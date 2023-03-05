Is Christianity a Mind-Control Cult?

Greg talks to callers about whether Christianity is a mind-control cult because it says you’re fallen and need someone to save you, the view that the Jews of today are not the real descendants of Abraham, reason vs. the Bible, Jesus’ view of social justice, and when to apply 1 Corinthians 5:11. Topics: How should I respond to someone who says Christianity is a mind-control cult because it says you’re fallen and need someone to save you? (00:00) Is it possible to be a Christian and believe that the Jews of today are not the real descendants of Abraham, and is this a dangerous belief to have in your church? (17:00) If the Bible were to contradict the laws of reason, which should take precedence for the Christian? (31:00) How would you respond to someone who says that since the way we understand social justice now wasn’t around during the time of Jesus, we can’t know what Jesus would have thought of it? (38:00) How should 1 Corinthians 5:11 be applied to someone’s daughter who claims to be Christian but isn’t living a godly life? (49:00) Mentioned on the Show: The Legend of the Social Justice Jesus by Greg Koukl Christopher Yuan’s books Rosaria Butterfield’s books