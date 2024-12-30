Powered by RND
Sword Fight with Nikki & Jim Norton
Nikki is young and transgender, Jim is short and old. They own a small dog and live in NYC. They are a surprisingly happy married couple.
ComedyComedy Interviews

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • 27: SWORD FIGHT #27 - JORDAN JENSEN
    The hilarious Jordan Jensen joins us and covers everything from not showering to crazy feelings about her dad. Jordan talks about things that no one else will go near.  Jim Norton is coming to your city! Get tickets at JimNorton.com/tour JAN 17-19 AUSTIN, TX FEB 7 NEW HAMPSHIRE FEB 8 RHODE ISLAND MAR 7-8 SEATTLE MAR 21-22 TAMPA APR 4-5 NEW JERSEY MAY 2-3 LOS ANGELES Follow Jim on all Socials https://www.instagram.com/jimnorton/?hl=en https://x.com/JimNorton?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor Follow Nikki https://www.instagram.com/msnikkinorton/?hl=en https://www.cameo.com/nikkinorton?srsltid=AfmBOopViIS2ZALir_6L-i-bvm7zZVVqap_9wSYDoxYb8SCtpyaimlor Follow Jordan Jensen https://www.instagram.com/jordanjensenlolstop/?hl=en
    --------  
    1:10:55
  • 1: Sword Fight Trailer
    This is just a trailer for Sword Fight with Jim and Nikki Norton
    --------  
    1:23

About Sword Fight with Nikki & Jim Norton

