Some Of This Is Bad

Podcast Some Of This Is Bad
Hosted by Colton Dowling and Dylan Carlino - produced by Jimmy Clifford
Welcome back! We’re a podcast about lifes chaos and failing forward - hosted by @coltondowling & @dylanpcarlino Produced by @thejimmyclifford Hosts Colton Dow...
Comedy

Available Episodes

5 of 98
  • Cowboy Cam Goes Straight | SOTIB #104
    Cowboy Cam joins the crew on Some of This Is Bad for wild laughs, juicy confessions, and unfiltered chaos! From tanning obsessions and hookup disasters to party drama and Grindr chaos, this episode dives into gay dating, waxing fails, secret hookups, and hilarious red flags. Get ready for outrageous stories, heartfelt moments, and plenty of laughs. Don’t miss out—subscribe and follow for more! 🎙️✨ #Podcast #Comedy #GayDating #JuicyConfessions0:00 - On This Episode 0:34 - The Tanning Obsession 3:15 - Cigarettes vs. Vaping 5:00 - Roberto and the Speedo Saga 8:25 - Morning Sex 10:10 - Witchcraft or Exorcisms? 12:45 - the Rented Mansion Party 15:30 - Cowboy Cam’s No-Underwear Party 23:30 - Tied Up and Loving It: Cam’s Wildest Hookup Story 26:20 - The Massage Happy Ending Surprise in Mexico 28:50 - Grindr Chaos 31:40 - Cam’s Therapy Sessions 34:10 - Waxing Mishaps 37:00 - The Bloody Hookup 42:00 - Straight Guys and Secret Hookups 45:15 - Could Cam Actually Date a Woman? 48:00 - Dancing Naked at the Gay Bar 50:20 - Grindr Frustrations 52:45 - Dating in Small Gay Circles 55:00 - Cowboy Cam’s Favorite Hookup Stories 57:20 - Blackmail Fantasy 59:45 - Can Therapy Fix Jealous Friends and Exes? 1:02:10 - Waxing and Flirting 1:04:30 - Dealing with Party Rejections Like a Pro 1:06:50 - Why Cam Keeps Going Back to Roberto 1:09:30 - The BIG Question subscribe here and follow the show: YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@someofthisisbad Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/0rIdFG1tD5NPDm9bwgd0B5 Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/someofthisisbad/ TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@someofthisisbad Patreon - https://patreon.com/SomeofThisisBad Follow Cameron Wofford: Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/cameronwofford/ Linktree- https://linktr.ee/Cameronwofford Ranch Hands Cowboylesque AUSTIN- https://www.instagram.com/ranchhandscowboylesqueatx/ Follow Colton: Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/coltondowling/ Twitter - https://twitter.com/colton_dowling TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@coltondowling Follow Dylan: Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/dylanpcarlino/ TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@dylanpcarlino Follow Jimmy: Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thejimmyclifford/ Production Company - https://www.instagram.com/arrogantmenacecomedy/
    --------  
    1:14:04
  • Roleplay Gone Wrong w Matt Rogers | SOTIB #103
    Episode #103 of "Some of This is Bad" with Colton Dowling and Dylan Carlino brings the amazing Matt Rogers to the mic! This LGBTQ podcast is full of laughs, gay culture humor, and wild stories—from Fire Island shenanigans to coach-player roleplay vibes. We’re diving into open relationships, queer identity, bottoming vs. topping, and all the fun (and awkward) bits of gay relationships. It’s packed with comedic banter, juicy insights, and a whole lot of queer storytelling. Don’t miss it! 0:00 - The Wild World of Gay Dating: Boys Will Be Boys 0:07 - When Roleplay Goes Wrong: The Coach and Player Fiasco 0:48 - Straight Humor Through a Queer Lens 1:28 - Obsessing Over Sydney Sweeney: Why It’s a Thing 2:11 - Risky Jokes and Podcasting Regrets 3:10 - Do Gay Men Try to Impress Straight Guys? (Spoiler: Yes) 5:10 - Grindr Secrets: What's Really on Our Profiles 6:42 - Open Relationships: Can They Actually Work? 8:03 - Emotional Sex: Why We Crave Vulnerability 10:10 - Vegas Nights: The Horny Truth About Casinos 12:05 - New York's Gay Neighborhoods: Stereotypes and Realities 15:12 - Comedy and Identity: Why Laughing at Ourselves Matters 18:33 - Coming Out in 2001: The Pain, the Struggle, the Triumph 22:05 - Kinks Unleashed: Exploring Feet, Roleplay, and Fantasies 25:48 - Loving Sex Positivity: Lessons We’ve Learned 28:40 - Christmas Traditions That Shaped Us 30:50 - Religion and Sexuality: Breaking Free from Shame 33:10 - Fighting Homophobia with Laughter 36:20 - Are Open Relationships All They're Cracked Up to Be? 38:45 - How Parents Change: My Dad’s Journey to Acceptance 42:10 - Gay Role Models: What We Get Wrong 45:15 - Turning Trauma Into Comedy Gold 48:30 - Exploring New Fantasies (Yes, Even Feet) 51:10 - Becoming a Proud Bottom in Your 30s 54:00 - Why We Break Taboos (and Laugh While Doing It) 56:50 - LGBTQ+ Acceptance: How Far Have We Come? 59:30 - Smashing Gay Stereotypes, One Joke at a Time 1:02:10 - The Fear and Freedom of Vulnerability 1:05:00 - How Humor Tells Our Stories 1:08:15 - Roleplay Rules: When Improv Takes Over 1:11:30 - Open Relationship Myths Debunked 1:14:10 - Then vs. Now: Gay Dating Through the Years 1:17:05 - Finding Joy in Being Our Authentic Selves 1:20:00 - Closing the Chapter with Gratitude and Love Follow Matt