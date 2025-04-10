S2 Ep1: The Coming of The Fairies

How do fairies benefit the planet? How do they procreate? Do fairy horses exist? These are genuine questions none other than sir Arthur Conan Doyle asked himself in 1922. In this episode we’re reading his book “The Coming of the Fairies”, a serious essay on the possible existence of fairies. ____________ Hi guys! Welcome back to Textory season 2! I have lots of deliciously scandalous and irresistibly fascinating texts for you this season. If you want to support what I’m doing, check out my Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/textory