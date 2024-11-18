How 2 college kids created a million-dollar AI app

In this episode of Superhuman AI: Decoding the Future, Zain and Hassan are joined by Alec Nguyen, founder of the AI-powered reference manager Afforai. Alec reveals how he turned a college project into a thriving startup generating $700,000 in just three months. Discover the highs and lows of integrating AI into academic tools and learn why balancing innovation with smart distribution is the key to product success.Alec shares insider growth-hacking strategies, ethical considerations for AI, and his experience launching on major platforms like AppSumo and Product Hunt. Get actionable tips for responsible AI usage in academia and hear his take on why raising venture capital is crucial for international student entrepreneurs.Tune in as Alec opens up about the support he received from Sputnik ATX VC and the lessons learned on his entrepreneurial journey—perfect for anyone looking to build, scale, and innovate with AI.What we talk about:(0:49) – What was Alec doing before Afforai?(2:38) – When did Alec realize the opportunity to solve the challenges of citations and references?(4:19) – What else did Alec create on the road to Afforai?(6:59) – How did Alec secure his first users?(8:13) – How do you overcome the challenge of distribution?(10:33) – How does Afforai remain predictable and dependable?(12:34) – What was the process of $0 to $700,000 like?(13:56) – What makes for a successful launch on AppSumo?(16:12) – How to pick distribution platforms and when to use them.(17:50) – How can you make the best out of your own product launch?(19:51) – How did Alec approach refinement in the early days of the launch?(21:44) – How is Alec ensuring the ethical use of Afforai?(23:07) – What are some exciting Afforai features we should be on the lookout for?(24:25) – How big is the Afforai team and is the business still bootstrapped?(28:11) – What trends should we watch out for in the AI academia space?(29:51) – What advice does Alec have for students on the responsible use of AI in their studies?(31:25) – Why did Alec insist on incorporating a nap room in his offices?