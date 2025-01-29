In this debut episode of The 314 Podcast, host Sarah Fenske talks with longtime St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green. The city’s chief financial officer talks about her high-profile call for private operators to help the city deal with icy streets, why St. Louis voters are in a cranky mood these days, and why she isn’t willing to cede her seat—yet. Then, Sarah chats with SLM staff writer Ryan Krull about how fallout from snowstorm that hit the city on January 5 may affect the mayoral race in March. Listen and follow The 314 Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever podcasts are available. This episode is sponsored by Cardinals Special Events. Looking for an exciting event space for a rehearsal dinner, fundraiser, corporate function, or something in between? Bring your group to Busch Stadium for a uniquely St. Louis venue. Visit cardinals.com/events for more information. Have an idea for a future episode? Send your thoughts or feedback by emailing [email protected]. Interested in being a podcast sponsor? Contact Lauren Leppert at [email protected] omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Welcome to The 314 Podcast
Welcome to The 314 Podcast

Join St. Louis Magazine executive editor Sarah Fenske for conversations that dig into why things are the way they are in St. Louis — and how we can make them better. From the stories that inspire us to the challenges that push us, The 314 Podcast is here to celebrate the good, confront the bad, and untangle the complicated.
