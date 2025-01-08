Top Stations
Taak Podcast
Taak Podcast
golruud
add
اینجا با هم راجع به شراب صحبت میکنیم
More
Education
Available Episodes
5 of 6
Taak Podcast EP06 - Chardonnay
--------
36:29
Taak Podcast EP05 - The Beloved Pinot Noir
--------
29:55
Taak Podcast EP04 - Cabernet Sauvignon
--------
29:54
Taak Podcast EP03 - Oak and wine, a love story
چوب بلوط و رابطه ی عاشقانه ش با شراب
--------
15:58
Taak Podcast EP02 - How to taste wine
چطور آگاهانه تر شراب بچشیم.
--------
19:01
Show more
About Taak Podcast
اینجا با هم راجع به شراب صحبت میکنیم
