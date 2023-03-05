Our purpose is to help Christians think more clearly about their faith and to help them make an even-handed, incisive, yet gracious defense for classical Christ... More
Do the Right Thing before God
Greg talks about putting faithfulness to God above appeasing friends who disagree with you, then he answers questions about whether God is evil if he created a world where he knew so many people would suffer and what a teacher should do when he’s told to use preferred pronouns.
Topics:
Commentary: Do the right thing before God. (00:00)
Since God knew how many people would suffer when he created the world, does that make him an evil God who caused the suffering? (32:00)
What should a teacher do when he’s asked to use preferred pronouns? (48:00)
Mentioned on the Show:
Amy Grant will host a same-sex wedding by Rick Pidcock
Should You Accommodate an LGBT Person’s Requests? by Alan Shlemon
Why I No Longer Use Transgender Pronouns—and Why You Shouldn’t, Either by Rosaria Butterfield
A Response to an Employer’s Request for Pronouns by Amy Hall
5/10/2023
58:00
Is Christianity a Mind-Control Cult?
Greg talks to callers about whether Christianity is a mind-control cult because it says you’re fallen and need someone to save you, the view that the Jews of today are not the real descendants of Abraham, reason vs. the Bible, Jesus’ view of social justice, and when to apply 1 Corinthians 5:11.
Topics:
How should I respond to someone who says Christianity is a mind-control cult because it says you’re fallen and need someone to save you? (00:00)
Is it possible to be a Christian and believe that the Jews of today are not the real descendants of Abraham, and is this a dangerous belief to have in your church? (17:00)
If the Bible were to contradict the laws of reason, which should take precedence for the Christian? (31:00)
How would you respond to someone who says that since the way we understand social justice now wasn’t around during the time of Jesus, we can’t know what Jesus would have thought of it? (38:00)
How should 1 Corinthians 5:11 be applied to someone’s daughter who claims to be Christian but isn’t living a godly life? (49:00)
Mentioned on the Show:
The Legend of the Social Justice Jesus by Greg Koukl
Christopher Yuan’s books
Rosaria Butterfield’s books
5/5/2023
58:00
A 30-Year Ride
Greg talks about the first 30 years of Stand to Reason, then he answers questions about universalism, the Roman Catholic view of the authority of tradition, and the difference between tradition and the objective truth of Scripture.
Topics:
Commentary: A 30-year ride (00:00)
Can you help me respond to people in my church who have been influenced by a theologian’s YouTube videos to accept the idea that all people will eventually accept Jesus, whether now on earth or later in Hell (universalism)? (37:00)
Why do Roman Catholics view tradition as authoritative, and how can I show them the difference between tradition and the objective truth of Scripture? (52:00)
Mentioned on the Show:
Upcoming events with Stand to Reason speakers
Hell Interrupted Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3
5/3/2023
58:00
A Real-Life Example of the Tactical Game Plan
Greg talks about how he managed a spiritual conversation he had on a plane with someone who was challenging him, then he answers questions about where our passions come from and whether Matthew 25:31–46 ties our salvation to how we treat the poor.
Topics:
Commentary: A real-life example of the tactical game plan (00:00)
Do our passions come from God? (28:00)
What’s your take on Matthew 25:31–46, which seems to tie our salvation to how we treat the poor and oppressed? (37:00)
Mentioned on the Show:
STR U Online Training
Purchase the Reality Livestream
Upcoming events with Stand to Reason speakers
4/28/2023
58:00
Did Jesus Ever Exist?
Greg talks to Frank Turek about the upcoming CrossExamined Instructor Academy, then he answers questions about whether Jesus existed and how we should view God’s sovereignty when it comes to tragedies that result from non-moral decisions we’ve made.
Topics:
Commentary: The upcoming CrossExamined Instructor Academy (00:00)
Did Jesus ever exist? (20:00)
How should one view God’s sovereignty when it comes to tragedies that result from non-moral decisions we’ve made? (39:00)
Mentioned on the Show:
CrossExamined Instructor Academy
Unshaken Conference
The Story of Civilization: Caesar and Christ by Will Durant
