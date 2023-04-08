Speak English Now Podcast: Learn English | Speak English without grammar.

#265 English Riddles: Listen, Laugh, Learn.

Today we are going to learn English in a fun way. You will learn new English vocabulary through fun riddles. I will introduce you to some popular riddles and ask you to guess the correct answer. If you don't know what a riddle is, don't worry because I'll explain it to you. And with a point of view lesson, you will learn grammar without memorizing any boring rules. Many of you send me messages telling me that you listen to my podcast in the car, walking, or doing other things. That's great because you are incorporating learning into your lifestyle, not the other way around. That way, you spend more time listening and learning. The idea is always to accumulate many hours of listening for you to internalize the language. By the way, it would make me very happy if you shared my website with your friends. Tell them to go to SpeakEnglishPodcast.com and subscribe to my free mini-course. All right. In today's episode, you will improve your English in a fun way with some fun riddles. You'll have to guess the answer to each riddle. Are you up for it? Don't worry; they're not complicated. Come on, it's gonna be fun :) But first, what's a riddle? A riddle is a type of poem that works like a puzzle. They describe something and sometimes use words with double meanings. First, I'll tell you a riddle, and then I'll wait 10 seconds to give you time to answer. But don't worry. If you need more time, you can pause the audio. Remember that on my website SpeakEnglishPodcast.com you will find the transcript of this episode. Let's start! 1. Riddle: What has one eye but can't see? Answer: A needle Of course, the needle has an eye, but it cannot see since it is an object. Besides, the eye is empty. 2. Riddle: What has legs but doesn't walk? Answer: A table The table can't walk, but not because it is lazy but because it has another function. Most people can walk, but some prefer to sit all day. 3. Riddle: What can you catch but not throw? Answer: A cold In English, we use the expression to catch a cold. And it's not that we are chasing a cold. It's just an English expression. 4. Riddle: What kind of band never plays music? Answer: A rubber band A rubber band is a thin rubber ring that is used to hold things in place. It has multiple uses. 5. Riddle: What has many teeth but can't bite? Answer: A comb You use the comb to style your hair, so the bristles should not be too sharp. 6. Riddle: What has words but never speaks? Answer: A book A book cannot talk because it has no mouth, but the author does speak through the words written in the book. 7. Riddle: What has a thumb and four fingers but is not a hand? Answer: A glove Remember to get the transcript at SpeakEnglishPodcast.com