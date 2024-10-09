Brother Henry Stewart sits down with our National Historian Brother Dr. Robert L. Harris as he candidly discusses his battle with Prostate Cancer, the importance of getting screened, as well as dispels a few myths.
This episode is a product of the Fraternity's Prostate Cancer Awareness Month campaign, #BlackandGoldGoesBlue.
Catch up on the latest episode of Sphinx Radio!
(Intro Song Staying Alive by the Bee gees)
24:32
His Pain...(feat. Brothers Glaze, Bester, Smith, and Rawlins III)
Brother Marshall Glaze is back with another episode of To The Youths! In the latest episode, Brothers Smith, Bester, and Rawlins III sit with Brother Glaze in the Sphinx Studios to have a very open discussion about Post Graduation Depression.
The Brothers talk about their personal experiences with Post Graduation Depression and how they navigated it. They also share some healthy tips and tricks to help alleviate the pressure of the real world.
Check out the latest episode of To The Youths!
(Intro Song His Pain by BJ The Chicago Kid ft. Kendrick Lamar)
37:09
Motiv8 (ft. Brothers Glaze, Bester, And Smith)
Brother Marshall Glaze is back with another episode of To The Youths! In the latest episode, Brother Glaze invites Brothers Cameron Smith and Nehemiah Bester to the show to share some tips on how to stay motivated as we hurdle into the third month of the new year.
The Brothers talk about how to stay true to New Year Resolutions, how to remain steadfast in your studies, and how to keep the momentum going after graduation.
Check out the latest episode of To The Youths!
(Intro Song Motiv8 by J. Cole)
24:42
Be Careful... (ft. Brothers Glaze, Rawlins, and Stewart)
Brother Marshall Glaze is back with another episode of To The Youths! In the second episode, Brother Glaze invites Brothers John Rawlins III and Henry A. Stewart to the show to discuss the importance and responsibility for college students to understand "Affirmative Consent".
The Brothers tackle many issues in this episode such as the perpetuation of Rape Culture, being the victim to Sexual Assault, when to say something, holding Brothers accountable, and more.
Check out the latest episode of To The Youths!
(Intro Song Be Careful by Cardi B)
32:07
Rules to this...(feat. Brother Jamie Riley)
Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. Executive Director Jamie R Riley describes the changes and updates to the Fraternity's Official Membership Policies and Procedures Manual. (Intro & Outro Music: Hell On Earth by Mobb Deep)