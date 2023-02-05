Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
TEMSEA Leadership Podcast

Podcast TEMSEA Leadership Podcast
TEMSEA
TEMSEA Leadership Podcast Hosted By Eric Clauss
Health & FitnessMedicineSociety & CultureRelationshipsBusinessManagement
TEMSEA Leadership Podcast Hosted By Eric Clauss
  • Leading Yourself Through the Lens of the Younger Generation
    In this special episode, we transition to a more light-hearted conversation and explore powerful fundamental nuggets of leadership. You will hear a warm, funny, yet heartfelt conversation between Eric Clauss and his son, Chris. Leadership is about influence, but what does it take to build influence? This podcast is unique and will speak to many people no matter where their leadership journey has them currently. Chris Clauss will speak to self-discipline, the perspective of self-development while becoming a more decisive leader, and what a young person can look for in the leaders above them.Did you spot these leadership nuggets?-building influence as a leader-self discipline-self development -identifying leadership mentors
    7/4/2023
    48:32
  • Mental Strength: Leading yourself through the storms.
    Chad Hollingsworth is no stranger to emergency service. He has served over 20 years as a Firefighter, Paramedic, Nurse, and Educator. We have all had a call that haunts us. In this month’s podcast, Chad Hollingsworth discusses a call with Eric that could have haunted him, but he has turned the tragedy of the mission into something many have and will learn from. You will want to listen, most likely several times, to this robust conversation on achieving mental strength.
    6/6/2023
    1:03:21
  • Leading through the Dark Days
    EMS Director Brent Dyer joins Eric Clauss this month to talk about leading a team, and oneself, through the most challenging situations and calls.
    5/2/2023
    39:48
  • Invisible Wounds: Understanding the Effects of Secondary Trauma on Emergency Providers
    On behalf of TEMSEA, this episode is dedicated to all the emergency responders and emergency department clinicians serving those of the Convent School shooting in Nashville, Tn. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those who have ever been affected by these tragic events. We hope this episode has been helpful to you. In this episode, Eric Clauss joins Dr. Travis McCall. Dr. McCall is a critical care paramedic and nurse who recently obtained his doctorate in nursing. Eric and Dr. McCall explore the emotional toll secondary trauma has on various emergency medical professionals, the concept of secondary trauma, and how to recognize and deal with its effects. Helpful article links mentioned in this episode: Caring for Patients From a School Shooting: A Qualitative Case Series in Emergency Nursing“Was Definitely Different Because They Were Kids”: Caring for Patients From a School ShootingPiloting Peer Support to Decrease Secondary Traumatic Stress, Compassion Fatigue, and Burnout Among Air Medical Crewmembers
    4/4/2023
    53:56
  • TASA Leaders and Award Winners
    Click the link to learn more about the Tennessee Ambulance Service Association (TASA)
    3/14/2023

About TEMSEA Leadership Podcast

TEMSEA Leadership Podcast Hosted By Eric Clauss
