220. Embrace the Face - Take it or Leave it Podcast - Jan 23, 2025
Dive into a hilarious and heartfelt episode where hosts Meredith Masony and Tiffany Jenkins tackle everything from thrift store treasure hunts to the real talk of couples therapy. Between sharing their latest Botox adventures and Tiffany's incredible LipSense score at Goodwill, the duo keeps it real about the chaos of motherhood, aging and their upcoming comedy tour stops in Vegas and Salt Lake City. If you've ever planned a last-minute birthday party or wondered if your cat has a UTI, you'll feel right at home with these friends who aren't afraid to laugh at life's messiest moments.
Find out when the Take it or Leave it Live Tour comes to a city near you!: http://podcasttakeitorleaveit.com
Get your Laundry Lady scented or fragrance-free Laundry Sheets today!: http://laundrylady.co
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
51:14
219. What’s in YOUR algorithm? - Take it or Leave it Podcast - Jan 16, 2025
This week, Tiffany and Meredith tackle everything from their upcoming tour to the wild world of "spicy" jobs, while unpacking serious topics like the TikTok ban's impact on creator income. The duo brings their signature no-filter style to discussions about financial stability in the digital age, sharing relatable stories about medical debt negotiations and the realities of making it as a content creator. Whether you're curious about the future of social media, navigating medical bills, or just want to hear two friends keeping it real about the ups and downs of modern life.
56:05
218. Mocktails - Take it or Leave it Podcast - Jan 9, 2025
In this episode of "Take It or Leave It," Tiffany and Meredith dive into their New Year's journey of breaking old habits, with Tiffany tackling vaping and Meredith choosing to quit drinking. The friends get real about the daily challenges of parenting teens (spoiler: letting them be independent is harder than it sounds) and share their honest struggles with keeping up with medication schedules – something way too many of us can relate to. Through laughter and real talk, they even manage to slip in their shared hatred of musicals.
1:12:46
217. Changing a Habit - Take it or Leave it Podcast - Jan 2, 2025
Join hosts Meredith Masony and Tiffany Jenkins as they dive into the messy reality of modern parenting, from their battles with sleep-deprived kids to their adventures in quitting vaping. In their signature conversational style, they tackle hot topics like "sharenting," helicopter parenting, and the tradwife trend, mixing personal stories with laugh-out-loud commentary. Whether you're struggling with budget meetings, teen tracking apps, or just trying to keep your sanity while raising kids in 2025, this podcast delivers the perfect blend of practical advice and relatable humor that'll make you feel less alone in your parenting journey.
1:22:28
216. Stay Comfortable San Diego - Take it or Leave it Podcast - Dec 26, 2024
Join hosts Meredith Masony and Tiffany Jenkins as they dive into the beautiful mess of holiday season with teens, from medicine cabinet gifts to homemade marinara sauce traditions. In this cozy chat, they open up about the real stuff - like trying to make Christmas magical when your kids are growing up and figuring out how to show love through the perfect (or hilariously imperfect) presents. Along the way, they explore what it means to grow as a person, chase after dreams, and build a legacy that matters, all while keeping things real with plenty of laughs and those "oh yeah, me too!" moments that'll make you feel right at home.
