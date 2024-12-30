Roleplay Gone Wrong w Matt Rogers | SOTIB #103

Episode #103 of "Some of This is Bad" with Colton Dowling and Dylan Carlino brings the amazing Matt Rogers to the mic! This LGBTQ podcast is full of laughs, gay culture humor, and wild stories—from Fire Island shenanigans to coach-player roleplay vibes. We're diving into open relationships, queer identity, bottoming vs. topping, and all the fun (and awkward) bits of gay relationships. It's packed with comedic banter, juicy insights, and a whole lot of queer storytelling. Don't miss it! 0:00 - The Wild World of Gay Dating: Boys Will Be Boys 0:07 - When Roleplay Goes Wrong: The Coach and Player Fiasco 0:48 - Straight Humor Through a Queer Lens 1:28 - Obsessing Over Sydney Sweeney: Why It's a Thing 2:11 - Risky Jokes and Podcasting Regrets 3:10 - Do Gay Men Try to Impress Straight Guys? (Spoiler: Yes) 5:10 - Grindr Secrets: What's Really on Our Profiles 6:42 - Open Relationships: Can They Actually Work? 8:03 - Emotional Sex: Why We Crave Vulnerability 10:10 - Vegas Nights: The Horny Truth About Casinos 12:05 - New York's Gay Neighborhoods: Stereotypes and Realities 15:12 - Comedy and Identity: Why Laughing at Ourselves Matters 18:33 - Coming Out in 2001: The Pain, the Struggle, the Triumph 22:05 - Kinks Unleashed: Exploring Feet, Roleplay, and Fantasies 25:48 - Loving Sex Positivity: Lessons We've Learned 28:40 - Christmas Traditions That Shaped Us 30:50 - Religion and Sexuality: Breaking Free from Shame 33:10 - Fighting Homophobia with Laughter 36:20 - Are Open Relationships All They're Cracked Up to Be? 38:45 - How Parents Change: My Dad's Journey to Acceptance 42:10 - Gay Role Models: What We Get Wrong 45:15 - Turning Trauma Into Comedy Gold 48:30 - Exploring New Fantasies (Yes, Even Feet) 51:10 - Becoming a Proud Bottom in Your 30s 54:00 - Why We Break Taboos (and Laugh While Doing It) 56:50 - LGBTQ+ Acceptance: How Far Have We Come? 59:30 - Smashing Gay Stereotypes, One Joke at a Time 1:02:10 - The Fear and Freedom of Vulnerability 1:05:00 - How Humor Tells Our Stories 1:08:15 - Roleplay Rules: When Improv Takes Over 1:11:30 - Open Relationship Myths Debunked 1:14:10 - Then vs. Now: Gay Dating Through the Years 1:17:05 - Finding Joy in Being Our Authentic Selves 1:20:00 - Closing the Chapter with Gratitude and Love