What Is Your Body Trying to Tell You? (A Somatic Meditation To Listen To Your Body)

Your body has been speaking to you all along—through tension, fatigue, emotions, and the quiet sensations that often go unnoticed. But in a world that teaches us to override discomfort and push through pain, we've forgotten how to truly listen. In this guided Somatic Meditation To Listen To Your Body, you'll be invited to slow down, drop beneath your thoughts, and gently tune in to the wisdom your body holds. Using Regenerating Images in Memory® (RIM)—a powerful somatic healing approach—you'll safely explore the deeper messages within your body's sensations, uncover what has been held beneath the surface, and reconnect with the inner guidance that has always been there. If you've ever felt disconnected from your body, struggled with persistent stress or tension, or simply longed for a deeper sense of ease within yourself—this meditation is for you. Your body already knows the way forward. Are you ready to listen?

In this episode: The healing power of listening to your body Somatic Meditation To Listen To Your Body (using Regenerating Images in Memory)