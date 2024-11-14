In this episode, powerful personal stories reveal the haunting reality of life without citizenship — which Hannah Arendt famously described as the “right to have rights.” Stateless individuals live on the margins, isolated and unseen, forced to navigate a world that denies them belonging and basic human recognition.

Collapsed and nation-states arose, creating rigid borders that left and continue to leave entire groups without a country to call their own. Statelessness emerged as a political consequence of this new world order. But it also became a tool of exclusion, weaponised by systems that divide, exclude, and cast millions into legal limbo.

In this episode, we look at the countless barriers stateless people face as they seek recognition from legal systems that often ignore or reject them. Their stories underscore the challenges of securing even the most basic rights, highlighting the urgent need for legal reforms and social inclusion.

In this episode, we discuss the progress made since 2014, the year that saw the launch of the United Nations’ #IBelong campaign. Around the world, communities and countries have fought back against statelessness through bold new policies and reforms, from Kyrgyzstan’s eradication efforts to Latin America’s support for refugees. Yet even as pathways to citizenship grow, prejudice and restrictive laws continue to threaten millions seeking a place to belong. We also look at what remains to be done.

About Statelessness: Citizens of Nowhere

"Citizens of Nowhere" explores the hidden crisis of statelessness as millions live without legal recognition, rights, or a place to call home. Tracing its roots from the collapse of empires to today's political divides, the series exposes how borders and exclusionary policies make entire communities invisible. Through voices of stateless people and insights from experts and advocates, this podcast series sheds light on the struggle for identity, dignity, and belonging, urging us all to rethink the true meaning of citizenship in a fragmented world.