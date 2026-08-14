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Stand to Reason Weekly Podcast

Greg Koukl
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
Stand to Reason Weekly Podcast
Latest episode

207 episodes

  • Stand to Reason Weekly Podcast

    The Biggest Challenge That Has Tested Greg’s Faith

    08/14/2026 | 58 mins.
    Greg answers questions about how to interpret “gates of Hell” in Matthew 16:18, whether parents should treat a child who hasn’t professed Christ differently, the biggest challenge that has tested his faith, whether Matthew 24:24 means it’s possible for the elect to be led astray, and more.
     
    Topics:

    Should the fact that God is in charge of Hell change my understanding of Matthew 16:18 that “gates of Hell” refers to Satan and his demonic forces? (08:00)

    Should parents treat a child who hasn’t professed Christ differently from their other children? (22:00)

    What is the biggest challenge that has tested your faith? (26:00)

    How do we know that Christians believe the right thing? (45:00)

    Does Matthew 24:24 mean it’s possible for the elect to be led astray? (51:00)

    Mentioned on the Show: 

    Be One of the 100

    Made in Our Image by Stephen Driscoll

    Upcoming events with Stand to Reason speakers

    Related Links:

    Making Sense of Unanswered Prayer by Amy Hall
  • Stand to Reason Weekly Podcast

    Problems with Using Autonomy as Your Guiding Moral Principle

    08/12/2026 | 58 mins.
    Greg answers questions about whether or not we can see evidence that God sustains the universe, and how to respond to someone who says autonomy is his guiding principle for morality.
     
    Topics:

    Do we have evidence of God sustaining the universe? (12:00)

    How would you respond to someone who says autonomy is his guiding principle for morality. (26:00)

    Download the mp3...
     
    Mentioned on the Show: 

    Be One of the 100

    Made in Our Image by Stephen Driscoll

    Submit a question on the Open Mic Line

    Reality Student Apologetics Conference – September 11–12 in Atlanta, GA; October 16–17 in Seattle, WA; November 13–14 in Minneapolis, MN; February 19–20, 2027 in Dallas, TX; March 12–13, 2027 in Philadelphia, PA; April 23–24, 2027 in Los Angeles, CA

    Tactics: A Game Plan for Discussing Your Christian Convictions by Greg Koukl

    Related Links:

    The Contingency Argument – Short video by Reasonable Faith

    Inside Out – Greg explains the tactic
  • Stand to Reason Weekly Podcast

    How Can God’s Voice Be Unmistakable in Light of These Passages?

    08/07/2026 | 58 mins.
    Greg answers questions about how God’s voice can be unmistakable in light of John 10 and 1 Samuel 3, whether the impulse to witness to someone is coming from the conscience or the Holy Spirit, and why worship is required.
     
    Topics:

    Commentary: Be one of the 100. (00:00)

    How do you understand John 10 and 1 Samuel 3 in light of the idea that the voice of God is unmistakable? (04:00)

    When I feel strongly that I should go witness to someone, is that my conscience or the Holy Spirit? (42:00)

    Why is worship required? Why should we do it? It seems weird to unbelievers. (52:00)

    Mentioned on the Show: 

    Be One of the 100

    Made in Our Image by Stephen Driscoll

    When God Speaks by Greg Koukl

    Submit a question on the Open Mic Line

    Related Links:

    Does God Whisper? Part 1, Part 2, Part 3 by Greg Koukl
  • Stand to Reason Weekly Podcast

    When One Person Is Equipped, Thousands More Are Impacted

    08/05/2026 | 58 mins.
    Greg talks about the huge difference that can be made when one person is equipped, then he answers questions about attending a church where the pastor is affiliated with Freemasonry, recognizing circular reasoning, “Father, forgive them,” and whether Jesus is physically present in Acts 23:11.
     
    Topics:

    Commentary: When one person is equipped, thousands more are impacted. (00:00)

    Would you advise people not to attend a church where the pastor is still affiliated with Freemasonry, though not an active member? (08:00)

    Do you have any tips for recognizing circular reasoning? (26:00)

    What are the ramifications of Jesus saying, “Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do”? (43:00)

    In Acts 23:11, was Jesus physically there, or was this a vision? (50:00)

    Mentioned on the Show: 

    Be One of the 100

    Made in Our Image by Stephen Driscoll

    An Overview of Freemasonry – Greg’s discussion with his brother Dave on a previous podcast

    Acts 19:18–20 – The account of converts to Christianity burning their books of magic

    Submit a question on the Open Mic Line

    Metamorphosis: The Beauty and Design of Butterflies DVD by Illustra Media

    The Design of Life DVD Collection: Volumes 1-3 by Illustra Media
  • Stand to Reason Weekly Podcast

    Does Age Always Match the Appearance of Age?

    07/31/2026 | 58 mins.
    Greg answers questions about whether or not images are in your brain, various questions about appearance of age and the age of the earth, why Paul says he isn’t lying in Galatians 1:20, and how to share the gospel with people whose loved ones died outside of Christ.
     
    Topics:

    Wouldn’t a materialist just say that the image you have of your mother is in your brain? (06:00)

    When did a day become 24 hours, how long did it take Jesus to heal, does age coincide with appearance, does God need more or less time to create, and are we not diminishing God’s omnipotence when we argue for an old earth? (21:00)

    What do you think about Paul saying he’s not lying in Galatians 1:20? (42:00)

    How do I share the gospel with people who say they can’t accept Christianity because they had loved ones who died outside of Christ? (49:00)

    Mentioned on the Show: 

    Be One of the 100

    Made in Our Image by Stephen Driscoll

    STR Outposts

    Reality Student Apologetics Conference – September 11–12 in Atlanta, GA; October 16–17 in Seattle, WA; November 13–14 in Minneapolis, MN; February 19–20, 2027 in Dallas, TX; March 12–13, 2027 in Philadelphia, PA; April 23–24, 2027 in Los Angeles, CA
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About Stand to Reason Weekly Podcast
Our purpose is to help Christians think more clearly about their faith and to help them make an even-handed, incisive, yet gracious defense for classical Christianity. Released every Wednesday and Friday.
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ChristianityReligion & Spirituality

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