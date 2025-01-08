Powered by RND
PodcastsEducationTaak Podcast
Listen to Taak Podcast in the App
Listen to Taak Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Taak Podcast

Podcast Taak Podcast
golruud
اینجا با هم راجع به شراب صحبت میکنیم
Education

Available Episodes

5 of 6
  • Taak Podcast EP06 - Chardonnay
    --------  
    36:29
  • Taak Podcast EP05 - The Beloved Pinot Noir
    --------  
    29:55
  • Taak Podcast EP04 - Cabernet Sauvignon
    --------  
    29:54
  • Taak Podcast EP03 - Oak and wine, a love story
    چوب بلوط و رابطه ی عاشقانه ش با شراب
    --------  
    15:58
  • Taak Podcast EP02 - How to taste wine
    چطور آگاهانه تر شراب بچشیم.
    --------  
    19:01

More Education podcasts

Trending Education podcasts

About Taak Podcast

اینجا با هم راجع به شراب صحبت میکنیم
Podcast website

Listen to Taak Podcast, The Hilary Silver Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/11/2025 - 4:36:18 AM