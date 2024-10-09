Eclipse strangeness; Little Man from the Woods; It's gonna be okay; I've seen heaven

In today's episode, you'll hear about the strange apparitions a teenager witnessed during an eclipse, a Latvian trickster spirit that's become a family friend, a deceased father who said one last goodbye, and a description of what heaven might be like. Ch 1 - Eclipse strangeness, submitted by Dylan Ch 2 - Little Man from the Woods, submitted by Lennon Ch 3 - It's going to be okay, submitted by Sofie Ch 4 - I've seen heaven, submitted by Bella