Rogers: Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/mattrogerstho/ Tickets - https://linktr.ee/matt_rogers Follow the Show: Spotify- https://open.spotify.com/show/0rIdFG1tD5NPDm9bwgd0B5 Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/someofthisisbad/ TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@someofthisisbad Patreon- https://patreon.com/SomeofThisisBad?utm_medium=clipboard_copy&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=creatorshare_fan&utm_content=join_link Follow Colton Dowling: Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/coltondowling/ Twitter- https://twitter.com/colton_dowling TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@coltondowling Follow Dylan Carlino: Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dylanpcarlino/ TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@dylanpcarlino?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc Follow Jimmy Clifford: Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/thejimmyclifford/ Production Company- https://www.instagram.com/arrogantmenacecomedy/
    --------  
    1:23:37
  • Brooks, Dunn & Freddie Mercury w/ Dan Donohue | SOTIB #102
    #ColtonDowling and #DylanCarlino and #DanDonohue Follow Dan Donohue: Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/notbaddan/ LinkTree - https://linktr.ee/notbaddan?utm_source=linktree_profile_share<sid=ff4663ec-b344-4ea7-a668-9bf213f6d6cb Follow the Show: Spotify- https://open.spotify.com/show/0rIdFG1tD5NPDm9bwgd0B5 Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/someofthisisbad/ TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@someofthisisbad Patreon- https://patreon.com/SomeofThisisBad?utm_medium=clipboard_copy&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=creatorshare_fan&utm_content=join_link Follow Colton Dowling: Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/coltondowling/ Twitter- https://twitter.com/colton_dowling TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@coltondowling Follow Dylan Carlino: Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dylanpcarlino/ TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@dylanpcarlino?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc Follow Jimmy Clifford: Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/thejimmyclifford/ Production Company- https://www.instagram.com/arrogantmenacecomedy/
    --------  
    1:15:46
  • Lady Legging w/ Luke Kidgell | SOTIB #101
    #ColtonDowling and #DylanCarlino and #JTKelley Follow Luke Kidgell: Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/lukekidgell/ Podcast - https://www.instagram.com/luke.and.meg/ Follow the Show: Spotify- https://open.spotify.com/show/0rIdFG1tD5NPDm9bwgd0B5 Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/someofthisisbad/ TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@someofthisisbad Patreon- https://patreon.com/SomeofThisisBad?utm_medium=clipboard_copy&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=creatorshare_fan&utm_content=join_link Follow Colton Dowling: Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/coltondowling/ Twitter- https://twitter.com/colton_dowling TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@coltondowling Follow Dylan Carlino: Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dylanpcarlino/ TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@dylanpcarlino?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc Follow Jimmy Clifford: Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/thejimmyclifford/ Production Company- https://www.instagram.com/arrogantmenacecomedy/
    --------  
    1:05:25
  • 100th Episode | SOTIB #100
    #ColtonDowling and #DylanCarlino and #JTKelley Follow the Show: Spotify- https://open.spotify.com/show/0rIdFG1tD5NPDm9bwgd0B5 Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/someofthisisbad/ TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@someofthisisbad Patreon- https://patreon.com/SomeofThisisBad?utm_medium=clipboard_copy&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=creatorshare_fan&utm_content=join_link Follow Colton Dowling: Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/coltondowling/ Twitter- https://twitter.com/colton_dowling TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@coltondowling Follow Dylan Carlino: Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dylanpcarlino/ TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@dylanpcarlino?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc Follow Jimmy Clifford: Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/thejimmyclifford/ Production Company- https://www.instagram.com/arrogantmenacecomedy/
    --------  
    1:11:56

About Some Of This Is Bad

Welcome back! We’re a podcast about lifes chaos and failing forward - hosted by @coltondowling & @dylanpcarlino Produced by @thejimmyclifford Hosts Colton Dowling and Dylan Carlino bring Chaos Comedy, News, Interviews, Hard Hitting Questions, some pop-culture, celebrity guests, and “man” on the street. Each podcast episode features another dive into another dimension of life. From witches to sports (jk) we talk about whatever the mania is saying about.
