Invisible Wounds: Understanding the Effects of Secondary Trauma on Emergency Providers

On behalf of TEMSEA, this episode is dedicated to all the emergency responders and emergency department clinicians serving those of the Convent School shooting in Nashville, Tn. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those who have ever been affected by these tragic events. We hope this episode has been helpful to you. In this episode, Eric Clauss joins Dr. Travis McCall. Dr. McCall is a critical care paramedic and nurse who recently obtained his doctorate in nursing. Eric and Dr. McCall explore the emotional toll secondary trauma has on various emergency medical professionals, the concept of secondary trauma, and how to recognize and deal with its effects. Helpful article links mentioned in this episode: Caring for Patients From a School Shooting: A Qualitative Case Series in Emergency Nursing“Was Definitely Different Because They Were Kids”: Caring for Patients From a School ShootingPiloting Peer Support to Decrease Secondary Traumatic Stress, Compassion Fatigue, and Burnout Among Air Medical Crewmembers