Surviving Bob Jones University: A Christian Cult

02 - Understanding Fundamentalism

EARLY ACCESS - FULL SERIES available on my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/4ndrewpledgerFundamentalism refers to a belief system that upholds a strict interpretation of religious or political ideologies, which are considered fundamental to the faith or cause. Fundamentalism is a mindset or an approach to an ideology and can happen in any social group. This episode will specifically examine the needs that fundamentalist Christianity provides for people, and the lengths people will go to protect the emotional high they get from its teachings and approach. The psychological underpinnings of fundamentalism, focus on the black and white/ us vs them mindset, authoritarianism, anti-intellectualism, justification of evil, narcissism, and claim of absolute truth.Join the discussion group HERE https://www.facebook.com/groups/1153866318625322/Connect with Camille K. LewisWutBJU Blog: https://wutbju.tumblr.com/Connect with Andrew PledgerSocial Media: https://andrewpledger.mypixieset.com/linksJoin my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/4ndrewpledgerSpeaking Up Podcast: https://shows.acast.com/speaking-up-with-andrew-pledgerSources: https://www.tumblr.com/survivingbjupodcast/726104816669081600/sources?source=share Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.