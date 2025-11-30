Spanish Listening Practice Podcast by LearnCraft Spanish

2. ¡Eso no es lo que quería decir! An "embarrassing" story in Spanish

Practice your Spanish listening with this story about someone whose life changed forever after a night of karaoke! You'll get evidence-based Spanish listening practice, with active learning and full understanding. We break down terms for socializing and dating in a new country, and we work on understanding tricky Spanish phrases with complex grammar, like idioms and different types of Spanish past tenses. All the Spanish is written and performed by native-Spanish-speaking humans, using the top 1000 words at the core of everyday Spanish. Practice all of today's Spanish for free at SpanishListeningPod.com