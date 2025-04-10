About The 6-1-1 Podcast

Former MLB stars Ryan Howard and Jimmy Rollins have over 20 years of experience between the chalk and currently serve as co-leads of the Commissioner’s Ambassador Program, tasked to assist in growing the game both domestically and globally, as well as mentor the next generation of players. The 6-1-1 podcast goes beyond the diamond and explores the world of baseball, culture, and storytelling, opening the door for current players and other guests to share stories and have in-depth, unfiltered conversation about various topics including the difference between today’s game and the past. Hear never-before-told anecdotes from inside the clubhouse and travel days, infused with discussions on important topics and culturally relevant moments rooted in authenticity and veteran wisdom. Ryan and Jimmy’s unrivaled friendship creates the perfect platform that allows guests to tell their stories with genuine emotion, colorful commentary, and a little bit of humor. Listeners can expect conversations that go deeper than the box score and dive into all aspects of the lives of players and other guests, putting on a display of everyone’s authentic self.