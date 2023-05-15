Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Spotlight English in the App
Listen to Spotlight English in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsEducation
Spotlight English

Spotlight English

Podcast Spotlight English
Podcast Spotlight English

Spotlight English

Spotlight English
add
Spotlight is an audio program for learning English. It uses a special method of broadcasting that makes it easier to understand for listeners worldwide.If you w... More
Education
Spotlight is an audio program for learning English. It uses a special method of broadcasting that makes it easier to understand for listeners worldwide.If you w... More

Available Episodes

5 of 428
  • Amazing Ancient Yeast
    Is fermented food or drink popular in your country? Bruce and Megan talk about a food that has been used for thousands of years, yeast!Download our app for Android at http://bit.ly/spotlight-androidDownload our app for iOS at http://bit.ly/spotlight-appleFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/spotlightradioAre you learning English? Are you looking for a way to practice your English? Listen to Spotlight to learn about people and places all around the world. You can learn English words, and even practice English by writing a comment. Visit our website to follow along with the script: http://spotlightenglish.com
    5/22/2023
    13:28
  • The Amazing History of Tea
    Do you drink tea? What kinds of tea do you drink? All over the world, people share a love of tea. Bruce Gulland and Liz Waid look at the history and customs of this popular drink.Download our app for Android at http://bit.ly/spotlight-androidDownload our app for iOS at http://bit.ly/spotlight-appleFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/spotlightradioAre you learning English? Are you looking for a way to practice your English? Listen to Spotlight to learn about people and places all around the world. You can learn English words, and even practice English by writing a comment.Visit our website to hear programs in English: Website: http://spotlightenglish.com/
    5/21/2023
    14:16
  • Honey Hunters
    Liz Waid and Ryan Geertsma look at the lives of honey hunters in India. This dangerous tradition provides thick, sweet honey.Download our app for Android at http://bit.ly/spotlight-androidDownload our app for iOS at http://bit.ly/spotlight-appleFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/spotlightradioAre you learning English? Are you looking for a way to practice your English? Listen to Spotlight to learn about people and places all around the world. You can learn English words, and even practice English by writing a comment.Visit our website to hear programs in English: Website: http://spotlightenglish.com/
    5/20/2023
    14:12
  • Living in a Lighthouse
    What do we lose when lighthouse keepers leave? Do you think technology can do a better job guiding boats at night? Do we even need lighthouses anymore? Colin Lowther and Liz Waid look at how technology is replacing people in lighthouses.Download our app for Android at http://bit.ly/spotlight-androidDownload our app for iOS at http://bit.ly/spotlight-appleFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/spotlightradioAre you learning English? Are you looking for a way to practice your English? Listen to Spotlight to learn about people and places all around the world. You can learn English words, and even practice English by writing a comment.Visit our website to hear programs in English: Website: http://spotlightenglish.com/
    5/16/2023
    14:12
  • Forming a Family: Friends as Family
    Do you have friends who are so close, they are like family? What does it mean to have friends like this? Why do people feel close to their friends? Liz Waid and Colin Lowther talk about how good friends can feel like family.Download our app for Android at http://bit.ly/spotlight-androidDownload our app for iOS at http://bit.ly/spotlight-appleFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/spotlightradioAre you learning English? Are you looking for a way to practice your English? Listen to Spotlight to learn about people and places all around the world. You can learn English words, and even practice English by writing a comment.Visit our website to hear programs in English: Website: http://spotlightenglish.com/
    5/15/2023
    14:11

More Education podcasts

About Spotlight English

Spotlight is an audio program for learning English. It uses a special method of broadcasting that makes it easier to understand for listeners worldwide.

If you want to try faster programs, please subscribe to our Spotlight Advanced podcast (https://www.spreaker.com/show/spotlight-english-advanced)
Podcast website

Listen to Spotlight English, THE INCOMPATIBLES and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Spotlight English

Spotlight English

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Spotlight English: Podcasts in Family