Powered by RND
PodcastsSociety & CultureStories with Sapphire
Listen to Stories with Sapphire in the App
Listen to Stories with Sapphire in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Stories with Sapphire

Podcast Stories with Sapphire
SpectreVision Radio
Join host Sapphire Sandalo, a queer Filipino (Cebuano/Ilonggo) American occultist on a mission to add more empathy and diversity to the paranormal, supernatural...
Society & CulturePersonal JournalsReligion & SpiritualitySpirituality

Available Episodes

5 of 147
  • Stories with Janelle the Witch & Lilith the Demon
    LISTENER DISCRETION ADVISED. In this episode, I speak with the human witch Janelle Lassalle (and the demon Lilith) about her book based on her real life paranormal experiences, how demons helped medically diagnose what doctors could not, how Lucifer saved her from a Tinder date gone bad, what’s really behind the fear of demonic possession, and so much more. --- HOLY FUCKING SHIT is a paranormal thriller based on the true story of Janelle's attempt to break a demonic family curse that began when her father kidnapped the CEO of Adobe in 1992. It tells the tale of 'Jennifer Albukhari', a researcher who can no longer ignore her sneaking suspicion that magick—and demons—are real. Janelle Lassalle is an author, artist, actress and model based in Los Angeles County, CA. She holds a BA in English from UC Berkeley and has been creating content for over 10 years, with bylines in a number of top-tier publications including VICE, Rolling Stone and Forbes. Lassalle is also the author of The Ketamine Handbook A Beginner's Guide to Ketamine-Assisted Therapy for Depression, Anxiety, Trauma, PTSD, and More, a nonfiction work distributed by Simon & Schuster. Learn more about her work by visiting her website here, or view her Instagram @jenkhari. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    39:35
  • Eclipse strangeness; Little Man from the Woods; It's gonna be okay; I've seen heaven
    In today’s episode, you’ll hear about the strange apparitions a teenager witnessed during an eclipse, a Latvian trickster spirit that’s become a family friend, a deceased father who said one last goodbye, and a description of what heaven might be like. Ch 1 - Eclipse strangeness, submitted by Dylan Ch 2 - Little Man from the Woods, submitted by Lennon Ch 3 - It's going to be okay, submitted by Sofie Ch 4 - I've seen heaven, submitted by Bella Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    38:00
  • The rosary; The hitchhiker; The Chuppa night; My brother's double; Cornelius
    If you’re able to help my friends who lost their home in the LA fire: https://gofund.me/1d4e7536 Ch 1 - The rosary, submitted by Anonymous. A grandpa provokes an entity in his home. Ch 2 - The hitchhiker, submitted by Min. A girl witnesses a mysterious hitchhiker. Ch 3 - The Chuppa night, submitted by Ely. A kid and their dad have a run in with a Dominican folkloric creature. Ch 4 - My brother's double, submitted by Nicci. Something likes to imitate someone's brother. Ch 5 - Cornelius, submitted by Bella. A ghost haunts a pharmacy. Check out the video at storieswithsapphire.com This episode is sponsored by EmpowHER by Heidi https://www.empowherbyheidi.com/sapphire Get 10% off your order Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    32:47
  • Stories with Rissa Miller: Ghost tour guide and tea leaf reader
    Rissa Miller is a ghost tour guide in Maryland and a tea leaf reader. She is a wonderful encyclopedia of knowledge and tales and today she tells us of the fiery entity that appears to her throughout her life, a ghost named Loretta that she frequently speaks with, the shapeshifting imp of Clark Alley, a bartender who developed a relationship with the resident ghost, and she demonstrates how she reads tea leaves. For more information on Rissa and how to book a reading: https://www.teaandsmoke.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    43:55
  • I can smell death; I've been here before; I experimented with sleep paralysis; Angel of Death (with Eric Freeman Sims)
    Submit your own stories to [email protected] Ch 1: I can smell death, submitted by Loni Ch 2: I've been here before, submitted by Jordan Ch 3: I experimented with sleep paralysis, submitted by Stephanie Ch 4: Angel of Death, with Eric Freeman Sims Check out the Unseen Paranormal Podcast Watch Paranormal Pinays every Thursday at 3pm PST on Youtube.com/sapphiresandalo Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    35:57

More Society & Culture podcasts

Trending Society & Culture podcasts

About Stories with Sapphire

Join host Sapphire Sandalo, a queer Filipino (Cebuano/Ilonggo) American occultist on a mission to add more empathy and diversity to the paranormal, supernatural, and horror communities through stories and interviews from the Philippines and around the world. Each episode includes true stories that share a theme, with Sapphire's thoughtful commentary weaving them together. To share your story, send an email to [email protected] | Support the show on Patreon! http://www.patreon.com/storieswithsapphire
Podcast website

Listen to Stories with Sapphire, This American Life and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Stories with Sapphire: Podcasts in Family

  • Podcast The Movies That Made Me
    The Movies That Made Me
    TV & Film, Film History
  • Podcast Visitations
    Visitations
    TV & Film
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.10.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/9/2025 - 4:07:50 PM