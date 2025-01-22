Social Media for Cities with Sam Toles (Part 2)
This episode of the Amazing Cities and Towns Podcast sponsored by Bearing Advisors, Jim Hunt interviews Sam Toles of CiviSocial, helping small-to-medium sized local governments master their social media storytelling. · A candid conversation about using social media in small to medium-sized cities · And, much more 7 Steps to an Amazing City: Attitude Motivation Attention to Detail Zing Inclusiveness Neighborhood Empowerment Green Awareness

https://civisocial.com/

About Sam Toles of CiviSocial: Top-10 social media executive and former content leader of the world's most successful sports-media brand, Bleacher Report (and House of Highlights). I've channeled my expertise in social media storytelling into CiviSocial, a first-of-its-kind solution for local government. CiviSocial was inspired by first-hand experience seeing the incredible work of local governments from my time as an elected official. The company leverages my unrivaled success on social media in leading the top media companies, running a social media platform, and working with the world's top creators to enhance communication strategies and showcase community achievements while dialing down the negativity. As a C-Suite executive at the intersection of media and technology, I bring a cutting-edge approach to leadership with a deep expertise in social media, creative strategy, and content development. My career has been defined by a holistic skill set that spans content creation, digital strategy, production, marketing, and business development. With a track record of multi-Emmy and Oscar nominations, I have excelled in a variety of content verticals, from general entertainment and sports to e-sports, lifestyle, faith, and true crime. My pioneering work even earned me the first-ever Emmy nomination for a connected fitness platform in 2022. My management experience encompasses a diverse array of digital platforms including OTT (SVOD, AVOD, FVOD), social media (both organic and branded), digital short formats (YouTube, TikTok, Snap), and podcasting. I have successfully led teams ranging from 10 to 300 people, driving growth and innovation in fast-paced, technology led environments. I am constantly experimenting with, learning, and then teaching others to leverage the explosion of new AI tools in the creative space and have written a widely read white-paper on the subject of AI and media, predicting the impact of AI on the media sector in the coming years.

About Your Host, Jim Hunt: Welcome to the "Building Amazing Cities and Towns Podcast" … The podcast for Mayors, Council Members, Managers, Staff and anyone who is interested in building an Amazing City. Your host is Jim Hunt, the author of "Bottom Line Green, How American Cities are Saving the Planet and Money Too" and his latest book, "The Amazing City - 7 Steps to Creating an Amazing City" Jim is also the former President of the National League of Cities, 27 year Mayor, Council Member and 2006 Municipal Leader of the Year by American City and County Magazine. Today, Jim speaks to 1000's of local government officials each year in the US and abroad. Jim also consults with businesses that are bringing technology and innovation to local government.