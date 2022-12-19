Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Amanda Yates Garcia, Carolyn Pennypacker Riggs
Join us Between the Worlds as we discuss tarot, psychology, mythology, pop culture, witchcraft, magic, art, and history with host Amanda Yates Garcia and a seri... More
Join us Between the Worlds as we discuss tarot, psychology, mythology, pop culture, witchcraft, magic, art, and history with host Amanda Yates Garcia and a series of special guests.

  • BTW 78: Baba Yaga at the Crossroads with Madame Pamita
    This week, we have a very special guest on the show, Madame Pamita. Madame Pamita (she/her) is a teacher, author, spellcaster, and the proprietress of Madame Pamita’s Parlour of Wonders. She’s the author of Baba Yaga’s Book of Witchcraft (Llewellyn), Madame Pamita’s Magical Tarot (Weiser), The Book of Candle Magic (Llewellyn), and Seven Secrets to Supercharge Your Spellwork (Parlour of Wonders). This week we’re talking to her about her most recent book, Baba Yaga’s book of Witchcraft. I know that y’all are big fans of crone goddesses and fairy tales and if you’re nodding your head to that, well then, this is the episode for you. We ALSO talk about what not to do at a cross roads, the history of slavic magic, and so much more. So let’s go!Listen to Carolyn's podcast with Beth Pickens Mind Your Practice, and join their “Homework Club”.To join Amanda's Full Moon Ritual via her  MYSTERY CULT on Substack click here.**********************************FIND OUT MORE ABOUT OUR GUEST MADAME PAMITAMadame Pamita (she/her) is a teacher, author, spellcaster, and the proprietress of Madame Pamita’s Parlour of Wonders. Whether through the products she sells, the workshops she teaches, the books and articles she writes, or the podcasts she hosts, her goal is to empower you and to provide a helping hand to assist you in finding the path to your success.Whether in her one-on-one coaching or in her weekly free Live Q&A, she loves to dispense spell work and rootwork advice, teaching you ways to work with the spirits of plants, minerals, witchcraft tools and other artifacts to assist you in achieving your goals.She is the author of Baba Yaga’s Book of Witchcraft (Llewellyn), Madame Pamita’s Magical Tarot (Weiser), The Book of Candle Magic (Llewellyn), and Seven Secrets to Supercharge Your Spellwork (Parlour of Wonders).She is also a member of the Crystal Silence League, an ordained minister of the Universal Life Church, and a YourTango Expert.Her website link: https://www.parlourofwonders.com/Her Instagram:  @madamepamita**********************************BETWEEN THE WORLDS CHARIOT YEAR: RIDE OF YOUR LIFE WORKSHOPIn this course, you'll learn how the Chariot Year can help us reach for our goals, focus, and step into our most exalted form! (All while avoiding burn out!) Each one of us has a specific area in our life where we can make most use of the medicine of the Chariot Year, and it’s different for everyone. In this workshop you’ll learn how the Chariot Year can be YOUR vehicle for transformation.FIND OUT MORE You can buy this as a one off or become a member of our coven where you get workshops, monthly tarot studio classes, and lots of other goodies included in the cost of membership.Become a Between the Worlds Weird Circle Subscriber, click here.**********************************Learn More About Your Host Amanda Yates GarciaTo join Amanda's MYSTERY CULT on Substack click here.To order Amanda's book, "Initiated: Memoir of a Witch" CLICK HERE.Amanda's InstagramTo book an appointment with Amanda go to www.oracleoflosangeles.com*********************************Original MUSIC by Carolyn Pennypacker Riggs**********************************Get in touch with sponsorship inquiries for Between the Worlds at [email protected]:Amanda Yates Garcia (host) & Carolyn Pennypacker Riggs (producer, composer). The BTW logo collage was created by Maria Minnis (tinyparsnip.com / instagram.com/tinyparsnip ) with text designed by Leah Hayes.
