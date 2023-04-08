Speak English Now Podcast: Learn English | Speak English without grammar.

#262 Food vocabulary - How to Prepare a Smoothie?
I'd like to include some food and cooking vocabulary in this episode. And with a mini-story, you will improve your English fluency. You'll see, it's like having a conversation with another person. You know, when I enter the kitchen, my first thought is… Why am I here? Yeah. I'm hungry. That's why. Now I remember. :) I open the refrigerator and start scanning for some delicious food. Since I don't buy ready-made food, I usually stare at the fridge for some minutes until it starts beeping. Then I close it and open it again to continue scanning. And I'm not saying my refrigerator isn't well organized; it's just that I'm looking for something I can prepare in 1 minute, preferably even less. Many times, I end up making a green smoothie. That's a fast and easy way of getting all the needed nutrients. And plus, smoothies are delicious. By the way, a smoothie is a thick drink that you can make using fruits, vegetables, greens, seeds, milk, ice, etc. As I said earlier, I typically end up making a green smoothie. Don't panic. It's green but really yummy. I add some water or milk, one avocado, 1/2 cup of pineapple, 1/2 frozen banana, 2 cups of spinach, and 1/2 cup of ice cubes. I put it at speed 10 for 45 seconds, and the smoothie is ready. Delicious! In case you were wondering, I use a Vitamix blender to prepare my smoothies. And I don't use it only for that. I also make frozen desserts with it, soups, I can make flours with it, almond milk, batters, dough, nut butter, juices, dips, etc. It's very versatile.