Standard Deviations with Dr. Daniel Crosby

Dr. Daniel Crosby - Purpose at Work: Unlocking the Transformative Power of Meaning in Your Workplace
Tune in to hear:When and how did the popular phrase "going postal" become part of our contemporary lexicon?What did Herodotus say of the postal couriers of his time?How are purpose, performance and share price in the workplace correlated, if at all?How can we do a better job, as both employers and employees, of cultivating a culture of purpose in the workplace?What common elements did Victor Strecher find among workplaces that foster a sense of purpose?
10:05
Joe Duran - Humanizing Wealth Management: How Personalization is Shaping the Future of Financial Services
Tune in to hear:What insight did Joe have that prompted him to start applying Behavioral Finance in practical ways while much of the industry was focused elsewhere?Why are so many firms relying on the old-fashioned educational approach when building client-centric tools and technology seems to be the way forward?What is an example of a compelling promise a wealth management firm could make to their clients?Is it time for those who entered the business because they love picking stocks and crunching numbers to roll off, re-educate or learn new skills? Also, what can we do to attract the next generation of talent?When Joe looks at the RIAs he'd want to invest in vs. those he would pass on, what are the defining differences between them?How can Joe separate the wheat from the chaff during their vetting process?
49:48
Breanna Blaney (Live at Future Proof)
Tune in to hear:What does Dimensional see about the future of the industry that encouraged them to launch something like 'Life Invested.'Why does a "human first" investment model have the power to endure in a way that other investment models, such as those centered around sales, have not?How can we give the "human first" approach more definitional clarity for those who are new to the concept?What would Breanna say to those advisors who are nervous they are going to open a "Pandora's Box of emotion" when they become more vulnerable with their clients?As someone who does a lot of self-reflection, what advice does Breanna have for advisors who want to use the things that we are discussing today as a window onto self-improvement?
26:10
Dr. Christina Lynn - Master Motivational Interviewing: A Game-Changer for Financial Advisors and Client Relationships
Tune in to hear:Examples of when emotional connection can play a decisive role in sales.How, practically, can advisors shift their focus a bit from the technical to fostering deep, emotional connections with their clients?What is motivational interviewing, what is based on and what does it look like in practice?Where does the discovery process often go wrong and what can we do to make it go right?How can silence be a powerful tool in client meetings?How can advisors help their clients' goals become more vivid and salient for them?What is EQ, or emotional intelligence, and why does it matter so much for advisors? Also, what specifically is Dr. Lynn doing with her workshops and her scorecard?What is one sub facet of emotional intelligence that we could all stand to work on?
38:23
Adam Tolliver - Understanding the Racial Wealth Gap
Tune in to hear:Get a better sense of the size and scope of the racial wealth gap problem in the US.Should financial advisors play a role in addressing these inequalities? Also, do historical factors, such as systemic discrimination and redlining, largely to blame for the genesis of this disparity?What sort of systemic inequities and injustices are we up against today and what can we do to combat these?What cultural differences, and attitudes, towards money, risk and investing should non-black practitioners be aware of when working with black clientele?What can we do as an industry to win some trust back and will part of that be through education and outreach?Does Adam see tech as a potential equalizer or exacerbator of the racial wealth gap?How can we best meet each client where they are at, as individuals?Citations17 cents on the dollarInheritance likelihood and magnitudeBlack wealth holdings228 Years
