Jeffrey shares the journey (and challenges) of sharing Spirit Mind with the world.
10:52
Escaping Post-Election Drama
The best time to find inner peace is when the external world is full of drama.
9:45
Do you see disaster or love?
Can you think of a time when you saw a problem, but someone else thought it was just right? Which mind you view the world with can make the difference between feeling guilt and lack; or feeling love and fullness.
5:09
Which mind starts your day?
Does your day start calm or busy? Jeffrey contrasts the difference between waking up with Spirit Mind or Material Mind in the lead.
6:11
Winning Isn't Everything
Does winning really make you happy?
Jeffrey shares how being right and winning is often at odds with living a peaceful happy life.
We’re all going through an enormous change right now - both personally and globally. New energy is affecting our relationships, our productivity, our emotions, our self-confidence, and so on. In every area you can imagine, you are growing and changing… whether you asked for it or not.
And while personal growth is fantastic, it can also be confusing and quite troubling if you don’t know what’s happening to you. This mini-podcast can help!
In each little episode (3-7min), Jeffrey Allen brings new insights and light to the important changes we're all feeling right now. In his gentle unassuming manner, Jeffrey makes even our darkest growth seem worthwhile and full of possibilities.
You'll hear Jeffrey's personal stories and tips for adapting & thriving (or simply laughing & surviving) during this fantastic time of change.
This podcast is suitable for all audiences, especially those with a sense of humor about how messed up personal growth can feel at times.
More about Jeffrey: www.JeffreyAllen.love