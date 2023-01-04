A spoiler driven anthology series, where there is always an elevator and someone always dies in it - but everything else is different. More
Available Episodes
5 of 48
MICRO: Spectral Encounter
Spectral Encounter. Content warning for death in an elevator. Transcript here.
This microsode was recorded and produced by Tal Minear.
5/11/2023
4:11
MICRO: A Proposal
A Proposal. Content warnings for choking and death in an elevator. Transcript here.
This microsode was written and narrated by Maddie Girouard. Sound design by Tal Minear.
Maddie is a voice actor and writer, and you can find her on twitter at @Madd_VO.
4/11/2023
8:26
MICRO: Someone Dies in this Elevator in the Hallway to Nowhere
Endless hallways lead to endless elevators. Keep going.
Rating: PG.
Transcript here.
This episode was written and produced by Leslie Gideon. Jessica was voiced by Leslie Gideon. Simon was voiced by Brad Colbroock. Episode artwork by Tal Minear.
Check out Hallway to Nowhere, a microfiction horror podcast about isolation, escape, and that which is almost familiar.
4/1/2023
6:34
S2E13 - Natural Causes
Someone Dies In This Elevator - Natural Causes
In which Rion and Leif go to great lengths to break a curse.
Rating: G.
Transcript here.
This episode was written and produced by Tal Minear (they/them), with original music by Ali Hylton (they/she). Leif was voiced by Felix Trench (he/him), Mara was voiced by Mo Mo O’Brien (she/her), Rakell was voiced by Leslie Gideon (she/her), and the mage was voiced by Elena Fernandez Collins (he/they/she). The voice of Rion was Tal Minear. Artwork by Tal Minear.
3/31/2023
27:02
S2E12 - Julius Caelevator
Someone Dies In This Elevator - Julius Caelevator
Rating: PG.
Et tu, Brutevator? This episode contains murder, betrayal, and elevators.
Transcript here.
This episode was written and directed by Max Kreisky. Dialogue editing by Brad Colbroock. Sound design by Tal Minear. The receptionist was voiced by Tal Minear. Bort was voiced by Stephen Indrisano. Brutusvator was voiced by Ezra J. Wayne. Mark Antovator was voiced by Rue Dickey. Julius Caelevator was voiced by Max Kreisky. The Senate of Elevators was Brad Colbroock, Tal Minear, Jenna Rose Geiser, Lauren Tucker, and Susannah Snowden-Ifft. Intro and credits read by Brad Colbroock. Executive produced by Tal Minear. Episode artwork by Tal Minear.
