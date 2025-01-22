Powered by RND
The Building Amazing Cities and Towns Podcast is The podcast for Mayors, Council Members, Managers, Staff and anyone who is interested in building an Amazing Ci...
  • Wellness and Employee Engagement in Alexandria, Virginia with Dr. Grace Ingram
    This episode of the Amazing Cities and Towns Podcast sponsored by Bearing Advisors, Jim Hunt interviews Dr. Grace Ingram, Wellbeing Program and Employee Engagement Manager City of Alexandria  ·       A candid conversation about ·       And, much more   7 Steps to an Amazing City:   Attitude Motivation Attention to Detail Zing Inclusiveness Neighborhood Empowerment Green Awareness   Thanks for listening and look forward to having you join us for the next episode.   Links Mentions During Show:  https://www.conference-board.org/  ·       www.AmazingCities.org ·       www.AmazingCities.org/podcast to be a guest on the podcast   About Dr. Grace Ingram, Wellbeing Program and Employee Engagement Manager City of Alexandria:     Dr. Grace Ingram is the Wellbeing Program and Employee Engagement Manager for the City of Alexandria in Northern Virginia. Prior to her role with the City, Dr. Grace was a wellness consultant with Harden & Associates where she provided wellness program consulting and expertise to over 30 different companies throughout the Southeast region of the U.S. She holds a Bachelor’s in Biology from Spelman College, a Master’s in Exercise Science with a concentration in Health Promotion from Georgia State University, and a Doctorate in Health Science with a concentration in Global Health from Nova Southeastern University. Dr. Ingram is also a member of the American College of Sports Medicine as a Certified Exercise Physiologist®, as well as a Certified Worksite Wellness Specialist with the National Wellness Institute. From a very early age she always knew she wanted to do something geared towards helping others. Over time she discovered that inspiring, creating, and managing wellbeing programs was her passion and purpose in life. Within her current role she is honored to be able to help others improve upon their current dimensions of wellbeing from physical and mental to financial and purposeful. She realizes that they all hold equal weight and should be cared for singularly as well as in unison with one another. In her spare time, Dr. Grace loves to spend time with her family, traveling, learning about new cultures, and listening to all types of music.   About Your Host, Jim Hunt: Welcome to the “Building Amazing Cities and Towns Podcast” … The podcast for Mayors, Council Members, Managers, Staff and anyone who is interested in building an Amazing City.   Your host is Jim Hunt, the author of “Bottom Line Green, How American Cities are Saving the Planet and Money Too” and his latest book, “The Amazing City - 7 Steps to Creating an Amazing City”   Jim is also the former President of the National League of Cities, 27 year Mayor, Council Member and 2006 Municipal Leader of the Year by American City and County Magazine.   Today, Jim speaks to 1000’s of local government officials each year in the US and abroad.   Jim also consults with businesses that are bringing technology and innovation to local government.   Amazing City Resources:   Buy Jim’s Popular Books: ·       The Amazing City: 7 Steps to Creating an Amazing City:   https://www.amazingcities.org/product-page/the-amazing-city-7-steps-to-creating-an-amazing-city   ·       Bottom Line Green: How America’s Cities and Saving the Planet (And Money Too)  https://www.amazingcities.org/product-page/bottom-line-green-how-america-s-cities-are-saving-the-planet-and-money-too   FREE White Paper: ·       “10 Steps to Revitalize Your Downtown”  www.AmazingCities.org/10-Steps   Hire Jim to Speak at Your Next Event: ·       Tell us about your event and see if dates are available at www.AmazingCities.org/Speaking   Hire Jim to Consult with Your City or Town: ·       Discover more details at https://www.amazingcities.org/consulting   Discuss Your Business Opportunity/Product to Help Amazing Cities: ·       Complete the form at https://www.amazingcities.org/business-development   A Special Thanks to Bearing Advisors for the support of this podcast:  www.BearingAdvisors.Net    
    --------  
    54:32
  • The Entrepreneurial City with Jim Hunt
    This episode of the Amazing Cities and Towns Podcast sponsored by Bearing Advisors, Jim Hunt interviews   ·       A conversation about Jim Hunt's latest book; The Entrepreneurial City. ·       And, much more   7 Steps to an Amazing City: Attitude Motivation Attention to Detail Zing Inclusiveness Neighborhood Empowerment Green Awareness   Thanks for listening and look forward to having you join us for the next episode.   Links Mentions During Show: ·       www.AmazingCities.org ·       www.AmazingCities.org/podcast to be a guest on the podcast   About Your Host, Jim Hunt: Welcome to the “Building Amazing Cities and Towns Podcast” … The podcast for Mayors, Council Members, Managers, Staff and anyone who is interested in building an Amazing City.   