    4/5/2023
    1:09:12
  • BTW 77: Page of Cups – How To Love Like an Octopus with Guest Jonathan Koe
    It’s time for us to talk about the Page of Cups! Messenger of Love! Cup Bearer of Awen, the substance of inspiration. This Page is an artist, a healer, a dreamer, a sign that love is on the way, that it’s time to listen to our hearts and heed its messages. We’re drinking deep from the cup of this Page with our guest today, Jonathan Joe, astrologer, tarot lover, musician, and PISCES. Join us!Listen to Carolyn's podcast with Beth Pickens Mind Your Practice, and join their “Homework Club”.To join Amanda's MYSTERY CULT on Substack click here.Outro Track: Collide by Nate Qi**********************************FIND OUT MORE ABOUT OUR GUEST JONATHAN KOE aka Nate QiJonathan Koe is a queer mystic who currently lives in Brooklyn, NY, land of the Lenape people. Fluent in the language of music, astrology, tarot, energy work, statistics, and the Akashic perspective, Jonathan aims to empowerthe collective through compassionate discernment, to nurture communities of passionate seekers, and to expand our sense of interconnectedness beyond the myths of binary-thinking and not-enoughness. You can follow Jonathan's contemplations and conversations with friends (including Amanda!) on their podcast, Healing The Spirit. Their website link: https://www.nateqimusic.com/Their Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nate_qi/Their current offerings at this moment are: Their podcast, Healing The SpiritTheir astrology readings and  Akashic readingFolks are also able to check out Jonathan's astrology course, Astrology as Praxis, and join the waitlist or their newsletter for the next round. **********************************BETWEEN THE WORLDS CHARIOT YEAR: RIDE OF YOUR LIFE WORKSHOPIn this course, you'll learn how the Chariot Year can help us reach for our goals, focus, and step into our most exalted form! (All while avoiding burn out!) Each one of us has a specific area in our life where we can make most use of the medicine of the Chariot Year, and it’s different for everyone. In this workshop you’ll learn how the Chariot Year can be YOUR vehicle for transformation.FIND OUT MORE You can buy this as a one off or become a member of our coven where you get workshops, monthly tarot studio classes, and lots of other goodies included in the cost of membership.Become a Between the Worlds Weird Circle Subscriber, click here.**********************************Learn More About Your Host Amanda Yates GarciaTo join Amanda's MYSTERY CULT on Substack click here.To order Amanda's book, "Initiated: Memoir of a Witch" CLICK HERE.Amanda's InstagramTo book an appointment with Amanda go to www.oracleoflosangeles.com*********************************Original MUSIC by Carolyn Pennypacker Riggs**********************************Get in touch with sponsorship inquiries for Between the Worlds at [email protected]:Amanda Yates Garcia (host) & Carolyn Pennypacker Riggs (producer, composer). The BTW logo collage was created by Maria Minnis (tinyparsnip.com / instagram.com/tinyparsnip ) with text designed by Leah Hayes.
