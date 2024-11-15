S01E09 - Caracol - The Note Pt. 2 (feat. The Consult episode - Profiling Israel Keyes - Part 3)

If you have a tip, please call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324)

Hi Everyone, This is part 2 of two episodes that we are releasing today. This is an episode of the Consult podcast that we were given permission to use to help us explain all that we can about Israel's time in his cell. Please show the Consult podcast some love and check out the other two episodes they did on Keyes - as well as a list of other incredible cases. https://www.truecrimeconsult.com 

The Consult's show notes: Israel Keyes was a highly mobile serial killer who murdered Bill and Lorraine Currier in June 2011 and Samantha Koenig in February 2012. Keyes is also suspected of murdering several other people. He died by suicide in December 2012. Listen as retired FBI profilers Julia Cowley, Angela Sercer, Susan Kossler Drew, and Bob Drew continue to profile Keyes, including discussion of the note he left in his jail cell. Part 3 of 3.

Music by John Hanske. If you'd like to hear more of John's music, you can listen on Spotify.