Your host is Jim Hunt, the author of “Bottom Line Green, How American Cities are Saving the Planet and Money Too” and his latest book, “The Amazing City - 7 Steps to Creating an Amazing City”   Jim is also the former President of the National League of Cities, 27 year Mayor, Council Member and 2006 Municipal Leader of the Year by American City and County Magazine.   Today, Jim speaks to 1000’s of local government officials each year in the US and abroad.   Jim also consults with businesses that are bringing technology and innovation to local government.   Amazing City Resources:   Buy Jim’s Popular Books: ·       The Amazing City: 7 Steps to Creating an Amazing City:   https://www.amazingcities.org/product-page/the-amazing-city-7-steps-to-creating-an-amazing-city   ·       Bottom Line Green: How America’s Cities and Saving the Planet (And Money Too)  https://www.amazingcities.org/product-page/bottom-line-green-how-america-s-cities-are-saving-the-planet-and-money-too   FREE White Paper: ·       “10 Steps to Revitalize Your Downtown”  www.AmazingCities.org/10-Steps   Hire Jim to Speak at Your Next Event: ·       Tell us about your event and see if dates are available at www.AmazingCities.org/Speaking   Hire Jim to Consult with Your City or Town: ·       Discover more details at https://www.amazingcities.org/consulting   Discuss Your Business Opportunity/Product to Help Amazing Cities: ·       Complete the form at https://www.amazingcities.org/business-development   A Special Thanks to Bearing Advisors for the support of this podcast:  www.BearingAdvisors.Net    
    --------  
    17:13
  • Why Is Branding Important for Your City? with Author, Steve Miller
    This episode of the Amazing Cities and Towns Podcast sponsored by Bearing Advisors, Jim Hunt interviews Steve Miller, author of 10 books with the most recent; "Uncopieable"  ·       A candid conversation about Branding for Cities and Towns ·       And, much more  7 Steps to an Amazing City: Attitude Motivation Attention to Detail Zing Inclusiveness Neighborhood Empowerment Green Awareness Thanks for listening and look forward to having you join us for the next episode.   Links Mentions During Show:  https://www.beuncopyable.com/cities  ·       www.AmazingCities.org ·       www.AmazingCities.org/podcast to be a guest on the podcast   About Steve Miller:    AKA "Kelly's Dad" and "Marketing Gunslinger," I don't just play the game of marketing; I rewrite its rules. With a career highlighted by a main TED Conference speech, over 1,600 national and international presentations, and ten books including the Amazon #1 bestseller "UNCOPYABLE: How to Create an Unfair Advantage Over Your Competition," I've dedicated my professional life to pioneering marketing and branding strategies that leave the competition in the dust. Why do customers choose you over every other option available? It's not about being similar to the competition or competing on price. It's about showcasing why you're the ONLY choice. That's where I come in, armed with proven, results-driven marketing strategies and an unconventional approach to branding that distinctly sets your company apart—even in a sea of commoditization. I excel in two critical areas: • Innovation/Branding: Defining what makes your business not just better, but distinctively different and superior to your competition. • Marketing: Mastering the art of communication with your target market—determining not just how but where to engage them, with irresistible offers that make them eager to connect. Co-author of new Amazon best seller, "Uncopyable You! Create a Personal Brand That Gets People to Know You, Like You, Trust You, and REMEMBER You," a "crappy golfer," and third funniest person in my family, I'm an advisor with an edge. I've navigated the worlds of small B2B businesses and solo-entrepreneurs, transforming challenges into triumphs. Welcome to the No Spin Zone, where marketing meets innovation, and where your business learns to stand UNCOPYABLE. About Your Host, Jim Hunt: Welcome to the “Building Amazing Cities and Towns Podcast” … The podcast for Mayors, Council Members, Managers, Staff and anyone who is interested in building an Amazing City.   Your host is Jim Hunt, the author of “Bottom Line Green, How American Cities are Saving the Planet and Money Too” and his latest book, “The Amazing City - 7 Steps to Creating an Amazing City”   Jim is also the former President of the National League of Cities, 27 year Mayor, Council Member and 2006 Municipal Leader of the Year by American City and County Magazine.   Today, Jim speaks to 1000’s of local government officials each year in the US and abroad.   Jim also consults with businesses that are bringing technology and innovation to local government.   Amazing City Resources:   Buy Jim’s Popular Books: ·       The Amazing City: 7 Steps to Creating an Amazing City:   https://www.amazingcities.org/product-page/the-amazing-city-7-steps-to-creating-an-amazing-city   ·       Bottom Line Green: How America’s Cities and Saving the Planet (And Money Too)  https://www.amazingcities.org/product-page/bottom-line-green-how-america-s-cities-are-saving-the-planet-and-money-too   FREE White Paper: ·       “10 Steps to Revitalize Your Downtown”  www.AmazingCities.org/10-Steps   Hire Jim to Speak at Your Next Event: ·       Tell us about your event and see if dates are available at www.AmazingCities.org/Speaking   Hire Jim to Consult with Your City or Town: ·       Discover more details at https://www.amazingcities.org/consulting   Discuss Your Business Opportunity/Product to Help Amazing Cities: ·       Complete the form at https://www.amazingcities.org/business-development   A Special Thanks to Bearing Advisors for the support of this podcast:  www.BearingAdvisors.Net      
