Trans-parency ft. Francesca Farago and Jesse Sulli
And for the first couple to ever join the show, today we welcome the NEWLY ENGAGED Francesca Farago and Jesse Sulli! The lovebirds join Sofia to tell us their fairytale story about how no matter the distance (or dating show) - nothing can keep true love apart. Francesca also gives us the inside scoop on Too Hot To Handle and Perfect Match, filling us in on what really went down behind the scenes of the hit Netflix series. Jesse then takes us back to his childhood explaining his journey that ultimately led him to become a leader in the trans community; inspiring and creating a safe space for millions of young people. Francesca and Jesse are the perfect example of trusting your path in life and knowing you’ll be rewarded, so if you needed reassurance Sloots, here it is!
Follow Sofia on Instagram and Twitter @SofiaFranklyn
Find merch HERE: https://www.sofiafranklyn.com/
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/4/2023
1:04:08
Scandoval ft. Lala Kent
We wish we could say love is in the air…but it’s quite literally the opposite. Today Sofia is joined by Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent to discuss ALL of the drama surrounding Bravo TV’s favorite West Hollywood clique - and even some tea that hasn’t been shared on the show. Lala is NOT holding back on calling out the Racquel’s and Scandoval’s of the world, while explaining how her own trauma allowed her to see what was coming from a mile away. Finally, Lala dishes on this season's reunion which is being dubbed ‘Top 10 of all time’, explaining how she had to be pulled aside for going maybe a little tooo hard…but all is fair in love and war, right?
Follow Sofia on Instagram and Twitter @Sofia Franklyn
Find merch HERE: sofiafranklyn.com/
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/27/2023
1:00:59
Playing Games ft. Serena F Kerrigan
We have FINALLY been blessed by the reigning Queen of Confidence and NYC native Serena Fucking Kerrigan! Together Sofia and Serena delve into the powers that come with finding your confidence and how to channel it to transform your life. The Argentinian duo also explain the rules to the dating game (like the benefits of dating 4 people at a time), and how the guy of your dreams may not look like the guy of your dreams…to you. The two finally play a live game of Serena’s Lets Fucking Fuck where we find learn that Sofia can not only do ASMR, but has a thing for ‘kind eyes’ - whatever that means. If you’re feeling down and need a boost, this is the episode for you Sloots
Follow Sofia on Instagram and Twitter @SofiaFranklyn
Find merch HERE: https://www.sofiafranklyn. com/
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/20/2023
1:01:15
Save Our Sloots Q&A
Today Sofia is taking time out of her very busy schedule (even though she’s literally contracted to be here every week) to help the Sloots with their burning questions (hopefully not their burning vaginas - but she can help with that too). Whether you need to know why your 14 yr old son is obsessed with MILF porn, or why your 30+ yr old boyfriend doesn’t take showers, Sofia is here to steer you in the right direction. And if you’re doubting Sofia being the source of advice, just remember: those who can’t do, podcast!
Follow Sofia on Instagram and Twitter @SofiaFranklyn
Find merch HERE: https://www.sofiafranklyn.com/
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/13/2023
49:37
It’s Not You, It’s Porn ft. Elsa Jean
Joined by Disney’s muse and retired adult film star Elsa Jean, today we are taken into the real world of Hot Girls Wanted. From underage stripping, longevity in the porn industry, and how to leverage it all into a multimillion dollar brand. Elsa also lets us in on her THREE marriages, all occurring before the age of 26. This is really some Lifetime movie shit. She then leaves some gems for you to use in the bedroom that include (but are not limited to): feet and anal play…for you and him. Who knows, maybe this is exactly what you needed to hear for him to lock you down! Take it from a pro, Sloots.
Follow Sofia on Instagram and Twitter @SofiaFranklyn
Find merch HERE: https://www.sofiafranklyn.com/
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices