Motiv8 (ft. Brothers Glaze, Bester, And Smith)

Brother Marshall Glaze is back with another episode of To The Youths! In the latest episode, Brother Glaze invites Brothers Cameron Smith and Nehemiah Bester to the show to share some tips on how to stay motivated as we hurdle into the third month of the new year. The Brothers talk about how to stay true to New Year Resolutions, how to remain steadfast in your studies, and how to keep the momentum going after graduation. Check out the latest episode of To The Youths! (Intro Song Motiv8 by J. Cole)