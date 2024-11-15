S01E09 - Caracol - The Note Pt. 2 (feat. The Consult episode - Profiling Israel Keyes - Part 3)
This is part 2 of two episodes that we are releasing today. This is an episode of the Consult podcast that we were given permission to use to help us explain all that we can about Israel's time in his cell. Please show the Consult podcast some love and check out the other two episodes they did on Keyes - as well as a list of other incredible cases. https://www.truecrimeconsult.com Th Consult's show notes: Israel Keyes was a highly mobile serial killer who murdered Bill and Lorraine Currier in June 2011 and Samantha Koenig in February 2012. Keyes is also suspected of murdering several other people. He died by suicide in December 2012. Listen as retired FBI profilers Julia Cowley, Angela Sercer, Susan Kossler Drew, and Bob Drew continue to profile Keyes, including discussion of the note he left in his jail cell. Part 3 of 3.Music by John Hanske. If you'd like to hear more of John's music, you can listen on Spotify.For image reference - please visit Somewhereinthepines.com/Caracol
41:50
S01E08 - Caracol - The Note Pt. 1
This is part one of two episodes that we are releasing today. This episode talks about a new reconstruction of the Note left behind by Israel.For image reference - please visit Somewhereinthepines.com/CaracolGuest appearances:Sarah Latshaw and Nina Waldman - https://lastknowncontact.comNic and the Captain of True Crime Garage - https://www.truecrimegarage.comJulia Cowley of The Consult - https://www.truecrimeconsult.com Including music "Light in the Basement" by John Hankse https://open.spotify.com/album/1dWT7FYt5uvw14Nky89rxmResearched, Written, Recorded, Edited, and Produced by Somewhere in the PinesAll audio containing Special Agent Ted Halla belongs to Somewhere in the Pines and may not be used without written consent. Resources:The "suicide note" was provided by Sarah Latshaw and Nina WaldmanFBI Case FileSpecial Forces Caching Techniques ManualMontage - CBSN LiveCBS NEWSNBC5 - WPTZKPTVMusic:Note reading music - The CaptainIncluding music "Light in the Basement" by John Hankse https://open.spotify.com/album/1dWT7FYt5uvw14Nky89rxm"part 2" by Dirt Jake Replicas"Mend" by Dirt Jake ReplicasBacking Tracks: GarageBand Loops
54:37
S01E07 - Caracol - The Artist
In this episode we take you behind-the-scenes of the release of new evidence in the case of Israel Keyes. Enjoy.For image reference - please visit Somewhereinthepines.com/CaracolGuest appearances:Heather Horton WhedonNic and the Captain of True Crime GarageJosh Hallmark and Michelle Tooker of True Crime Bullsh**Lucy from Wine and CrimeJesse Blanchard of Goat&YetiResearched, Written, Recorded, Edited, and Produced by Somewhere in the PinesAll audio containing Special Agent Ted Halla belongs to Somewhere in the Pines and may not be used without written consent. Resources:The "suicide note" was provided by a research team that we hope to have on to discuss it in detail in the coming episodes. Details on how they want to be credited will be coming soon. FBI Case FileSpecial Forces Caching Techniques ManualMontage - CBSN LiveCBS NEWSNBC5 - WPTZKPTVMusic:"part 2" by Dirt Jake Replicas"Mend" by Dirt Jake ReplicasBacking Tracks: GarageBand Loops
1:11:29
Berkshire Podcast Festival Promo
Somewhere In The Pines in collaboration with Heather Horton Whedon release new information in the case of Israel Keyes at the Berkshire Podcast Festival in North Adams Massachusetts.
1:24
Campfire Conversation #2 W/ Special guest Josh Hallmark, Nic Edwards and the Captain
In this episode, we gather around the Campfire with Josh Hallmark from True Crime Blush**, and Nic and the Captain of True Crime Garage to talk about the Keyes case. Enjoy!Special Thank you to our Patreon producers:Heather Horton WhedonNicole GuzmanLynnlie TuschoffColleen SullivanRochelle RobertsAttar MannStephanie MaksimowKatelyn JamesKathy NationandPink
Somewhere In The Pines is a serial podcast dedicated to locating the hidden caches of American Serial Killer, Israel Keyes. Listen along as Joshua and Dakota search the small towns, rivers and campgrounds of Washington’s Olympic Peninsula.