MidLife Card Talk- With Ash Of Legacy Cardz
1/06/2026 | 56 mins.
What ever happened with the massive card show theft? What is the dealer's perspective on the grading situation? Would Ash still submit cards to SGC? What is his perspective of of the Strongsville card show?Graig has a lengthy conversation with Ash of Legacy Cardz. You can find his inventory on legacycardz.net and all social media platforms.
Chris Sewall & Mike Talk 2026 Hobby Predictions!
1/05/2026 | 42 mins.
Chris Sewall & Mike Talk 2026 Hobby Predictions! Grading quantities, card show attendance, and much more!
MidLife Sports Cards Q & A- December 31, 2025
1/04/2026 | 44 mins.
Another batch of great questions this week in my MidLife Sports Cards Q & A episode. Questions include the topic of how I'd run PSA and incorporate SGC and Beckett as well as my level of comfort buying big cards online. Thanks to everyone who has submitted a question in the past.
Is Geoff Wilson Right About CGC?
1/03/2026 | 41 mins.
Mike and Graig discuss some of the recent hobby consolidation. The Strongsville Card Show is changing, the future of Beckett grading, and if Geoff Wilson is right about CGC. The sports card hobby seems to be an endless news cycle, and every week we seem to be hit by something different.Email Chris Sewall at [email protected] if you're interested in selling all or part of your collection!
MidLife Sports Cards Q & A- December 24, 2025
12/28/2025 | 52 mins.
Would I work for PSA? Am I bothered that Card Ladder is owned by the Collectors parent company? Do I feel that BGS or SGC slabs will lose value as time goes by? I share my thoughts on a variety of difficult sports card issues in this week's episode.
