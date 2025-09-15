The AI/XR Podcast September 15, 2025 Ft. Don Carson, Senior Art Director at Mighty Coconut
Charlie is back from the Venice Film Festival Immersive, where he also judged the Reply AI Film Festival. His standout was Blur, which he shared with Ted and Rony, though the Grand Prize went to The Clouds Are 2000 Meters Up. He also praised Doug Liman's Asteroid on Samsung's Moohan headset and noted growing work on Apple Vision Pro.In the news: Anthropic raised $13B at a $183B valuation, Replit secured $250M, Viture raised $100M, Mojo Vision closed $75M, and Higgsfield raised $50M. Rony highlighted Rivet's Army award and Brainlab's ML2 FDA clearance. Apple AirPods added live translation.Don Carson joined to discuss Walkabout Mini Golf and the upcoming Alice in Wonderland course, set for December. Carson, a former Disney Imagineer and now senior art director at Mighty Coconut, explained how each hole is designed as a vignette to guide players through the story. Amazon is preparing new smart glasses, and TwinMind is testing lifelogging concepts.
56:39
The AI/XR Podcast Sept 9th, 2025 ft. Jason Zada and Monica Monique of Secret Level
On this week's AIXR podcast, Ted Schilowitz and Rony Abovitz sit down with Jason Zada and Monica Monique of Secret Level, an AI-native production studio behind projects for Coca-Cola, Mercedes, and Will.i.am. The conversation explores the rapid changes in technology and storytelling, from Jason's TED Talk experiment about a beaver and a magic sock, to the future of production where small creative teams can achieve what once took hundreds. Along the way, they cover Google's antitrust case, Apple's next iPhone event, Meta's new headset prototypes, and how story and human taste remain central even as AI reshapes content creation.
1:01:16
SPECIAL EPISODE - The AI/XR Podcast August 26th, 2025 ft. Rokid Glasses Dev and Launch Team
Charlie Fink hosts a special episode of the AIXR podcast with Rokid and CaringKind to discuss the launch of Rokid Glass, lightweight AI smart glasses. The conversation centers on how the device supports people with vision loss, dementia, and other disabilities through features like navigation, memory support, and safety monitoring, while also addressing privacy safeguards. Rokid announced a successful Kickstarter launch ($300k+ day one) and plans to expand use in healthcare and underserved communities.
16:22
SPECIAL EPISODE - From the Venice Film Festival August 30th, 2025 ft. Doug Liman and the 30 Ninjas Team
In this episode, recorded Friday, August 30, at the Venice Film Festival, Charlie Fink talks with director Doug Liman and the 30 Ninjas team, Juliana Tatlock and Jed Weintraub, about Asteroid, their new immersive XR film. The conversation covers the creative and technical process behind putting audiences inside a Hollywood movie, including the use of Google's high-end digital human capture, Unreal Engine, and the Android XR platform with Gemini AI. Liman explains how the project evolved from a feature script into a 12-minute interactive experience. The team reflects on nearly a decade of experimenting with immersive technologies, from early VR series like Invisible to today's high-fidelity headsets.
17:24
The AI/XR Podcast August 22nd, 2025 ft. Devon Eriksen, Author of Theft of Fire: Orbital Space #1
This week on The AI/XR Podcast, Charlie Fink, Ted Schilowitz, and Rony Abovitz start with the latest news but quickly veer into bigger questions about where technology, storytelling, and human behavior collide. What begins as a conversation about tools and platforms spirals—in a good way—into riffs on consciousness, creativity, and what it means to live in a mediated world. It's part debate, part improv, and occasionally a comedy of interruptions. Devon Erikson, author of the best-selling sci-fi novel "Theft of Fire" joins the discussion, adding a novelist's perspective. The third week in August isn't a big news week, but it made room for a group of futurists who don't all agree on the present or the future of our tech-driven society.
The AI/XR Podcast, co-hosted by producer Charlie Fink, who covers AI and XR for Forbes, Ted Schilowitz, media futurist and co-founder of Red Camera, and Rony Abovitz, founder Magic Leap, and the AI startup, Synthbee. The podcast starts with a hot take on the week's top tech news, followed by industry guests. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.