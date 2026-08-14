Greg answers questions about whether or not images are in your brain, various questions about appearance of age and the age of the earth, why Paul says he isn’t lying in Galatians 1:20, and how to share the gospel with people whose loved ones died outside of Christ.



Topics:



Wouldn’t a materialist just say that the image you have of your mother is in your brain? (06:00)



When did a day become 24 hours, how long did it take Jesus to heal, does age coincide with appearance, does God need more or less time to create, and are we not diminishing God’s omnipotence when we argue for an old earth? (21:00)



What do you think about Paul saying he’s not lying in Galatians 1:20? (42:00)



How do I share the gospel with people who say they can’t accept Christianity because they had loved ones who died outside of Christ? (49:00)



Mentioned on the Show:



Be One of the 100



Made in Our Image by Stephen Driscoll



STR Outposts



Reality Student Apologetics Conference – September 11–12 in Atlanta, GA; October 16–17 in Seattle, WA; November 13–14 in Minneapolis, MN; February 19–20, 2027 in Dallas, TX; March 12–13, 2027 in Philadelphia, PA; April 23–24, 2027 in Los Angeles, CA