Sylvester McCoy- "The Unpredictable Probability Professor"

Strap in, adjust your gravity boots, and mind the Patmats! You've arrived on the Nosferatu 2.5, the intergalactic pop-culture research vessel captained by Sophie Aldred herself. Your journey through time, space, memory, and fandom begins here.At Sophie's side is her unwavering (if occasionally exasperated) companion Hobbes: a clockwork butler with the heart of a neutron star, a head full of circuits, and more opinions than his maker strictly intended. Between them, they navigate cosmic curiosities, improbable technology, mysterious doors, and the occasional rogue goldfish.For our maiden voyage, the ship's unpredictable Time Scoop whirrs to life—summoning none other than Sylvester McCoy, the Seventh Doctor himself. Once the temporal dust settles, Sophie and Sylv settle into the Sofa of Infinite Understanding for a conversation spanning career, chaos, and the curious corners of the Whoniverse.But the adventure doesn't end there! Every episode journeys into the Ffantaface—the sprawling, shimmering reservoir of collective fan knowledge. Guarding the gateway is Mrs C, Sophie's Cockney goldfish, who swims in telepathic water from the moon of Helixotrix Minor and ensures no-one approaches the interface uninvited (or unscolded).Together, Sophie and Mrs C dive deep into fandom's memories, mysteries, and marvels and encounter Big Finish writer extraordinaire Ali Winter!Meanwhile, other questions linger aboard the ship, not least the unnerving presence of The Door We Can't Open! What lies behind it?Some secrets may have to wait until the Time Scoop is feeling cooperative…

Sophie Aldred's Ace Odyssey stars Sophie Aldred with James Showers as Hobbes.Special Guests- Sylvester McCoy and Ali Winter.Music, Sound Effects and Sound Design by Michael LivesleyWritten, Produced and Directed by Paul Carmichael.Sophie Aldred's Ace Odyssey is an Eh? Aye! Production © 2025