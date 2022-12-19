This week, we have a very special guest on the show, Madame Pamita. Madame Pamita (she/her) is a teacher, author, spellcaster, and the proprietress of Madame Pamita’s Parlour of Wonders. She’s the author of Baba Yaga’s Book of Witchcraft (Llewellyn), Madame Pamita’s Magical Tarot (Weiser), The Book of Candle Magic (Llewellyn), and Seven Secrets to Supercharge Your Spellwork (Parlour of Wonders). This week we’re talking to her about her most recent book, Baba Yaga’s book of Witchcraft. I know that y’all are big fans of crone goddesses and fairy tales and if you’re nodding your head to that, well then, this is the episode for you. We ALSO talk about what not to do at a cross roads, the history of slavic magic, and so much more. So let’s go!Listen to Carolyn's podcast with Beth Pickens Mind Your Practice, and join their “Homework Club”.To join Amanda's Full Moon Ritual via her MYSTERY CULT on Substack click here.**********************************FIND OUT MORE ABOUT OUR GUEST MADAME PAMITAMadame Pamita (she/her) is a teacher, author, spellcaster, and the proprietress of Madame Pamita’s Parlour of Wonders. Whether through the products she sells, the workshops she teaches, the books and articles she writes, or the podcasts she hosts, her goal is to empower you and to provide a helping hand to assist you in finding the path to your success.Whether in her one-on-one coaching or in her weekly free Live Q&A, she loves to dispense spell work and rootwork advice, teaching you ways to work with the spirits of plants, minerals, witchcraft tools and other artifacts to assist you in achieving your goals.She is the author of Baba Yaga’s Book of Witchcraft (Llewellyn), Madame Pamita’s Magical Tarot (Weiser), The Book of Candle Magic (Llewellyn), and Seven Secrets to Supercharge Your Spellwork (Parlour of Wonders).She is also a member of the Crystal Silence League, an ordained minister of the Universal Life Church, and a YourTango Expert.Her website link: https://www.parlourofwonders.com/Her Instagram: @madamepamita**********************************BETWEEN THE WORLDS CHARIOT YEAR: RIDE OF YOUR LIFE WORKSHOPIn this course, you'll learn how the Chariot Year can help us reach for our goals, focus, and step into our most exalted form! (All while avoiding burn out!) Each one of us has a specific area in our life where we can make most use of the medicine of the Chariot Year, and it’s different for everyone. In this workshop you’ll learn how the Chariot Year can be YOUR vehicle for transformation.FIND OUT MORE You can buy this as a one off or become a member of our coven where you get workshops, monthly tarot studio classes, and lots of other goodies included in the cost of membership.Become a Between the Worlds Weird Circle Subscriber, click here.**********************************Learn More About Your Host Amanda Yates GarciaTo join Amanda's MYSTERY CULT on Substack click here.To order Amanda's book, "Initiated: Memoir of a Witch" CLICK HERE.Amanda's InstagramTo book an appointment with Amanda go to www.oracleoflosangeles.com*********************************Original MUSIC by Carolyn Pennypacker Riggs**********************************Get in touch with sponsorship inquiries for Between the Worlds at [email protected]
:Amanda Yates Garcia (host) & Carolyn Pennypacker Riggs (producer, composer). The BTW logo collage was created by Maria Minnis (tinyparsnip.com / instagram.com/tinyparsnip ) with text designed by Leah Hayes.