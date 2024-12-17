Powered by RND
Talk Wallingford

Wallingford Government Media
This is the official Talk Wallingford podcast, produced by Wallingford Government Media municipal service of the Town of Wallingford, Connecticut. Talk Wallingf...
Government

  Episode 1 - Sunnie, Library Director
    The first episode of the new Talk Wallingford podcast, with special guest Sunnie Scarpa, director of the Wallingford Public Library, and hosted by Mayor Vincent Cervoni & Communications Specialist Kyle Swartz. Find the new library website here: https://www.wallingfordlibrary.org/ Connect with the Wallingford Government on our social media: Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@wallingfordgovernmentmedia Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wallingford_government/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Wallingford%20Town%20Hall/280975962306599/ Producer: Aidan Brady Editor: Aidan Brady
About Talk Wallingford

This is the official Talk Wallingford podcast, produced by Wallingford Government Media municipal service of the Town of Wallingford, Connecticut. Talk Wallingford is hosted by Communications Specialist Kyle Swartz & Mayor Vincent Cervoni. This podcast is intended to be used for informational purposes only. If you wish to contact the Mayor, Town Council, boards or commissions, or town staff or if you wish to request services, please visit the town website: http://www.town.wallingford.ct.us.
