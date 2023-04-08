Speak English Now Podcast: Learn English | Speak English without grammar.

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Georgiana, founder of SpeakEnglishPodcast.com
The Speak English Now Podcast is your resource for practicing your English speaking and listening. You will learn English with the Question and Answer (TPRS) an...
EducationLanguage Learning
  • #265 English Riddles: Listen, Laugh, Learn.
    Today we are going to learn English in a fun way.  You will learn new English vocabulary through fun riddles.  I will introduce you to some popular riddles and ask you to guess the correct answer. If you don't know what a riddle is, don't worry because I'll explain it to you.   And with a point of view lesson, you will learn grammar without memorizing any boring rules. Many of you send me messages telling me that you listen to my podcast in the car, walking, or doing other things. That's great because you are incorporating learning into your lifestyle, not the other way around. That way, you spend more time listening and learning. The idea is always to accumulate many hours of listening for you to internalize the language.   By the way, it would make me very happy if you shared my website with your friends. Tell them to go to SpeakEnglishPodcast.com and subscribe to my free mini-course.   All right. In today's episode, you will improve your English in a fun way with some fun riddles. You'll have to guess the answer to each riddle. Are you up for it? Don't worry; they're not complicated.    Come on, it's gonna be fun :) But first, what's a riddle?   A riddle is a type of poem that works like a puzzle. They describe something and sometimes use words with double meanings.   First, I'll tell you a riddle, and then I'll wait 10 seconds to give you time to answer. But don't worry. If you need more time, you can pause the audio. Remember that on my website SpeakEnglishPodcast.com you will find the transcript of this episode.   Let's start!   1. Riddle: What has one eye but can't see? Answer: A needle Of course, the needle has an eye, but it cannot see since it is an object. Besides, the eye is empty.   2. Riddle: What has legs but doesn't walk? Answer: A table The table can't walk, but not because it is lazy but because it has another function. Most people can walk, but some prefer to sit all day.   3. Riddle: What can you catch but not throw? Answer: A cold In English, we use the expression to catch a cold. And it's not that we are chasing a cold. It's just an English expression.   4. Riddle: What kind of band never plays music? Answer: A rubber band A rubber band is a thin rubber ring that is used to hold things in place. It has multiple uses.   5. Riddle: What has many teeth but can't bite? Answer: A comb   You use the comb to style your hair, so the bristles should not be too sharp.   6. Riddle: What has words but never speaks? Answer: A book A book cannot talk because it has no mouth, but the author does speak through the words written in the book.   7. Riddle: What has a thumb and four fingers but is not a hand? Answer: A glove   Remember to get the transcript at SpeakEnglishPodcast.com
    8/25/2023
    11:34
  • #264 Gaslighting and Its Effects Explained - Unmasking Manipulation
    Transcript: Have you ever wondered if someone intended to make you doubt your own perceptions, experiences, or understanding of events? We call this gaslighting. Get the transcript at: SpeakEnglishPodcast.com/podcast Today I will talk about this word that is becoming more and more popular. And with a point-of-view story, you will improve your grammar in context, without memorizing rules. Where does "gaslighting" come from? The word "gaslighting" comes from a play called "Gas Light." written in 1938 by Patrick Hamilton. In this play, a husband tries to make his wife think she is losing her mind. He does some tricky things, like secretly making the lights from gas lamps in their house dimmer, and then he tells her that she's just imagining these changes. This play later became a movie. Nowadays, when we say "gaslighting," we mean when someone tries to make another person unsure about their own memory or feelings, similar to what the husband did to his wife in the story. I'll explain a little more about gaslighting, as it is a subtle, powerful form of manipulation intended to make you unsure of what is real. When someone tries to make you doubt yourself, gaslighting occurs. They want to control how you think, feel, and remember things. For instance, imagine your friend insists they never said something you clearly remember them saying. Over time, this can lead you to doubt your own memories. It's not a one-time occurrence; instead, it's a slow, ongoing process. This manipulation can occur in various relationships – with your family, friends, or coworkers. The individual using gaslighting intends to make you unsure about what is true and have you rely on their version of events. You need to be able to recognize gaslighting. Look out for signs like someone denying they said something. They might also blame you or minimize your feelings. It's like they're trying to change your story, to make you see the world differently. If you suspect gaslighting, it's essential to seek support. You can talk to someone you trust, like a good friend, family member, or counselor. Sharing what you're going through can give you a better idea of the situation and help you feel more confident again. Always remember that your feelings and memories are valid. Gaslighting aims to make you doubt yourself, but you have the power to stand firm in your reality. By recognizing the manipulation and seeking assistance, you can protect yourself from its harmful effects. [END OF THE EXTRACT] Get the transcript at: SpeakEnglishPodcast.com/podcast    
    8/17/2023
    12:57
  • #263 Social Isolation - The Hikikomori Phenomenon