    3/3/2023
    1:14:56
  • BTW 76: The World Needs Your Art, with arts consultant Beth Pickens
    In this episode, in honor of the creative magic of the Court of Cups, we speak with art consultant Beth Pickens, author of Make Your Art No Matter What, and Your Art Will Save Your Life; and host of the podcast, Mind Your Practice.. Talking with Beth inspired us to roll up our sleeves and recommit to our creative work, and we know it will for you as well. We talk about why artists are important, how to keep making work even if you're feeling depressed or anxious, and how to build a life that can support your creativity. We know you're going to love it! Join us! **********************************COME TO AMANDA'S PERFORMANCE ON FEBRUARY 18THBoil Toil and Trouble and features work by over 50 contemporary artists in a multigenerational grouping that examines water through the lens of magic, ritual, and the role of the “witch” or medium in contemporary art. Some great LA Based artists in the show, such as Trulee Grace Hall and Lita Albuquerque as well as big names like Ana Mendieta, Marina abramovic and Bruce Nauman.The exhibition will be up for a few weeks, but Amanda will be performing 1-1 personal rites of inspiration Saturday February 18th 6-10 pm, in Hollywood at 708 N Manhattan Place.Free and open to the public. Food and drinks served.Find out more here. **********************************FIND OUT MORE ABOUT OUR GUEST BETH PICKENS.Beth Pickens is an arts consultant and author of Make Your Art No Matter What and Your Art Will Save Your Life. She (and her producer, our very own Carolyn Pennypacker Riggs) also make a podcast called Mind Your Practice, geared towards artists and writers looking for strategies and support to build their projects and practices (plus loving pep talks).Her “Homework Club” offers creative people support and strategies for keeping their projects and practices a priority with monthly webinars, worksheets, live QnA’s, optional accountability pods, and ACTUAL HOMEWORK (that you'll never be graded on. Ever!)You can visit https://www.bethpickens.com/homework-club for more details or listen wherever you stream Between the Worlds.**********************************BETWEEN THE WORLDS CHARIOT YEAR: RIDE OF YOUR LIFE WORKSHOPIn this course, you'll learn how the Chariot Year can help us reach for our goals, focus, and step into our most exalted form! (All while avoiding burn out!) Each one of us has a specific area in our life where we can make most use of the medicine of the Chariot Year, and it’s different for everyone. In this workshop you’ll learn how the Chariot Year can be YOUR vehicle for transformation.FIND OUT MORE You can buy this as a one off or become a member of our coven where you get workshops, monthly tarot studio classes, and lots of other goodies included in the cost of membership.Become a Between the Worlds Weird Circle Subscriber, click here.**********************************Learn More About Your Host Amanda Yates GarciaTo join Amanda's MYSTERY CULT on Substack click here.To order Amanda's book, "Initiated: Memoir of a Witch" CLICK HERE.Amanda's InstagramTo book an appointment with Amanda go to www.oracleoflosangeles.com*********************************Original MUSIC by Carolyn Pennypacker Riggs**********************************Get in touch with sponsorship inquiries for Between the Worlds at [email protected]:Amanda Yates Garcia (host) & Carolyn Pennypacker Riggs (producer, composer). The BTW logo collage was created by Maria Minnis (tinyparsnip.com / instagram.com/tinyparsnip ) with text designed by Leah Hayes.
    2/10/2023
    1:08:21
  • BTW 75: The Chariot Year – Your Practice Is Your Purpose
    In this episode we discuss 2023 as The Chariot Year, what it means, what to expect, and how to work WITH the Chariot rather than against it. We also reflect on 2022, the Lovers Year, and consider what tools it was giving us that we can use to keep our Chariot in good working order. Finally, we speak to your own PERSONAL card of the Year and what that means for you, so join us! P.S. Thank you to Jonathan Koe who inspired the title of this episode!REFERENCES:Council on Foreign Relations, Ten Most Significant World Events in 2022, James M. Lindsay.Entertainment Weekly, The Biggest Pop Cultural Moments of  2022.Dr Jean Chang, psychologist speaking about momentum.  **********************************BETWEEN THE WORLDS CHARIOT YEAR: RIDE OF YOUR LIFE WORKSHOPIn this course, you'll learn how the Chariot Year can help us reach for our goals, focus, and step into our most exalted form! (All while avoiding burn out!) Each one of us has a specific area in our life where we can make most use of the medicine of the Chariot Year, and it’s different for everyone. In this workshop you’ll learn how the Chariot Year can be YOUR vehicle for transformation.FIND OUT MORE You can buy this as a one off or become a member of our coven where you get workshops, monthly tarot studio classes, and lots of other goodies included in the cost of membership.Become a Between the Worlds Weird Circle Subscriber, click here.Starting on Hanukkah, and lasting till January 6, save 20% on ALL of our previous workshops with code: *YULEBEDELIGHTED ***********************************Learn More About Your Host Amanda Yates GarciaTo join Amanda's MYSTERY CULT on Substack click here.To order Amanda's book, "Initiated: Memoir of a Witch" CLICK HERE.Amanda's InstagramTo book an appointment with Amanda go to www.oracleoflosangeles.com*********************************Original MUSIC by Carolyn Pennypacker Riggs**********************************MIND YOUR PRACTICE PODCASTMind Your Practice - Carolyn's  podcast with arts consultant and author of Make Your Art No Matter What, Beth Pickens - is geared towards artists and writers looking for strategies and support to build their projects and practices (plus loving pep talks).There’s even a club - “Homework Club” - which offers creative people support and strategies for keeping their projects and practices a priority with monthly webinars, worksheets, live QnA’s, optional accountability pods, and ACTUAL HOMEWORK (that you'll never be graded on. Ever!)You can visit https://www.bethpickens.com/homework-club for more details or listen wherever you stream Between the Worlds.**********************************Get in touch with sponsorship inquiries for Between the Worlds at [email protected]:Amanda Yates Garcia (host) & Carolyn Pennypacker Riggs (producer, composer). The BTW logo collage was created by Maria Minnis (tinyparsnip.com / instagram.com/tinyparsnip ) with text designed by Leah Hayes.
