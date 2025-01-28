Something Wrong With The Podcast

SWWP #2 - Community Building

Welcome back everyone...it's been a long week. Today we begin by giving one of my favorite artist's his flowers, Mac Miller. Then I pen a letter to the people keeping it positive in the community. Let's talk sports. I cover the insane NFL Championship Weekend and prepare for another Swiftiebowl. Then I take time to address some personal drama over the weekend. On Sunday night I joined a Spaces hosted by Joe Budden, We had a brief conversation to which I thought nothing of, but clearly I was mistaken. I woke up the following morning to a plethora of think pieces. I then spent the morning writing my thoughts on the manner that you hear today. To lighten the mood we get into a handful of really exciting voicemails. We cover topics from funky breath in the workplace, dating a man with tism, relapsing to a bad habit, juggling more than one women/dating app culture, and dating within your profession.Follow The Show:YouTube: / @swwpodcastInstagram: / somethingwrongwithpodTwitter: https://x.com/swwpodcast_All Links: https://linktr.ee/savewithjulianBuy Berks Stop Candles: https://www.berksstopcandleco.com/shop/p/clubhouse