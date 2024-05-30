219. What’s in YOUR algorithm? - Take it or Leave it Podcast - Jan 16, 2025

This week, Tiffany and Meredith tackle everything from their upcoming tour to the wild world of "spicy" jobs, while unpacking serious topics like the TikTok ban's impact on creator income. The duo brings their signature no-filter style to discussions about financial stability in the digital age, sharing relatable stories about medical debt negotiations and the realities of making it as a content creator. Whether you're curious about the future of social media, navigating medical bills, or just want to hear two friends keeping it real about the ups and downs of modern life. Find out when the Take it or Leave it Live Tour comes to a city near you!: http://podcasttakeitorleaveit.com Get your Laundry Lady scented or fragrance-free Laundry Sheets today!: http://laundrylady.co Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices