Spotlight is an audio program for learning English. It uses a special method of broadcasting that makes it easier to understand for listeners worldwide.If you w... More
Amazing Ancient Yeast
Is fermented food or drink popular in your country? Bruce and Megan talk about a food that has been used for thousands of years, yeast!
5/22/2023
13:28
The Amazing History of Tea
Do you drink tea? What kinds of tea do you drink? All over the world, people share a love of tea. Bruce Gulland and Liz Waid look at the history and customs of this popular drink.
5/21/2023
14:16
Honey Hunters
Liz Waid and Ryan Geertsma look at the lives of honey hunters in India. This dangerous tradition provides thick, sweet honey.
5/20/2023
14:12
Living in a Lighthouse
What do we lose when lighthouse keepers leave? Do you think technology can do a better job guiding boats at night? Do we even need lighthouses anymore? Colin Lowther and Liz Waid look at how technology is replacing people in lighthouses.
5/16/2023
14:12
Forming a Family: Friends as Family
Do you have friends who are so close, they are like family? What does it mean to have friends like this? Why do people feel close to their friends? Liz Waid and Colin Lowther talk about how good friends can feel like family.