    --------  
    56:40
  • Social Media for Cities with Sam Toles (Part 2)
    This episode of the Amazing Cities and Towns Podcast sponsored by Bearing Advisors, Jim Hunt interviews Sam Toles of CiviSocial, helping small-to-medium sized local governments master their social media storytelling.   ·       A candid conversation about using social media in small to medium-sized cities ·       And, much more   7 Steps to an Amazing City:   Attitude Motivation Attention to Detail Zing Inclusiveness Neighborhood Empowerment Green Awareness   Thanks for listening and look forward to having you join us for the next episode.   Links Mentions During Show:  https://civisocial.com/ ·       www.AmazingCities.org ·       www.AmazingCities.org/podcast to be a guest on the podcast   About Sam Toles of CiviSocial:    Top-10 social media executive and former content leader of the world's most successful sports-media brand, Bleacher Report (and House of Highlights). I've channeled my expertise in social media storytelling into CiviSocial, a first-of-its-kind solution for local government. CiviSocial was inspired by first-hand experience seeing the incredible work of local governments from my time as an elected official. The company leverages my unrivaled success on social media in leading the top media companies, running a social media platform, and working with the world's top creators to enhance communication strategies and showcase community achievements while dialing down the negativity. As a C-Suite executive at the intersection of media and technology, I bring a cutting-edge approach to leadership with a deep expertise in social media, creative strategy, and content development. My career has been defined by a holistic skill set that spans content creation, digital strategy, production, marketing, and business development. With a track record of multi-Emmy and Oscar nominations, I have excelled in a variety of content verticals, from general entertainment and sports to e-sports, lifestyle, faith, and true crime. My pioneering work even earned me the first-ever Emmy nomination for a connected fitness platform in 2022. My management experience encompasses a diverse array of digital platforms including OTT (SVOD, AVOD, FVOD), social media (both organic and branded), digital short formats (YouTube, TikTok, Snap), and podcasting. I have successfully led teams ranging from 10 to 300 people, driving growth and innovation in fast-paced, technology led environments. I am constantly experimenting with, learning, and then teaching others to leverage the explosion of new AI tools in the creative space and have written a widely read white-paper on the subject of AI and media, predicting the impact of AI on the media sector in the coming years.   About Your Host, Jim Hunt: Welcome to the “Building Amazing Cities and Towns Podcast” … The podcast for Mayors, Council Members, Managers, Staff and anyone who is interested in building an Amazing City.   Your host is Jim Hunt, the author of “Bottom Line Green, How American Cities are Saving the Planet and Money Too” and his latest book, “The Amazing City - 7 Steps to Creating an Amazing City”   Jim is also the former President of the National League of Cities, 27 year Mayor, Council Member and 2006 Municipal Leader of the Year by American City and County Magazine.   Today, Jim speaks to 1000’s of local government officials each year in the US and abroad.   Jim also consults with businesses that are bringing technology and innovation to local government.   Amazing City Resources:   Buy Jim’s Popular Books: ·       The Amazing City: 7 Steps to Creating an Amazing City:   https://www.amazingcities.org/product-page/the-amazing-city-7-steps-to-creating-an-amazing-city   ·       Bottom Line Green: How America’s Cities and Saving the Planet (And Money Too)  https://www.amazingcities.org/product-page/bottom-line-green-how-america-s-cities-are-saving-the-planet-and-money-too   FREE White Paper: ·       “10 Steps to Revitalize Your Downtown”  www.AmazingCities.org/10-Steps   Hire Jim to Speak at Your Next Event: ·       Tell us about your event and see if dates are available at www.AmazingCities.org/Speaking   Hire Jim to Consult with Your City or Town: ·       Discover more details at https://www.amazingcities.org/consulting   Discuss Your Business Opportunity/Product to Help Amazing Cities: ·       Complete the form at https://www.amazingcities.org/business-development   A Special Thanks to Bearing Advisors for the support of this podcast:  www.BearingAdvisors.Net    
    --------  
    33:07
  • Social Media for Cities with Sam Toles (Part 1)
