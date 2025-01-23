Standard Deviations with Dr. Daniel Crosby

Adam Tolliver - Understanding the Racial Wealth Gap

Tune in to hear:Get a better sense of the size and scope of the racial wealth gap problem in the US.Should financial advisors play a role in addressing these inequalities? Also, do historical factors, such as systemic discrimination and redlining, largely to blame for the genesis of this disparity?What sort of systemic inequities and injustices are we up against today and what can we do to combat these?What cultural differences, and attitudes, towards money, risk and investing should non-black practitioners be aware of when working with black clientele?What can we do as an industry to win some trust back and will part of that be through education and outreach?Does Adam see tech as a potential equalizer or exacerbator of the racial wealth gap?How can we best meet each client where they are at, as individuals?Citations17 cents on the dollarInheritance likelihood and magnitudeBlack wealth holdings228 Years