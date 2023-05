BTW 76: The World Needs Your Art, with arts consultant Beth Pickens

In this episode, in honor of the creative magic of the Court of Cups, we speak with art consultant Beth Pickens, author of Make Your Art No Matter What, and Your Art Will Save Your Life; and host of the podcast, Mind Your Practice.. Talking with Beth inspired us to roll up our sleeves and recommit to our creative work, and we know it will for you as well. We talk about why artists are important, how to keep making work even if you're feeling depressed or anxious, and how to build a life that can support your creativity. We know you're going to love it! Join us! **********************************COME TO AMANDA'S PERFORMANCE ON FEBRUARY 18THBoil Toil and Trouble and features work by over 50 contemporary artists in a multigenerational grouping that examines water through the lens of magic, ritual, and the role of the “witch” or medium in contemporary art. Some great LA Based artists in the show, such as Trulee Grace Hall and Lita Albuquerque as well as big names like Ana Mendieta, Marina abramovic and Bruce Nauman.The exhibition will be up for a few weeks, but Amanda will be performing 1-1 personal rites of inspiration Saturday February 18th 6-10 pm, in Hollywood at 708 N Manhattan Place.Free and open to the public. Food and drinks served.Find out more here. **********************************FIND OUT MORE ABOUT OUR GUEST BETH PICKENS.Beth Pickens is an arts consultant and author of Make Your Art No Matter What and Your Art Will Save Your Life. She (and her producer, our very own Carolyn Pennypacker Riggs) also make a podcast called Mind Your Practice, geared towards artists and writers looking for strategies and support to build their projects and practices (plus loving pep talks).Her “Homework Club” offers creative people support and strategies for keeping their projects and practices a priority with monthly webinars, worksheets, live QnA’s, optional accountability pods, and ACTUAL HOMEWORK (that you'll never be graded on. Ever!)You can visit https://www.bethpickens.com/homework-club for more details or listen wherever you stream Between the Worlds.**********************************BETWEEN THE WORLDS CHARIOT YEAR: RIDE OF YOUR LIFE WORKSHOPIn this course, you'll learn how the Chariot Year can help us reach for our goals, focus, and step into our most exalted form! (All while avoiding burn out!) Each one of us has a specific area in our life where we can make most use of the medicine of the Chariot Year, and it’s different for everyone. In this workshop you’ll learn how the Chariot Year can be YOUR vehicle for transformation.FIND OUT MORE You can buy this as a one off or become a member of our coven where you get workshops, monthly tarot studio classes, and lots of other goodies included in the cost of membership.Become a Between the Worlds Weird Circle Subscriber, click here.**********************************Learn More About Your Host Amanda Yates GarciaTo join Amanda's MYSTERY CULT on Substack click here.To order Amanda's book, "Initiated: Memoir of a Witch" CLICK HERE.Amanda's InstagramTo book an appointment with Amanda go to www.oracleoflosangeles.com*********************************Original MUSIC by Carolyn Pennypacker Riggs**********************************Get in touch with sponsorship inquiries for Between the Worlds at [email protected] :Amanda Yates Garcia (host) & Carolyn Pennypacker Riggs (producer, composer). The BTW logo collage was created by Maria Minnis (tinyparsnip.com / instagram.com/tinyparsnip ) with text designed by Leah Hayes.