    This episode of the Amazing Cities and Towns Podcast sponsored by Bearing Advisors, Jim Hunt interviews Sam Toles of CiviSocial, helping small-to-medium sized local governments master their social media storytelling.   ·       A candid conversation about using social media in small to medium-sized cities ·       And, much more   7 Steps to an Amazing City:   Attitude Motivation Attention to Detail Zing Inclusiveness Neighborhood Empowerment Green Awareness   Thanks for listening and look forward to having you join us for the next episode.   Links Mentions During Show:  https://civisocial.com/ ·       www.AmazingCities.org ·       www.AmazingCities.org/podcast to be a guest on the podcast   About Sam Toles of CiviSocial:    Top-10 social media executive and former content leader of the world's most successful sports-media brand, Bleacher Report (and House of Highlights). I've channeled my expertise in social media storytelling into CiviSocial, a first-of-its-kind solution for local government. CiviSocial was inspired by first-hand experience seeing the incredible work of local governments from my time as an elected official. The company leverages my unrivaled success on social media in leading the top media companies, running a social media platform, and working with the world's top creators to enhance communication strategies and showcase community achievements while dialing down the negativity. As a C-Suite executive at the intersection of media and technology, I bring a cutting-edge approach to leadership with a deep expertise in social media, creative strategy, and content development. My career has been defined by a holistic skill set that spans content creation, digital strategy, production, marketing, and business development. With a track record of multi-Emmy and Oscar nominations, I have excelled in a variety of content verticals, from general entertainment and sports to e-sports, lifestyle, faith, and true crime. My pioneering work even earned me the first-ever Emmy nomination for a connected fitness platform in 2022. My management experience encompasses a diverse array of digital platforms including OTT (SVOD, AVOD, FVOD), social media (both organic and branded), digital short formats (YouTube, TikTok, Snap), and podcasting. I have successfully led teams ranging from 10 to 300 people, driving growth and innovation in fast-paced, technology led environments. I am constantly experimenting with, learning, and then teaching others to leverage the explosion of new AI tools in the creative space and have written a widely read white-paper on the subject of AI and media, predicting the impact of AI on the media sector in the coming years.   About Your Host, Jim Hunt: Welcome to the “Building Amazing Cities and Towns Podcast” … The podcast for Mayors, Council Members, Managers, Staff and anyone who is interested in building an Amazing City.   Your host is Jim Hunt, the author of “Bottom Line Green, How American Cities are Saving the Planet and Money Too” and his latest book, “The Amazing City - 7 Steps to Creating an Amazing City”   Jim is also the former President of the National League of Cities, 27 year Mayor, Council Member and 2006 Municipal Leader of the Year by American City and County Magazine.   Today, Jim speaks to 1000’s of local government officials each year in the US and abroad.   Jim also consults with businesses that are bringing technology and innovation to local government.   Amazing City Resources:   Buy Jim’s Popular Books: ·       The Amazing City: 7 Steps to Creating an Amazing City:   https://www.amazingcities.org/product-page/the-amazing-city-7-steps-to-creating-an-amazing-city   ·       Bottom Line Green: How America’s Cities and Saving the Planet (And Money Too)  https://www.amazingcities.org/product-page/bottom-line-green-how-america-s-cities-are-saving-the-planet-and-money-too   FREE White Paper: ·       “10 Steps to Revitalize Your Downtown”  www.AmazingCities.org/10-Steps   Hire Jim to Speak at Your Next Event: ·       Tell us about your event and see if dates are available at www.AmazingCities.org/Speaking   Hire Jim to Consult with Your City or Town: ·       Discover more details at https://www.amazingcities.org/consulting   Discuss Your Business Opportunity/Product to Help Amazing Cities: ·       Complete the form at https://www.amazingcities.org/business-development   A Special Thanks to Bearing Advisors for the support of this podcast:  www.BearingAdvisors.Net    
    --------  
    33:07

About The Amazing Cities and Towns Podcast

The Building Amazing Cities and Towns Podcast is The podcast for Mayors, Council Members, Managers, Staff and anyone who is interested in building an Amazing City. Your host is Jim Hunt, the author of “Bottom Line Green, How American Cities are Saving the Planet and Money Too” and his latest book, “The Amazing City - 7 Steps to Creating an Amazing City” Jim is also the former President of the National League of Cities, 27 year Mayor, Council Member and 2006 Municipal Leader of the Year by American City and County Magazine. Today, Jim speaks to 1000’s of local government officials each year in the US and abroad. Jim also consults with businesses that are bringing technology and innovation to local government.
