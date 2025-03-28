Struggling to Regulate Your Nervous System? Go Deeper With Somatic Emotional Processing
Are you doing all the right nervous system tools but still feeling stuck, anxious, or overwhelmed?
You’re not alone—and there might be a deeper reason why your regulation practices aren’t giving you the relief you’re craving.
In this episode of Somatic Healing Meditations, we explore a common (and totally understandable) mistake many of us make: trying to use nervous system regulation to suppress or silence our emotions, rather than support them. You’ll learn why this approach often backfires, and how to work with your system in a way that leads to true healing—not just temporary relief.
Then, I’ll guide you through a powerful Somatic Emotional Processing practice using Regenerating Images in Memory® and Iffirmations—a gentle, body-centered approach to help you connect with your emotions in a way that allows them to move, soften, and release.
If you’ve been struggling to regulate and longing for something deeper, this episode is here to meet you with compassion, insight, and an effective path forward.
In this episode:
When Nervous System Regulation Doesn’t Work (And What Actually Helps)
Suppression is Dysregulating
The Power of Accepting Your Feelings
The True Purpose Of Nervous System Regulation
Somatic Emotional Processing Exercise:
Soothing And Regulating Breathing
Feeling Your Feelings in A Body-Centered Way
Accepting And Understanding Your Feelings
Learn all about Iffirmations here
Related: Enjoy More Somatic Emotional Processing Exercises
🌟 If you want to learn even more about how to regulate your nervous system and connect with your body and emotions in a deep and supportive way, enroll now in The Feel It To Heal It Mini-Course!
In 5 powerful mini-lessons, it will help you drop in, deepen your compassionate self-understanding, and find more clarity and healing on your journey.
Enroll for free now!
Connect with Karena:
@helloinnerlight on Instagram, and YouTube
helloinnerlight.com
Find ALL of the amazing Somatic Healing Meditations here
Free mini-course: The Feel it to Heal it Mini-Course
Join The Co-Regulation Community: https://helloinnerlight.com/the-coregulation-community
1:1 Somatic Healing Sessions with Karena
--------
31:45
What Is Your Body Trying to Tell You? (A Somatic Meditation To Listen To Your Body)
Your body has been speaking to you all along—through tension, fatigue, emotions, and the quiet sensations that often go unnoticed. But in a world that teaches us to override discomfort and push through pain, we’ve forgotten how to truly listen.
In this guided Somatic Meditation To Listen To Your Body, you’ll be invited to slow down, drop beneath your thoughts, and gently tune in to the wisdom your body holds. Using Regenerating Images in Memory® (RIM)—a powerful somatic healing approach—you’ll safely explore the deeper messages within your body’s sensations, uncover what has been held beneath the surface, and reconnect with the inner guidance that has always been there.
If you’ve ever felt disconnected from your body, struggled with persistent stress or tension, or simply longed for a deeper sense of ease within yourself—this meditation is for you. Your body already knows the way forward. Are you ready to listen?
💛 Press play and begin your journey inward.
🔔 Don’t forget to subscribe for more somatic meditations!
In this episode:
The healing power of listening to your body
Somatic Meditation To Listen To Your Body (using Regenerating Images in Memory)
Related: Enjoy more Regenerating Images in Memory Meditations
🌟 If you want to learn even more about how to regulate your nervous system and connect with your body and emotions in a deep and supportive way, enroll now in The Feel It To Heal It Mini-Course!
In 5 powerful mini-lessons, it will help you drop in, deepen your compassionate self-understanding, and find more clarity and healing on your journey.
Enroll for free now!
Connect with Karena:
@helloinnerlight on Instagram, and YouTube
helloinnerlight.com
Find ALL of the amazing Somatic Healing Meditations here
Free mini-course: The Feel it to Heal it Mini-Course
Join The Co-Regulation Community: https://helloinnerlight.com/the-coregulation-community
1:1 Somatic Healing Sessions with Karena
--------
45:37
Daily Nervous System Reset (A Somatic Practice to Feel More Calm and Centered)
Feeling tense, anxious, on edge, or just off without knowing why? Your nervous system is likely holding onto more stress than you realize. In today’s episode of Somatic Healing Meditations, we’ll do a simple but powerful daily nervous system reset to help you shift out of dysregulation and into a state of greater ease, presence, and connection.
This short somatic practice combines Self-Havening and soothing breathwork, two gentle yet highly effective techniques that calm your body, regulate your nervous system, and bring you back to a sense of safety and balance. With just a few minutes, you can create a powerful shift—one that not only helps in the moment but also rewires your nervous system over time.
The beauty of this practice is in its cumulative effects. The more you do it, the easier it becomes for your nervous system to return to a place of calm. Over time, you’ll notice yourself feeling more grounded, less reactive, and better able to meet life’s challenges with clarity and ease.
So take a deep breath, find a comfortable place, and let’s begin. Your body is ready to feel supported.
