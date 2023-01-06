Sobriety Uncensored is a casual, conversational podcast that explores different perspectives on living life sober. More
Episode 34
6/1/2023
52:05
Episode 33
Daniel and Jenna poke fun at themselves and how they differ in addressing negative or confrontational followers. They talk about how certain personality characteristics still exist in sobriety, and how some qualities were muted or magnified in active addiction.
5/25/2023
35:17
Episode 32
Jenna and Daniel compare methods to squash cravings in early sobriety as well as in maintenance mode. They talk about doing what works regardless of how ridiculous it may seem, and blocking out nay-sayers who seem to find a problem to every solution.
5/18/2023
42:44
Episode 31
Daniel and Jenna talk about the upcoming season of weddings, graduations, Mother’s Day, and Father’s Day, and how spring and summer offer countless opportunities to justify drinking. They address their inability to moderate and how at times they envy those who can. They also discuss how some of their friends who can moderate choose to drink less as they get older.
5/11/2023
35:11
Episode 30
Jenna and Daniel talk about the business of recovery and their individual experiences with requests for support or appearances. They discuss the importance of utilizing different resources in recovery and not depending on one sole source for support, especially as our recovery needs evolve. They express the frustration that comes from being asked “now what” on social media and how recovery is a life-long journey of work and discovery with no easy answers.