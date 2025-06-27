Pedals are boring w/ Mark Turley of Summer School Electronics | S5E14
Hope you enjoy this episode with Mark Turley from Summer School Electronics! SponsorsGrez Guitars: https://www.grezguitars.com/Grez Guitars (Instagram): https://www.instagram.com/grezguitars/Summer School Electronics: https://www.summerschoolelectronics.com/Summer School Electronics (Instagram): https://www.instagram.com/summerschoolelectronics/Meris Pedals: https://www.meris.us/Meris Pedals (Instagram): https://www.instagram.com/meris.us/Affiliate LinksSweetwater: https://sweetwater.sjv.io/qzy9XjTourGear Designs: https://www.tourgeardesigns.com/discount/40WATTGet 10% off with code 40WATT at checkout!Rattlesnake Cables: https://www.rattlesnakecables.com/40watt/Get 20% off by using the link!TrueFire (affiliate link): https://shorturl.at/bfjGXGet 40% off your first lesson purchase (including the annual pass!) with code 40WATTReverb (affiliate link): https://tidd.ly/3zLI32NPatreon: https://www.patreon.com/40wattpodcast/Find all of the podcast links at:https://www.linktr.ee/40wattpodcasthttps://www.40wattpodcast.com/
57:00
57:00
Helix Stadium and the Future of Guitar Tech w/ Jason Mays | S5E13
1:00:22
1:00:22
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of Guitar Mods w/ Zach Broyles | S5E12
1:13:11
1:13:11
Talking Tone with Paul from the Studio Rats | S5E11
54:35
54:35
S5E10 - From Drugs to Fuzz with Joe from Hello Sailor Effects
In 40 Watt Podcast you can find commentary, interviews, and news in the music world. We'll discuss guitars, amps, effects and how they are used and influence the music around us and the music of the past.