In this episode:
Nervous system regulation is something we can cultivate
Daily Nervous System Reset:
How to do Self-Havening
Self-Havening to calm the amygdala
Soothing and regulating breathwork
Learn more about Havening Techniques and the science behind them
Related: Enjoy more Nervous System Regulation Exercises
🌟 If you want to learn even more about how to regulate your nervous system and connect with your body and emotions in a deep and supportive way, enroll now in The Feel It To Heal It Mini-Course!
In 5 powerful mini-lessons, it will help you drop in, deepen your compassionate self-understanding, and find more clarity and healing on your journey.
Enroll for free now!
Connect with Karena:
@helloinnerlight on Instagram, and YouTube
helloinnerlight.com
Find ALL of the amazing Somatic Healing Meditations here
Free mini-course: The Feel it to Heal it Mini-Course
Join The Co-Regulation Community: https://helloinnerlight.com/the-coregulation-community
1:1 Emotional Healing Coaching Sessions with Karena
--------
20:32
What Do You Need To Feel Supported? (A Somatic Meditation For Deep Self-Care)
So often, we go through the motions of self-care, only to find ourselves still feeling depleted, unfulfilled, or unsupported. That’s because deep self-care isn’t as much about what you DO as it is about how deeply you LISTEN to your true needs and feelings.
In this episode of Somatic Healing Meditations, I invite you into a practice of deep self-care - not as a task to complete, but as a way of being with yourself.
In this somatic meditation, we’ll gently explore the question: What do I need to feel supported? Not in theory, but in the lived reality of your body, right here and right now.
With gentle guidance, you’ll be invited to drop out of your thinking mind and into the wisdom of your body—to sense, feel, and truly receive the support you need in this moment.
Because true support doesn’t come from a checklist, it comes from attunement. And when we learn the art of inner support - listening deeply and responding with attuned care - we give ourselves the gift of being truly met.
Press play and let’s begin. 💛
In this episode:
The Art of Deep Self-Care
Somatic Meditation For Deep Self-Care:
Soothing Breathwork to drop in deeply
Connecting with your inner world using Regenerating Images in Memory®
Related: Enjoy more Regenerating Images in Memory meditations
🌟 If you want to learn even more about how to regulate your nervous system and connect with your body and emotions in a deep and supportive way, enroll now in The Feel It To Heal It Mini-Course!
In 5 powerful mini-lessons, it will help you drop in, deepen your compassionate self-understanding, and find more clarity and healing on your journey.
Enroll for free now!
Connect with Karena:
@helloinnerlight on Instagram, and YouTube
helloinnerlight.com
Find ALL of the amazing Somatic Healing Meditations here
Free mini-course: The Feel it to Heal it Mini-Course
Join The Co-Regulation Community: https://helloinnerlight.com/the-coregulation-community
1:1 Emotional Healing Coaching Sessions with Karena
--------
32:09
Heart-Centered Body Scan Meditation
Your heart holds a quiet, yet profound intelligence—one that does more than simply keep you alive. More than just a pump, your heart is an incredible source of wisdom, capable of influencing your emotions, thoughts, and even your nervous system.
In this episode of Somatic Healing Meditations, you’ll be guided through a Heart-Centered Body Scan Meditation—a gentle yet profound practice designed to help you drop into your body and connect with your heart. By shifting your awareness from overthinking to deep feeling, this meditation will help you to soften, regulate your nervous system, and reconnect with the true essence of you held deep within your heart.
If you’re feeling stressed, disconnected, or longing for a sense of inner peace, this meditation will help you come home to yourself—to a place of warmth, presence, and profound self-compassion. 💛✨
__
In this episode:
The intelligence of your heart
Heart-Centered Body Scan Meditation:
Heart Coherence Exercise
Rotation of Consciousness
Related: More Body Scan Meditations
🌟 If you want to learn even more about how to regulate your nervous system and connect with your body and emotions in a deep and supportive way, enroll now in The Feel It To Heal It Mini-Course!
In 5 powerful mini-lessons, it will help you drop in, deepen your compassionate self-understanding, and find more clarity and healing on your journey.
Enroll for free now!
Connect with Karena:
@helloinnerlight on Instagram, and YouTube
helloinnerlight.com
Somatic Healing Meditations homepage
Free mini-course: The Feel it to Heal it Mini-Course
Join The Co-Regulation Community: https://helloinnerlight.com/the-coregulation-community
1:1 Emotional Healing Coaching Sessions with Karena
Are you ready to regulate your nervous system, deepen your healing journey and feel better in your body?
Every episode of Somatic Healing Meditations contains a guided meditation specifically designed to help you be more present in your body (and your life) by connecting to your physical sensations and awakening your inner knowing in a gentle and healing way.
Using Havening techniques, Iffirmations and other powerful somatic tools and techniques, you’ll leverage the mind-body connection to reduce your stress, deepen your compassionate self awareness and release trapped emotions and old patterns.
Join me for this beautiful journey out of your head and into your more embodied and authentic self.
Brought to you by Karena Neukirchner with Hello Inner Light