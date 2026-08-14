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207 episodes
- Greg answers questions about how to interpret “gates of Hell” in Matthew 16:18, whether parents should treat a child who hasn’t professed Christ differently, the biggest challenge that has tested his faith, whether Matthew 24:24 means it’s possible for the elect to be led astray, and more.
Topics:
Should the fact that God is in charge of Hell change my understanding of Matthew 16:18 that “gates of Hell” refers to Satan and his demonic forces? (08:00)
Should parents treat a child who hasn’t professed Christ differently from their other children? (22:00)
What is the biggest challenge that has tested your faith? (26:00)
How do we know that Christians believe the right thing? (45:00)
Does Matthew 24:24 mean it’s possible for the elect to be led astray? (51:00)
Mentioned on the Show:
Be One of the 100
Made in Our Image by Stephen Driscoll
Upcoming events with Stand to Reason speakers
Related Links:
Making Sense of Unanswered Prayer by Amy Hall
- Greg answers questions about whether or not we can see evidence that God sustains the universe, and how to respond to someone who says autonomy is his guiding principle for morality.
Topics:
Do we have evidence of God sustaining the universe? (12:00)
How would you respond to someone who says autonomy is his guiding principle for morality. (26:00)
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Mentioned on the Show:
Be One of the 100
Made in Our Image by Stephen Driscoll
Submit a question on the Open Mic Line
Reality Student Apologetics Conference – September 11–12 in Atlanta, GA; October 16–17 in Seattle, WA; November 13–14 in Minneapolis, MN; February 19–20, 2027 in Dallas, TX; March 12–13, 2027 in Philadelphia, PA; April 23–24, 2027 in Los Angeles, CA
Tactics: A Game Plan for Discussing Your Christian Convictions by Greg Koukl
Related Links:
The Contingency Argument – Short video by Reasonable Faith
Inside Out – Greg explains the tactic
- Greg answers questions about how God’s voice can be unmistakable in light of John 10 and 1 Samuel 3, whether the impulse to witness to someone is coming from the conscience or the Holy Spirit, and why worship is required.
Topics:
Commentary: Be one of the 100. (00:00)
How do you understand John 10 and 1 Samuel 3 in light of the idea that the voice of God is unmistakable? (04:00)
When I feel strongly that I should go witness to someone, is that my conscience or the Holy Spirit? (42:00)
Why is worship required? Why should we do it? It seems weird to unbelievers. (52:00)
Mentioned on the Show:
Be One of the 100
Made in Our Image by Stephen Driscoll
When God Speaks by Greg Koukl
Submit a question on the Open Mic Line
Related Links:
Does God Whisper? Part 1, Part 2, Part 3 by Greg Koukl
- Greg talks about the huge difference that can be made when one person is equipped, then he answers questions about attending a church where the pastor is affiliated with Freemasonry, recognizing circular reasoning, “Father, forgive them,” and whether Jesus is physically present in Acts 23:11.
Topics:
Commentary: When one person is equipped, thousands more are impacted. (00:00)
Would you advise people not to attend a church where the pastor is still affiliated with Freemasonry, though not an active member? (08:00)
Do you have any tips for recognizing circular reasoning? (26:00)
What are the ramifications of Jesus saying, “Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do”? (43:00)
In Acts 23:11, was Jesus physically there, or was this a vision? (50:00)
Mentioned on the Show:
Be One of the 100
Made in Our Image by Stephen Driscoll
An Overview of Freemasonry – Greg’s discussion with his brother Dave on a previous podcast
Acts 19:18–20 – The account of converts to Christianity burning their books of magic
Submit a question on the Open Mic Line
Metamorphosis: The Beauty and Design of Butterflies DVD by Illustra Media
The Design of Life DVD Collection: Volumes 1-3 by Illustra Media
- Greg answers questions about whether or not images are in your brain, various questions about appearance of age and the age of the earth, why Paul says he isn’t lying in Galatians 1:20, and how to share the gospel with people whose loved ones died outside of Christ.
Topics:
Wouldn’t a materialist just say that the image you have of your mother is in your brain? (06:00)
When did a day become 24 hours, how long did it take Jesus to heal, does age coincide with appearance, does God need more or less time to create, and are we not diminishing God’s omnipotence when we argue for an old earth? (21:00)
What do you think about Paul saying he’s not lying in Galatians 1:20? (42:00)
How do I share the gospel with people who say they can’t accept Christianity because they had loved ones who died outside of Christ? (49:00)
Mentioned on the Show:
Be One of the 100
Made in Our Image by Stephen Driscoll
STR Outposts
Reality Student Apologetics Conference – September 11–12 in Atlanta, GA; October 16–17 in Seattle, WA; November 13–14 in Minneapolis, MN; February 19–20, 2027 in Dallas, TX; March 12–13, 2027 in Philadelphia, PA; April 23–24, 2027 in Los Angeles, CA
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About Stand to Reason Weekly Podcast
Our purpose is to help Christians think more clearly about their faith and to help them make an even-handed, incisive, yet gracious defense for classical Christianity. Released every Wednesday and Friday.Podcast website
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