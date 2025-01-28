Welcome back everyone...it's been a long week. Today we begin by giving one of my favorite artist's his flowers, Mac Miller. Then I pen a letter to the people keeping it positive in the community. Let's talk sports. I cover the insane NFL Championship Weekend and prepare for another Swiftiebowl. Then I take time to address some personal drama over the weekend. On Sunday night I joined a Spaces hosted by Joe Budden, We had a brief conversation to which I thought nothing of, but clearly I was mistaken. I woke up the following morning to a plethora of think pieces. I then spent the morning writing my thoughts on the manner that you hear today. To lighten the mood we get into a handful of really exciting voicemails. We cover topics from funky breath in the workplace, dating a man with tism, relapsing to a bad habit, juggling more than one women/dating app culture, and dating within your profession.Follow The Show:YouTube: / @swwpodcastInstagram: / somethingwrongwithpodTwitter: https://x.com/swwpodcast_All Links: https://linktr.ee/savewithjulianBuy Berks Stop Candles: https://www.berksstopcandleco.com/shop/p/clubhouse
56:30
SWWP #1 - FIRED, Ins & Outs, Drake & LeBron + More
I'm back!!! Welcome everyone to my new show 'Something Wrong With The Podcast'. I'm excited to share what I've tirelessly been working on for the past 3 weeks. We get right into the main event. I pen a 'letter to you.' Then I cover my ins & outs of 2025 which consist of a few topics I wanted to comment on, but wasn't able to until now. Then it's time to discuss Drake (uninterrupted) The focus being on his relationship with LeBron and where things soured. After that I discuss the face of the women empowerment movement that is Joy Taylor. Lastly I take my first ever group of voicemails and cover a wide range of topics.
1:24:52
SWWP Teaser
NEW SHOW!!! I'm happy to announce my new pod, Something Wrong With The Podcast. It's part discuss current cultural events, part call in and get advice, part hearing my intrusive thoughts and crazy stories, Each week we're gonna have a good hang. Need some advice? Call -877-557-SWWP and leave a voicemail. Episodes every Tuesday, here's what to expect 🎒
A podcast where your intrusive thoughts are said out loud.Every week Julian discusses ‘something wrong with the culture’ while also being your hilarious unlicensed therapist. Wanna be a part of the show? Call 877-557-SWWP to leave a voicemail and get some advice.