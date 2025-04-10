Powered by RND
The 6-1-1 Podcast

Podcast The 6-1-1 Podcast
MLB.com
Former MLB stars Ryan Howard and Jimmy Rollins have over 20 years of experience between the chalk and currently serve as co-leads of the Commissioner's Ambassad...
  • The 6-1-1 Podcast Ep. 1: Michael Rubin
    Michael Rubin joins Jimmy Rollins & Ryan Howard in Tokyo to talk baseball, business, and today's game changing players
    43:19
  • The 6-1-1 Podcast Season 2 Preview
    Ryan and Jimmy discuss what to expect in Season 2 of the 6-1-1.
    14:06
  • The 6-1-1 Podcast Ep. 7: Lawrence Butler
    Jimmy Rollins and Ryan Howard talk baseball, life and World Series swag with the A's rising star.
    1:14:54
  • The 6-1-1 Podcast Ep. 6: Ryan and Jimmy talk playoffs
    Ryan and Jimmy discuss some of their favorite postseason moments
    52:54
  • The 6-1-1 Podcast Ep. 5: Fowler, Victorino, and Pujols
    CAP Members join Ryan and Jimmy to talk about their best postseason moments.
    44:29

About The 6-1-1 Podcast

Former MLB stars Ryan Howard and Jimmy Rollins have over 20 years of experience between the chalk and currently serve as co-leads of the Commissioner’s Ambassador Program, tasked to assist in growing the game both domestically and globally, as well as mentor the next generation of players. The 6-1-1 podcast goes beyond the diamond and explores the world of baseball, culture, and storytelling, opening the door for current players and other guests to share stories and have in-depth, unfiltered conversation about various topics including the difference between today’s game and the past. Hear never-before-told anecdotes from inside the clubhouse and travel days, infused with discussions on important topics and culturally relevant moments rooted in authenticity and veteran wisdom. Ryan and Jimmy’s unrivaled friendship creates the perfect platform that allows guests to tell their stories with genuine emotion, colorful commentary, and a little bit of humor. Listeners can expect conversations that go deeper than the box score and dive into all aspects of the lives of players and other guests, putting on a display of everyone’s authentic self.
