Surviving Bob Jones University: A Christian Cult

04 - Leadership, Control, and Daily Life
EARLY ACCESS - FULL SERIES available on my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/4ndrewpledgerThis episode reveals the authoritarian leadership at Bob Jones University. We expose the hidden dynamics of this institution and the struggles of students who face a rigid system of control. We also explore control and daily life as a student at Bob Jones University. We share the stories of former students who reveal the challenges and harms of this culture. From strict rules and activities to judgment and fear, we show how this environment impacts students’ mental, emotional, and social well-being. Dr. Laura Anderson shares some insights on her experiences at Liberty University, and how it is similar to BJU. Check out her new book "When Religion Hurts You."Join the discussion group HERE https://www.facebook.com/groups/1153866318625322/Connect with Andrew PledgerSocial Media: https://andrewpledger.mypixieset.com/linksJoin my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/4ndrewpledgerSpeaking Up Podcast: https://shows.acast.com/speaking-up-with-andrew-pledgerSources: https://www.tumblr.com/survivingbjupodcast/726104816669081600/sources?source=share Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
8/23/2023
1:23:51
03 - Teachings, Rules, and Toxic Culture
EARLY ACCESS - FULL SERIES available on my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/4ndrewpledgerThis episode exposes the troubling legacy of Bob Jones University, a Christian college that has faced intense scrutiny for its toxic teachings and harmful rules. In this eye-opening episode, we dive deep into the controversial practices of this institution, shedding light on the experiences of those affected by its ideologies, and its toxic culture. Join us as survivors guide us through a comprehensive exploration of Bob Jones University's policies. We uncover the strict codes of conduct, discriminatory practices, and the stifling of critical thinking within the university's academic environment.Join the discussion group HERE https://www.facebook.com/groups/1153866318625322/Follow Craig Viette on YouTube: https://youtu.be/tQ3Cd-w-oGQConnect with Nate Nakao Linktree: linktr.ee/natenakaoPodcast: fullmutuality.comNetwork: dauntless.fmDiscord: dauntless.fm/discord-serverConnect with Andrew PledgerSocial Media: https://andrewpledger.mypixieset.com/linksJoin my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/4ndrewpledgerSpeaking Up Podcast: https://shows.acast.com/speaking-up-with-andrew-pledgerSources: https://www.tumblr.com/survivingbjupodcast/726104816669081600/sources?source=share Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
8/23/2023
58:47
02 - Understanding Fundamentalism
EARLY ACCESS - FULL SERIES available on my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/4ndrewpledgerFundamentalism refers to a belief system that upholds a strict interpretation of religious or political ideologies, which are considered fundamental to the faith or cause. Fundamentalism is a mindset or an approach to an ideology and can happen in any social group. This episode will specifically examine the needs that fundamentalist Christianity provides for people, and the lengths people will go to protect the emotional high they get from its teachings and approach. The psychological underpinnings of fundamentalism, focus on the black and white/ us vs them mindset, authoritarianism, anti-intellectualism, justification of evil, narcissism, and claim of absolute truth.Join the discussion group HERE https://www.facebook.com/groups/1153866318625322/Connect with Camille K. LewisWutBJU Blog: https://wutbju.tumblr.com/Connect with Andrew PledgerSocial Media: https://andrewpledger.mypixieset.com/linksJoin my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/4ndrewpledgerSpeaking Up Podcast: https://shows.acast.com/speaking-up-with-andrew-pledgerSources: https://www.tumblr.com/survivingbjupodcast/726104816669081600/sources?source=share Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
8/23/2023
46:22
01 - History, Politics
EARLY ACCESS - FULL SERIES available on my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/4ndrewpledgerBob Jones University is a private Christian university located in Greenville, South Carolina. The university has a long and complex history, marked by controversies and legal battles over issues such as racial segregation, academic freedom, sexual abuse claims, discrimination against LGBTQIA+ students, and the toxicity of religious fundamentalism. In this episode, we will explore the history of Bob Jones University and its influence on politics.Wut BJU Blog: https://wutbju.tumblr.com/Join the discussion group HERE https://www.facebook.com/groups/1153866318625322/Connect with Andrew PledgerSocial Media: https://andrewpledger.mypixieset.com/linksJoin my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/4ndrewpledgerSpeaking Up Podcast: https://shows.acast.com/speaking-up-with-andrew-pledgerSermonsSermon 1: https://youtu.be/Smdmq5Hi7MQSermon 2: https://youtu.be/oRWlUaKVw_oSources: https://www.tumblr.com/survivingbjupodcast/726104816669081600/sources?source=share Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
8/23/2023
1:15:44
About Surviving Bob Jones University: A Christian Cult
“Surviving Bob Jones University: A Christian Cult” is a limited podcast by Andrew Pledger. The show is a thought-provoking podcast that explores the fundamentalist Christian college Bob Jones University, which is located in Greenville, SC. The series covers the history of BJU, the psychology of fundamentalism, the criteria for cults, and survivors experiences. The series features diverse interviews with survivors, including queer individuals, BIPOC, women, and men, sharing their unique perspectives on the institution. The podcast also features cult experts who offer their opinions on the university. Listeners gain insights into the strict rules, culture, and leadership of Bob Jones University and how its fundamentalist beliefs have contributed to a toxic environment that prioritizes indoctrination and conformity.The podcast showcases stories of resilience, healing, and growth from survivors who have overcome trauma and abuse at the Christian college. It offers an eye-opening exploration of cults’ harmful impact on vulnerable individuals and communities. - Surviving BJU Podcast, Cult Podcasts, Religion Podcasts, Christian Podcasts. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.