About Spirit Mind Insights

We’re all going through an enormous change right now - both personally and globally. New energy is affecting our relationships, our productivity, our emotions, our self-confidence, and so on. In every area you can imagine, you are growing and changing… whether you asked for it or not. And while personal growth is fantastic, it can also be confusing and quite troubling if you don’t know what’s happening to you. This mini-podcast can help! In each little episode (3-7min), Jeffrey Allen brings new insights and light to the important changes we're all feeling right now. In his gentle unassuming manner, Jeffrey makes even our darkest growth seem worthwhile and full of possibilities. You'll hear Jeffrey's personal stories and tips for adapting & thriving (or simply laughing & surviving) during this fantastic time of change. This podcast is suitable for all audiences, especially those with a sense of humor about how messed up personal growth can feel at times. More about Jeffrey: www.JeffreyAllen.love