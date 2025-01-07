Teach. Play. Love. Parenting Advice for the Early Years

At what age should a child understand the concept of sharing, and how can we equip them with the tools to develop this important life skill? In this replay of a past episode, join our early childhood experts Rachel Robertson and Claire Goss as they discuss developmentally appropriate expectations around taking turns and sharing, how to practice and model sharing with your child, and when it’s actually okay not to share.
20:19
Ep 71: Encouraging Independence and Self-Help Skills
Discover why teaching independence and self-help skills makes a big impact on child development. Early education experts Rachel Robertson & Claire Goss share practical tips to help your child gain confidence and self-reliance.
22:35
Ep 70: Teaching Your Children to Write
In this episode, we explore the importance of writing in child development. Child development experts, Rachel Robertson & Claire Goss, discuss how to foster writing skills in young children, the cognitive benefits of writing, and how writing can be integrated into various learning activities.
27:40
Ep 69: Parenting Tips for the First Days of Child Care
In this episode, child development experts Rachel Robertson & Claire Goss share essential parenting tips to ease the transition and help your child adjust smoothly to their new education environment. They talk about how to handle emotions for both you and your child, how to approach the logistics of your new situation, and other practical parenting tips as your child begins their early child care education.
41:13
Ep 68: Discussing Stressful Current Events With Children
In this episode, we explore effective strategies and resources for helping children navigate current world events and manage their emotions. Learn how to discuss stressful topics with your child and provide emotional support for both them and yourself.
