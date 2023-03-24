Successful Women Think Differently

Tell me if this sounds familiar to you:
Learning to Focus on the Goal, Not the Obstacle
Are you focusing on what you want – or what you don't want? Successful women, when setting goals, are focusing on the positive things, rather than describing what they don't want. I'm Valorie Burton, and if you are ready to reframe the way in which you are articulating your vision by asking yourself three key questions, I believe you will achieve that much more. Today I'm talking about ways in which we can learn to refocus our attention on where we are going, reminding ourselves not to get too overwhelmed by the object that is in the way sometimes. This all starts with learning to ask ourselves 'what do I want?' and articulating a positive goal. Because then the destination is what matters, and we can remember it when that overwhelming object starts to grow bigger. Finding that locus of control, that thing that you can control, will shape your experience in a positive way. Peace is always at the top of my list. When I am at peace, even in a difficult season, I can walk through a situation with grace. So I remind myself that I want peace. What does success look like for you in this season of your life? Let's find out. "When you ask 'what do you want?' you take the focus off of the negative, off of the problem and the thing you don't want, and you refocus on what you want." ~ Valorie BurtonIn This Episode:- Asking yourself Powerful Questions (PQs) that lead to breakthroughs- Interrupting your thought pattern to ask yourself: what do you want?- Learning to take your focus off of the object that is in your way- How can we define getting on the same page as someone else?- What is your season? Appreciating where you are in your life- Why ‘purpose fuels perseverance’ when it comes to our goals- What will your goal give you that you don’t have right now? And so much more!Connect with Valorie Burton:Website - https://valorieburton.com/Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valorieburton/LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/valorieburton/Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/valorieburton/ YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@valorieburton
5/17/2023
20:22
5 Things Your Procrastination Is Telling You - And What You Can Do About It
Procrastination... what is that all about?!? How can you think differently in a way that will get you to push forward when you feel like hesitating? I'm Valorie Burton, and I sometimes jokingly refer to myself as a 'recovering procrastinator.' That's because there are times when I push past my procrastination and get things done – and then there are times when I fall back into my old habits. Today I'm sharing on the subconscious habits that cause us to procrastinate, as well as the tools we can use to identify when we are procrastinating and what to do to stop it. You can push through. You can achieve your goals. Sometimes it will be due to an adrenaline-fueled deadline, sometimes it will be so that you can make it to a Prince concert on time! Getting things done with joy and ease is better, though. Tapping into our sense of purpose and meeting that deadline in a calm and deliberate manner (without anxiety, stress, and self-sabotaging thoughts) is way better. Let's unpack what it is that you are stalling on. Let's discover what your procrastination is telling you about yourself. And then, once we've reflected on why we are holding ourselves back, we can get to work with actual tools to combat procrastination and achieve so much more in our lives. Let's dive in! "When you find yourself falling back into a procrastination habit, do you have the tools? Do you know what it is you need to do to get yourself unstuck?" ~ Valorie BurtonIn This Episode:- What are the 5 subconscious habits that lead us to procrastinate?- What are the 5 simple ways that we can move forward?- Valorie's perfectionism as a writer that has sometimes prevented her from writing- What you can learn about yourself from your procrastination- What to do when tackling a project that seems too complicated- Do you believe that you truly deserve what it is that you want?- Understanding Self-Efficacy - Are you afraid? Is fear getting in the way of you moving forward?- What 5 things can you do to start moving forward? And so much more!Connect with Valorie Burton:Website - https://valorieburton.com/Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valorieburton/LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/valorieburton/Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/valorieburton/ YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@valorieburton
5/17/2023
25:05
The 7 Key Decisions that Successful Women Make
What distinguishes the most successful women: those who achieve their vision, are rooted in their purpose, conquer their goals that might seem really difficult, and tap into their gifts and the things that are really important to them? What distinguishes that woman from a similar one who perhaps has the same resources and talent – and yet finds herself falling short of her goals? Welcome to the first episode of Successful Women Think Differently. I'm your host Valorie Burton, and I'm so, so excited that you are here with me. I'm going to tell you that one thing that distinguishes the most successful women from the rest in today's episode. But first, I'm going to share some of my background and story so that you can get to know me better, and hopefully appreciate and understand where I am coming from. I'll also be defining success – encouraging you to think about creating your own definition of success (or even adapting the one that I use). At the end of the episode, I'll be talking about some key decisions that highlight the distinction between the most successful women out there and those that fall a bit short. This is an invitation for you to join me as we begin to explore how Successful Women Think Differently. "I never regretted taking that leap of faith. When you know there is something that you are meant to do, the fear is always there. But you never regret taking a bet on yourself." ~ Valorie BurtonIn This Episode:- What is so intriguing about how and why successful people think differently?- Valorie's backstory – life growing up with something to prove- Valorie's epiphany (in a bookstore): to inspire women through her writing and speaking - How Valorie got into Positive Coaching - Disappointments – from divorce to dreams deferred - How Valorie defines success today- The 7 Key Decisions that Successful Women Make - Choosing courage over fear- How is someone’s life better when they cross paths with you?And so, so much more!Resources:Sign up for the 7 Key Decisions PDF Download: https://go.valorieburton.com/7keydecisionspdf Connect with Valorie Burton:Website - https://valorieburton.com/Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valorieburton/LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/valorieburton/Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/valorieburton/ YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@valorieburton
5/17/2023
28:49
Tell me if this sounds familiar to you: The hectic pace of life leaves you feeling overwhelmed.You have set yourself out to achieve certain goals, but you just can't get the momentum you desire.You are unsure what direction to go next.Women have more opportunities, more accomplishments, and yes, more overwhelm than ever before. Maybe you can relate? And the research shows we women are also more likely to …Be perfectionistsUnderestimate ourselvesFeel guilty about balancing it allGet depressedLess confident, even when we are amazingBut here’s the thing.Scientific studies have shown what the ancient wisdom of scripture has proven: Successful women think differently. They make decisions differently. Set goals differently. And bounce back from failure and adversity differently.Valorie Burton is an international bestselling author of more than a dozen books, a top speaker, a life coach and founder of The Coaching and Positive Psychology (CaPP) Institute. She is dedicated to helping people get unstuck and be unstoppable in every area of life. In each episode, you’ll find practical inspiration that helps you think differently and, ultimately, overcome the fears, habits, and distractions to create the breakthroughs that leave you happier, healthier, and more resilient.For more information visit https://valorieburton.com/
Tell me if this sounds familiar to you:
The hectic pace of life leaves you feeling overwhelmed.
You have set yourself out to achieve certain goals, but you just can't get the momentum you desire.
You are unsure what direction to go next.
Women have more opportunities, more accomplishments, and yes, more overwhelm than ever before. Maybe you can relate? And the research shows we women are also more likely to …
Be perfectionists
Underestimate ourselves
Feel guilty about balancing it all
Get depressed
Less confident, even when we are amazing
But here’s the thing.
Scientific studies have shown what the ancient wisdom of scripture has proven: Successful women think differently. They make decisions differently. Set goals differently. And bounce back from failure and adversity differently.
Valorie Burton is an international bestselling author of more than a dozen books, a top speaker, a life coach and founder of The Coaching and Positive Psychology (CaPP) Institute. She is dedicated to helping people get unstuck and be unstoppable in every area of life.
In each episode, you’ll find practical inspiration that helps you think differently and, ultimately, overcome the fears,
habits, and distractions to create the breakthroughs that leave you happier, healthier, and more resilient.
For more information visit https://valorieburton.com/