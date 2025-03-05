AI is reshaping business, but without proper governance, it creates serious compliance, legal, and reputational risks. In this episode of The AI Sidekick: Banishing Legal AI Anxiety podcast, Stanford’s Marietje Schaake breaks down what AI regulation really means for business leaders. From Big Tech’s resistance to oversight to AI-driven fraud and bias, this conversation delivers must-know insights for CLOs, CFOs, and legal ops executives managing AI adoption. Discover why AI governance isn’t about limitations—it’s the key to sustainable, risk-proof business adoption. To learn more about Robin AI visit www.robinai.com/book-a-demo

Host Ryan Heath is joined by Lisa Weaver-Lambert, Author of The AI Value Playbook. Together, they discuss the real-world impact of AI on businesses, including how AI is transforming workflows, why vertical AI is the future, and how private equity firms can prioritize AI investments.

About The AI Sidekick: Banishing Legal AI Anxiety

There’s no question AI is reshaping the way teams work, and for legal professionals, the pace of change can feel both exciting and daunting. How should leaders approach their AI journey? And what steps can they take to navigate this evolving landscape with confidence? Welcome to The AI Sidekick: Banishing Legal AI Anxiety with Robin AI - the podcast designed to guide legal teams through the complexities of AI. Through candid conversations with industry leaders and actionable insights, we break down the world of AI into practical advice and real-world examples. Our mission? To help you embrace AI with clarity, confidence and control.