Spanish Listening Practice Podcast by LearnCraft Spanish

4. Argentina's werewolf law: An article in Spanish
Practice your Spanish listening with this article about a strange Argentinian law — designed to protect people from werewolves! You'll get evidence-based Spanish listening practice, with active learning and full understanding. We'll work on understanding tricky Spanish phrases with complex grammar, like the subjunctive and conditional tenses. All the Spanish is written and performed by native-Spanish-speaking humans, using the top 1000 words at the core of everyday Spanish. Practice all of today's Spanish for free at SpanishListeningPod.com
--------
25:40
--------
25:40
3. Una tarde en el supermercado: A grocery shopping conversation in Spanish
Practice your Spanish listening with this conversation between two friends at the supermarket! You'll get evidence-based Spanish listening practice, with active learning and full understanding. We'll work on comprehending tricky Spanish phrases with complex idioms and fast-spoken phrases. All the Spanish is written and performed by native-Spanish-speaking humans, using the top 1000 words at the core of everyday Spanish. Practice all of today's Spanish for free at SpanishListeningPod.com.
--------
23:31
--------
23:31
2. ¡Eso no es lo que quería decir! An "embarrassing" story in Spanish
Practice your Spanish listening with this story about someone whose life changed forever after a night of karaoke! You'll get evidence-based Spanish listening practice, with active learning and full understanding. We break down terms for socializing and dating in a new country, and we work on understanding tricky Spanish phrases with complex grammar, like idioms and different types of Spanish past tenses. All the Spanish is written and performed by native-Spanish-speaking humans, using the top 1000 words at the core of everyday Spanish. Practice all of today's Spanish for free at SpanishListeningPod.com
--------
27:28
--------
27:28
1. La nariz de Charles Darwin: A true story in Spanish
Practice your Spanish listening with this true story about Charles Darwin's nose! You'll get evidence-based Spanish listening practice, with active learning and full understanding. We break down terms for scientific theories and important journeys, and we work on understanding tricky Spanish phrases with complex grammar, like subjunctives and idioms. All the Spanish is written and performed by native-Spanish-speaking humans, using the top 1000 words at the core of everyday Spanish. Practice all of today's Spanish for free at SpanishListeningPod.com
About Spanish Listening Practice Podcast by LearnCraft Spanish
Spanish listening practice that actually works! The Spanish Listening Practice Podcast will help you understand real-life, native Spanish. Each episode features authentic Spanish stories and articles, written and performed by native Spanish-speaking humans. This show focuses on core, everyday Spanish — the top 1000 Spanish words that are spoken in real life. We break down the tricky parts (fast speech, complex grammar, tricky pronunciation) so that you can understand everything you hear. Use the Spanish Listening Practice Podcast to train your ear and finally understand the Spanish that you hear.