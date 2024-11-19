Questions guys are too afraid to ask girls.

In this episode, Abby and Ryan update you on wedding planning, Abby's show, and Abby announces her next marathon. They dive deep into staying consistent in training, why Abby never ran competitively, and how to accomplish a daily task when you don't want to. Then, they answer YOUR questions... things guys have always wanted to ask girls.TIMESTAMPS:00:15 intro00:28 Abby’s concussion story5:39 Abby’s in a show6:55 how to stay motivated with a busy schedule 14:00 practical steps to wake up and run 16:35 evaluate your goals23:50 the joy of running29:10 Abby’s never been on a running team32:14 dancing with the stars 38:06 questions guys are too afraid to ask girls 38:58 Does height matter??40:22 Do girls notice when guys put effort in their outfits?43:06 How do girls drop hints to guys that they want to be more than friends?50:55 What does a period feel like?52:52 Do girls admire a guy after they are vulnerable?56:52 What does a godly man look like?1:02:21 a girls will look at your Instagram 1:04:50 outroInstagram: thatslifepoddyTikTok: thatslifepoddyYouTube: Abby and RyanStream That's Life on all streaming services Join the RUN CLUB: “Jesus Runners” on STRAVALTK: thatslifepoddy