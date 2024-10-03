Episode 4 | Progress: The Fight Against Mass Incarceration
We look at the fight against mass incarceration and talk to leaders in the field about the progress we've made so far. Our guests look to the future and imagine an America without the scourge of mass incarceration. Hosted by: Josie Duffy Rice, Journalist and Writer Featuring: Daryl V. Atkinson, Co-Director and Co-Founder, Forward Justice David Ayala, Executive Director, Formerly Incarcerated, Convicted People & Families Movement Terrell Blount, Executive Director, Formerly Incarcerated College Graduates Network Gina Clayton-Johnson, Executive Director, Essie Justice Group Jocelyn Fontaine, Vice President, Strategic Program Development, Urban Institute SA Kimberly Foxx, Cook County State's Attorney Adam Gelb, President and CEO, Council on Criminal Justice Holly Harris, Founder and President, The Network Vivian D. Nixon, Writer in Residence, Columbia Justice Lab Square One Project John Pfaff, Professor of Law, Fordham Law School Jason Pye, Vice President, Due Process Institute Nkechi Taifa, President, The Taifa Group, LLC Zoë Towns, Executive Director, FWD.us Jeremy Travis, Senior Fellow, Columbia Justice Lab Nick Turner, President and Director, Vera Institute of Justice For more information about each episode and to find full transcripts, visit www.vera.org/thirtyyearproject