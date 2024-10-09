Lucille Ball’s Fillings: Detecting a Japanese Spy Operation

There's a popular Hollywood story about Lucille Ball. She told several people, including Dick Cavett, that the temporary fillings in her mouth picked up radio stations - even detecting an underground Japanese Spy Ring during World War II! This episode is a bit of a departure from our normal episodes as we try to get to the truth of the famous tale. And since this is a "Mythbusters" style podcast, we bring on Cliff and Harrison of the "Try This At Home" Mythbusters watch-along podcast to chat about the story!