hunt, the author of “Bottom Line Green, How American Cities are Saving the Planet and Money Too” and his latest book, “The Amazing City - 7 Steps to Creating an Amazing City” Jim is also the former President of the National League of Cities, 27 year Mayor, Council Member and 2006 Municipal Leader of the Year by American City and County Magazine. Today, Jim speaks to 1000’s of local government officials each year in the US and abroad. Jim also consults with businesses that are bringing technology and innovation to local government. Amazing City Resources: Buy Jim’s Popular Books: · The Amazing City: 7 Steps to Creating an Amazing City: https://www.amazingcities.org/product-page/the-amazing-city-7-steps-to-creating-an-amazing-city · Bottom Line Green: How America’s Cities and Saving the Planet (And Money Too) https://www.amazingcities.org/product-page/bottom-line-green-how-america-s-cities-are-saving-the-planet-and-money-too FREE White Paper: · “10 Steps to Revitalize Your Downtown” www.AmazingCities.org/10-Steps Hire Jim to Speak at Your Next Event: · Tell us about your event and see if dates are available at www.AmazingCities.org/Speaking Hire Jim to Consult with Your City or Town: · Discover more details at https://www.amazingcities.org/consulting Discuss Your Business Opportunity/Product to Help Amazing Cities: · Complete the form at https://www.amazingcities.org/business-development A Special Thanks to Bearing Advisors for the support of this podcast: www.BearingAdvisors.Net