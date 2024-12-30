Cowboy Cam joins the crew on Some of This Is Bad for wild laughs, juicy confessions, and unfiltered chaos! From tanning obsessions and hookup disasters to party drama and Grindr chaos, this episode dives into gay dating, waxing fails, secret hookups, and hilarious red flags. Get ready for outrageous stories, heartfelt moments, and plenty of laughs. Don’t miss out—subscribe and follow for more! 🎙️✨ #Podcast #Comedy #GayDating #JuicyConfessions0:00 - On This Episode
0:34 - The Tanning Obsession
3:15 - Cigarettes vs. Vaping
5:00 - Roberto and the Speedo Saga
8:25 - Morning Sex
10:10 - Witchcraft or Exorcisms?
12:45 - the Rented Mansion Party
15:30 - Cowboy Cam’s No-Underwear Party
23:30 - Tied Up and Loving It: Cam’s Wildest Hookup Story
26:20 - The Massage Happy Ending Surprise in Mexico
28:50 - Grindr Chaos
31:40 - Cam’s Therapy Sessions
34:10 - Waxing Mishaps
37:00 - The Bloody Hookup
42:00 - Straight Guys and Secret Hookups
45:15 - Could Cam Actually Date a Woman?
48:00 - Dancing Naked at the Gay Bar
50:20 - Grindr Frustrations
52:45 - Dating in Small Gay Circles
55:00 - Cowboy Cam’s Favorite Hookup Stories
57:20 - Blackmail Fantasy
59:45 - Can Therapy Fix Jealous Friends and Exes?
1:02:10 - Waxing and Flirting
1:04:30 - Dealing with Party Rejections Like a Pro
1:06:50 - Why Cam Keeps Going Back to Roberto
1:09:30 - The BIG Question
--------
1:14:04
Roleplay Gone Wrong w Matt Rogers | SOTIB #103
Episode #103 of "Some of This is Bad" with Colton Dowling and Dylan Carlino brings the amazing Matt Rogers to the mic! This LGBTQ podcast is full of laughs, gay culture humor, and wild stories—from Fire Island shenanigans to coach-player roleplay vibes. We’re diving into open relationships, queer identity, bottoming vs. topping, and all the fun (and awkward) bits of gay relationships. It’s packed with comedic banter, juicy insights, and a whole lot of queer storytelling. Don’t miss it!
0:00 - The Wild World of Gay Dating: Boys Will Be Boys
0:07 - When Roleplay Goes Wrong: The Coach and Player Fiasco
0:48 - Straight Humor Through a Queer Lens
1:28 - Obsessing Over Sydney Sweeney: Why It’s a Thing
2:11 - Risky Jokes and Podcasting Regrets
3:10 - Do Gay Men Try to Impress Straight Guys? (Spoiler: Yes)
5:10 - Grindr Secrets: What's Really on Our Profiles
6:42 - Open Relationships: Can They Actually Work?
8:03 - Emotional Sex: Why We Crave Vulnerability
10:10 - Vegas Nights: The Horny Truth About Casinos
12:05 - New York's Gay Neighborhoods: Stereotypes and Realities
15:12 - Comedy and Identity: Why Laughing at Ourselves Matters
18:33 - Coming Out in 2001: The Pain, the Struggle, the Triumph
22:05 - Kinks Unleashed: Exploring Feet, Roleplay, and Fantasies
25:48 - Loving Sex Positivity: Lessons We’ve Learned
28:40 - Christmas Traditions That Shaped Us
30:50 - Religion and Sexuality: Breaking Free from Shame
33:10 - Fighting Homophobia with Laughter
36:20 - Are Open Relationships All They're Cracked Up to Be?
38:45 - How Parents Change: My Dad’s Journey to Acceptance
42:10 - Gay Role Models: What We Get Wrong
45:15 - Turning Trauma Into Comedy Gold
48:30 - Exploring New Fantasies (Yes, Even Feet)
51:10 - Becoming a Proud Bottom in Your 30s
54:00 - Why We Break Taboos (and Laugh While Doing It)
56:50 - LGBTQ+ Acceptance: How Far Have We Come?
59:30 - Smashing Gay Stereotypes, One Joke at a Time
1:02:10 - The Fear and Freedom of Vulnerability
1:05:00 - How Humor Tells Our Stories
1:08:15 - Roleplay Rules: When Improv Takes Over
1:11:30 - Open Relationship Myths Debunked
1:14:10 - Then vs. Now: Gay Dating Through the Years
1:17:05 - Finding Joy in Being Our Authentic Selves
1:20:00 - Closing the Chapter with Gratitude and Love
--------
1:23:37
Brooks, Dunn & Freddie Mercury w/ Dan Donohue | SOTIB #102
#ColtonDowling and #DylanCarlino and #DanDonohue
--------
1:15:46
Lady Legging w/ Luke Kidgell | SOTIB #101
#ColtonDowling and #DylanCarlino and #JTKelley
--------
1:05:25
100th Episode | SOTIB #100
#ColtonDowling and #DylanCarlino and #JTKelley