    Hi, everyone! Thanks for joining me for another episode. I'm Georgiana, your English teacher and founder of SpeakEnglishPodcast.com To get the transcript visit: SpeakEnglishPodcast.com/podcast You can subscribe to my newsletter on my website and get the 5 secrets to learn to speak English for free. Have you ever spent a whole weekend just relaxing and doing nothing? Just playing games or binging shows? It's a nice break, right? But what if you did that for months or even years? Today, I've got a story that might shock you. Think about someone who stays in their room all day and night, not seeing friends or family, not working or studying. Odd, right? Well, there's a Japanese word for this -"Hikikomori," which means "being confined." It's about people who choose to stay away from society completely. This is common in Japan, but other cultures have similar ideas. People call them loners or "modern-day hermits." Around half a million young people in Japan, and about the same number of middle-aged people, live like this. It's not just in Japan. Often, young people, especially guys, are really into the online world of games and social media. However, they are not afraid of going outside like people with agoraphobia. They simply prefer not to be involved in the world. You might wonder why. I did too. Some people believe that pressure from society to do well can lead to this. Others have experienced difficult situations, such as bullying or family problems. Also, technology allows them to easily stay alone, as everything is accessible online. Let's continue! Now, think about their health. Being inside constantly isn't healthy. They might get weak or face sleep problems. Emotionally, they might feel down, unsure, or guilty. In any case, many don't see this as a big problem, since these people don't often seek help. They're content in their isolation. But there are ways to help. In Japan, there are online communities for them. When they're ready for help, they get therapy, medication, and social activities. Even taking a short step outside can significantly impact you if you feel confined. The sun and fresh air can be invigorating. Great! That's all for now! I hope you found this topic helpful. Let's continue with a Point of View Lesson. To get the transcript visit: SpeakEnglishPodcast.com/podcast
    8/11/2023
    10:20
  • #262 Food vocabulary - How to Prepare a Smoothie?
    Transcript: I'd like to include some food and cooking vocabulary in this episode. Get the transcript on my website:  Speakenglishpodcast.com/podcast/ And with a mini-story, you will improve your English fluency. You’ll see, it’s like having a conversation with another person. You know, when I enter the kitchen, my first thought is… Why am I here? Yeah. I'm hungry. That's why. Now I remember. :) I open the refrigerator and start scanning for some delicious food. Since I don't buy ready-made food, I usually stare at the fridge for some minutes until it starts beeping. Then I close it and open it again to continue scanning. And I'm not saying my refrigerator isn't well organized; it's just that I'm looking for something I can prepare in 1 minute, preferably even less. Many times, I end up making a green smoothie. That's a fast and easy way of getting all the needed nutrients. And plus, smoothies are delicious. By the way, a smoothie is a thick drink that you can make using fruits, vegetables, greens, seeds, milk, ice, etc. As I said earlier, I typically end up making a green smoothie. Don't panic. It's green but really yummy. I add some water or milk, one avocado, 1/2 cup of pineapple, 1/2 frozen banana, 2 cups of spinach, and 1/2 cup of ice cubes. I put it at speed 10 for 45 seconds, and the smoothie is ready. Delicious! In case you were wondering, I use a Vitamix blender to prepare my smoothies. And I don't use it only for that.  I also make frozen desserts with it, soups, I can make flours with it, almond milk, batters, dough, nut butter, juices, dips, etc. It's very versatile. [END OF THE EXTRACT] Get the transcript on my website:  Speakenglishpodcast.com/podcast/  
    8/4/2023
    13:33
  • #261 Phrasal verbs with GIVE
    Today we are going to talk about phrasal verbs with the verb give. Many of you have asked for a new phrasal verbs episode, so I am sure that you are excited about it. Apparently, everyone wants to learn new phrasal verbs. Get the transcript on my website: SpeakEnglishPodcast.com And with mini-story, you will improve your fluency. I will ask you many questions that you will need to answer right away. It's like speaking English with another person. But before I get started, I wanted to thank you for listening to my podcast. It's been over four years since I released the first episode, and since then, I've received a lot of support. #1 To give something away It means to give something for free as a gift or donation. Examples: "They give away a free chocolate bar for every $100 you spend in the supermarket." "Tina gave her old clothes away when she lost weight." #2 To give oneself or somebody else away It means to show where somebody is or what they are doing when they are trying to keep this a secret. Or to unintentionally reveal something about yourself that you don't want anyone to know. In short, to give somebody away means to betray them. Examples: “Mia smiled, but her voice gave her away." "Tom gave away classified information to the competition." #3 To give in  It means to accept that you are defeated, to surrender. Or, in some cases, to give in means to finally agree to what someone wants after refusing for some time. Examples: "After being surrounded, the enemy gave in." "My son insisted so much that I buy a cell phone, I finally gave in." #4 To give out  We use this phrasal verb to say that something stops working correctly or becomes weak. Examples: "After running for 30 minutes, my legs finally gave out." "The students wouldn't listen, so his patience finally gave out."   Get the transcript on my website: SpeakEnglishPodcast.com
    7/28/2023
    13:31

About Speak English Now Podcast: Learn English | Speak English without grammar.

The Speak English Now Podcast is your resource for practicing your English speaking and listening. You will learn English with the Question and Answer (TPRS) and Point of View techniques. You won’t need any grammar nor boring exercises. You will also learn about the English culture and the language itself. Finally, you will get valuable advice on learning English. All the audio is in English and you can get the text at SpeakEnglishPodcast.com
