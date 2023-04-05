Trans-parency ft. Francesca Farago and Jesse Sulli

And for the first couple to ever join the show, today we welcome the NEWLY ENGAGED Francesca Farago and Jesse Sulli! The lovebirds join Sofia to tell us their fairytale story about how no matter the distance (or dating show) - nothing can keep true love apart. Francesca also gives us the inside scoop on Too Hot To Handle and Perfect Match, filling us in on what really went down behind the scenes of the hit Netflix series. Jesse then takes us back to his childhood explaining his journey that ultimately led him to become a leader in the trans community; inspiring and creating a safe space for millions of young people. Francesca and Jesse are the perfect example of trusting your path in life and knowing you’ll be rewarded, so if you needed reassurance Sloots, here it is! Follow Sofia on Instagram and Twitter @SofiaFranklyn Find merch HERE: https://www.sofiafranklyn.com/ To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices