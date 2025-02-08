Thanks for Tipping with Tim Chantarangsu & Megan Batoon

Why You Should F Around and Find Out

Welcome to the first episode of the Thanks For Tipping podcast with Tim Chantarangsu and Megan Batoon where they lament about their personal lives and woes while answering YOUR questions, to help you navigate yours. Follow Tim on IG: @timchantarangsu Follow Megan on IG: @meganbatoon DO YOU HAVE A QUESTION FOR TIM AND MEGAN? To send in a voice memo and possibly get your question answered on the show, go here: https://www.speakpipe.com/ThanksForTipping To watch the Thanks For Tipping podcast on YouTube go to: https://www.youtube.com/timothy Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/ThanksForTipping Keep up with Megan outside of Thanks For Tipping on her YT channel: https://www.youtube.com/MeganBatoon Check out Goodie Brand at https://www.GoodieBrand.com Check out Tim’s Patreon for exclusive content at https://www.patreon.com/timchantarangsu Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices