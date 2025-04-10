Powered by RND
Who doesn't like petty texts, celebrity gossip, dating advice, spicy song lyrics, or controversial opinions? Now imagine all that... but it's historical.
HistoryComedySociety & Culture

Available Episodes

  • S2 Ep3: Supporting (18th Century) Women's Wrongs
    If you thought the types of crimes women throughout history commited were minor thefts and disobeying their husbands, think again! Coin forgers, highwaywomen, murderers and all sorts of fascinating felons are subject of today’s episode, as we’re reading 18th century court records from Old Bailey.  ________________  If you enjoy the podcast and want to support what I’m doing, check out my Patreon!  https://www.patreon.com/textory 
  • S2 Ep2: Travel Fifty-Two Miles Merely To See a Man
    What fate awaited an unmarried, disgraced 15-year-old in the Regency era? Well, a life of success and climbing the social ladder if you were smart about it! Our text for this episode is the Memoirs of Harriette Wilson, a Georgian courtesan who published them out of spite, calling out her past lovers. Slay!  ________________  If you enjoy the podcast and want to support what I’m doing, check out my Patreon!  https://www.patreon.com/textory 
  • S2 Ep1: The Coming of The Fairies
    How do fairies benefit the planet? How do they procreate? Do fairy horses exist? These are genuine questions none other than sir Arthur Conan Doyle asked himself in 1922. In this episode we’re reading his book “The Coming of the Fairies”, a serious essay on the possible existence of fairies.  ____________  Hi guys! Welcome back to Textory season 2! I have lots of deliciously scandalous and irresistibly fascinating texts for you this season. If you want to support what I’m doing, check out my Patreon!  https://www.patreon.com/textory 
  • S1 Ep21: And Tomorrow I Shall Again Wear Diamonds and Dance
    Two castles, a husband-prince, longest string of pearls in the world - what more could a girl wish for? In this episode we’re reading the diaries of Princess Daisy of Pless, revealing a life full of travels, flirtations, but also dullness and longing for something more.
  • S1 Ep20: “Give Me a Kiss” - Chopin’s Gay (?) Letters
    In this November episode – the month of Polish Independence Day - we’re dissecting Fryderyk Chopin’s private correspondence (rude!). Romantic era homo-erotic content, bxtching, flirting – all of that awaits.
About Textory - The Podcast

Who doesn’t like petty texts, celebrity gossip, dating advice, spicy song lyrics, or controversial opinions? Now imagine all that... but it’s historical. In this podcast we’ll be reading some juicy historical letters, diaries, articles and other piping hot tea. So get yourself something to drink and let’s jump into TEXTORY. Hosted by Karolina Żebrowska
