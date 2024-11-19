In this episode, Abby and Ryan update you on wedding planning, Abby's show, and Abby announces her next marathon. They dive deep into staying consistent in training, why Abby never ran competitively, and how to accomplish a daily task when you don't want to. Then, they answer YOUR questions... things guys have always wanted to ask girls.TIMESTAMPS:00:15 intro00:28 Abby’s concussion story5:39 Abby’s in a show6:55 how to stay motivated with a busy schedule 14:00 practical steps to wake up and run 16:35 evaluate your goals23:50 the joy of running29:10 Abby’s never been on a running team32:14 dancing with the stars 38:06 questions guys are too afraid to ask girls 38:58 Does height matter??40:22 Do girls notice when guys put effort in their outfits?43:06 How do girls drop hints to guys that they want to be more than friends?50:55 What does a period feel like?52:52 Do girls admire a guy after they are vulnerable?56:52 What does a godly man look like?1:02:21 a girls will look at your Instagram 1:04:50 outroInstagram: thatslifepoddyTikTok: thatslifepoddyYouTube: Abby and RyanStream That's Life on all streaming services Join the RUN CLUB: “Jesus Runners” on STRAVALTK: thatslifepoddy
1:09:22
Questions girls are too afraid to ask guys.
In this episode, Abby and Ryan give you a wedding planning update, discuss Ryan's back pain, talk about the silly moments of engagement season, and answer questions girls have always wanted to ask guys!
1:14:45
We had a fight this morning.
In this week's episode, Abby and Ryan hash out their conflict on camera. They go back into what their tendencies are during fights with one another, and how to learn from each mishap to prevent future hardships. They also talk about Abby's 8 day rest search, and their trip to Austin, Texas to host a run club!TIMESTAMPS:0:00 intro2:50 New podcast set up6:30 Texas recap10:14 Being on someone else's podcast15:45 Our fight25:00 when we need space during conflict28:30 girls vs guys emotionally in conflict32:05 importance in verbalizing feelings in conflict37:19 prayer in conflict41:20 brushing things under the rug45:14 having a safe space to own your faults46:40 Abby exploring what rest is54:10 "What is something that would give you the ick if I wanted to have it at our wedding?"58:00 Highs and lows58:35 outro
58:58
Christians Celebrating Halloween, Modesty for Christian Athletes, and More
Join Abby and Ryan as they discuss HOT TAKES that were submitted by YOU! They take a deep dive into differing opinions on dating in high school, politics, and if pineapple should belong on pizza... spoiler: it does not. TIME STAMPS: Time stamps00:15 Intro00:54 Should the girl remove her last name in marriage?3:25 Podcast decoration fail.5:30 Understanding each others humor.8:20 Meaning behind the podcast 11:08 NBA updates from Ryan12:50 Wedding updates20:38 Pineapple on pizza24:20 pancakes vs waffles27:13 Being evenly yoked in dating.31:57 Tips for studying The Word.36:30 Omnivore vs vegetarian39:04 Weightlifting vs running40:10 How do you get over and ex you though God wanted to be your spouse?46:15 Activewear modesty for Christians50:41 Christians celebrating Halloween 54:20 Wearing socks to bed55:19 Getting married young 56:34 Are long distance relationships a bad idea?58:41 Can guys and girls be friends?1:01:07 Is white chocolate, chocolate?1:01:17 Boundaries in Christian dating1:05:00 We don't know everything.
1:06:22
Abby is an emotional wreck.
In this week's episode, join Abby and Ryan as they talk through a mental block of emotions that Abby is working through on the spot. They talk about eating habits, sadness, feelings of guilt, and seeking perfection. Also discussed id feelings of unworthiness, comparison, and pride.
That's Life hosts, Abby and Ryan, welcome you to join their open conversations about relationships, fitness, and the highs and lows of life! With each episode's focus to be to honor the Lord, listen in on the two through vulnerable conversations, lots of laughs, and sometimes hot take debates. They love you, and Jesus loves you. That's Life!