Lucille Ball’s Fillings: Detecting a Japanese Spy Operation
There's a popular Hollywood story about Lucille Ball. She told several people, including Dick Cavett, that the temporary fillings in her mouth picked up radio stations - even detecting an underground Japanese Spy Ring during World War II! This episode is a bit of a departure from our normal episodes as we try to get to the truth of the famous tale. And since this is a "Mythbusters" style podcast, we bring on Cliff and Harrison of the "Try This At Home" Mythbusters watch-along podcast to chat about the story!
To listen to the "Try This at Home Podcast," visit: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/try-this-at-home/id1756122197
--------
55:55
Constitution Grove: A Forest that Exists for a SINGLE Boat
In Southern Indiana, the United States Government has set aside a 53,000 acre forest for a singular purpose: to support the maintenance of ONE 227-year old warship. In this episode, we talk about purpose-planted forests, Constitution Grove and the history of the U.S.S. Constitution.
--------
16:47
Nicholas Cage and the Dinosaur Skull
Actor Nicholas Cage is well-known as an eccentric guy, and his many bizarre collections are a testament to that reputation. But in 2007, Cage bought a rare dinosaur skull that got him in trouble with the government of Mongolia. In this episode, we talk about his collections, the skull purchase, the A-List actor he outbid, and the unfortunate result of the purchase. Then we chat with Comedian and Mindreader, Eric Dittelman.
--------
45:40
When the Dodgers Killed a Community: Chavez Ravine - REWIND
This week, the baseball world mourned the passing of beloved Dodgers Pitcher, Fernando Valenzuela. In this rewind episode from February of 2022, we tell the sad story about Dodger Stadium, which starts with a piece about Valenzuela. Dodger Stadium seats 56,000. It’s the 3rd oldest, and the largest stadium in Major League Baseball. But the story of how – and where – it was built is a difficult tale of the displacement of an ethnic minority community. This episode explores the history of Chavez Ravine and how a Mexican-American community was destroyed in the 1950s. We play the quick quiz with Comedian and Magician Harrison Greenbaum.
--------
46:39
Inglorious Bruin: Wojtek the Soldier Bear
During World War II, the 22nd Artillery Supply Company of the 2nd Polish Corps enlisted a Syrian Brown Bear as one of their own. At first, it was just a mascot, but ended up earning a battlefield commission by doing much more! In this week's episode, we learn about various animal troops during the war and tell the story of Wojtek, the Soldier Bear! Then we play the quiz and chat with Comedian Harrison Greenbaum!
Forgotten history, bizarre tales & facts that seem too strange to be true! Host Michael Kent asks listeners to tell him something strange, bizarre or surprising that they‘ve recently learned and he gets to the bottom of it! Every episode ends by playing a gameshow-style quiz game with a celebrity guest. Part of the WCBE Podcast Experience.