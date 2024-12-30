Sword Fight with Nikki & Jim Norton

27: SWORD FIGHT #27 - JORDAN JENSEN

The hilarious Jordan Jensen joins us and covers everything from not showering to crazy feelings about her dad. Jordan talks about things that no one else will go near. Jim Norton is coming to your city! Get tickets at JimNorton.com/tour JAN 17-19 AUSTIN, TX FEB 7 NEW HAMPSHIRE FEB 8 RHODE ISLAND MAR 7-8 SEATTLE MAR 21-22 TAMPA APR 4-5 NEW JERSEY MAY 2-3 LOS ANGELES Follow Jim on all Socials https://www.instagram.com/jimnorton/?hl=en https://x.com/JimNorton?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor Follow Nikki https://www.instagram.com/msnikkinorton/?hl=en https://www.cameo.com/nikkinorton?srsltid=AfmBOopViIS2ZALir_6L-i-bvm7zZVVqap_9wSYDoxYb8SCtpyaimlor Follow Jordan Jensen https://www.instagram.com/jordanjensenlolstop/?hl=en