    1/6/2023
    1:03:00
  • BTW 74: Solstice Season Yuletide Special
    We're pulling out last year's Solstice decorations and flying through the frosty air. Come to our Yuletide podcast party and hear all the meaning of the upcoming holiday and get a sneak preview of our upcoming Court of Cups season. Think cauldrons of inspiration, sea monsters, grand romances, and searches for the Holy Grail. Join us!**********************************BETWEEN THE WORLDS CHARIOT YEAR: RIDE OF YOUR LIFE WORKSHOPIn this course, you'll learn how the Chariot Year can help us reach for our goals, focus, and step into our most exalted form! (All while avoiding burn out!) Each one of us has a specific area in our life where we can make most use of the medicine of the Chariot Year, and it’s different for everyone. In this workshop you’ll learn how the Chariot Year can be YOUR vehicle for transformation.FIND OUT MORE You can buy this as a one off or become a member of our coven where you get workshops, monthly tarot studio classes, and lots of other goodies included in the cost of membership.Become a Between the Worlds Weird Circle Subscriber, click here.Starting on Hanukkah, and lasting till January 6, save 20% on ALL of our previous workshops with code: *YULEBEDELIGHTED ***********************************Learn More About Your Host Amanda Yates GarciaTo join Amanda's MYSTERY CULT on Substack click here.To order Amanda's book, "Initiated: Memoir of a Witch" CLICK HERE.Amanda's InstagramTo book an appointment with Amanda go to www.oracleoflosangeles.com*********************************Original MUSIC by Carolyn Pennypacker Riggs**********************************MIND YOUR PRACTICE PODCASTMind Your Practice - Carolyn's  podcast with arts consultant and author of Make Your Art No Matter What, Beth Pickens - is geared towards artists and writers looking for strategies and support to build their projects and practices (plus loving pep talks).There’s even a club - “Homework Club” - which offers creative people support and strategies for keeping their projects and practices a priority with monthly webinars, worksheets, live QnA’s, optional accountability pods, and ACTUAL HOMEWORK (that you'll never be graded on. Ever!)You can visit https://www.bethpickens.com/homework-club for more details or listen wherever you stream Between the Worlds.**********************************Get in touch with sponsorship inquiries for Between the Worlds at [email protected]:Amanda Yates Garcia (host) & Carolyn Pennypacker Riggs (producer, composer). The BTW logo collage was created by Maria Minnis (tinyparsnip.com / instagram.com/tinyparsnip ) with text designed by Leah Hayes.
    12/19/2022
    1:03:21

About Between the Worlds Podcast

Join us Between the Worlds as we discuss tarot, psychology, mythology, pop culture, witchcraft, magic, art, and history with host Amanda Yates Garcia and a series of special guests. Music and production by Carolyn Pennypacker Riggs. (Looking for the podcast Strange Magic? You can find those episodes here as well. Just scroll down, Strange Magic episodes begin with the acronym SM. If you'd like to read our statement on the end of that podcast, please see the show notes of episode BTW 28: Ace of Swords. Thanks for listening! xo)
