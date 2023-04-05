Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Soaring Child: Thriving with ADHD in the App
Listen to Soaring Child: Thriving with ADHD in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsKids & Family
Soaring Child: Thriving with ADHD

Soaring Child: Thriving with ADHD

Podcast Soaring Child: Thriving with ADHD
Podcast Soaring Child: Thriving with ADHD

Soaring Child: Thriving with ADHD

Dana Kay
add
Here is a place where you will learn how to address your child's ADHD symptoms naturally so you can stop walking on eggshells & bring back peace & calm to your ... More
Kids & FamilyParentingHealth & FitnessAlternative Health
Here is a place where you will learn how to address your child's ADHD symptoms naturally so you can stop walking on eggshells & bring back peace & calm to your ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 56
  • 55: Supporting Teens with ADHD with Carrie Jackson
    Do you have a teen or preteen with ADHD? If so, you do not want to miss this episode of the Soaring Child.  We are joined by Carrie Jackson, a PhD and a licensed child psychologist. Carrie is a speaker and an author, working in San Diego, California. She has published over 20 articles and book chapters related to parenting, ADHD, and defiance. In this episode, discover common signs of ADHD in girls, tips for managing screen time with teens, tools and strategies to help teens be successful at home and at school, some of Carrie’s favorite apps to support teens with ADHD, and so much more!    Key Takeaways:  [2:47] Why Carrie began working with teens with ADHD [5:15] Common signs of ADHD in girls [7:37] Tools for working with teens with ADHD [8:23] Screens & helpful apps [11:51] Setting appropriate boundaries with screens [13:08] Other activities outside of screens that teens can do [15:07] Other tools for parents [16:04] Self-esteem for teens with ADHD [18:49] The impact of COVID-19 on mental health for teens [20:07] Connection between ADHD and eating issues [22:13] How parents can support their teens with school [24:14] What Carrie wishes parents knew about ADHD [25:58] Carrie's program for parents of teens [27:06]  Final tips   Memorable Quotes: "Screen time use is a huge challenge for teens with ADHD...It's more about learning to work with it rather than against it." "Teenagers with ADHD may do things more impulsively, including on social media and screens." "Teenagers with ADHD can engage in more risky driving behaviors, and so, as a parent, to be able to monitor their safety, that's very important." "What I recommend for parents is that you actually take a look at how your child and teenager are using their screens and to come up with other activities that they can do that are beneficial as well, outside of screens." "Screens are not inherently bad, based on the amount of time you are using them, but it's just how are you using them?" "Don't throw the kitchen sink at your teenager. Just look at, what are my child and teenager's biggest challenges right now, and then, how can I address that?" "When kids and teenagers have more positive self-esteems, it's going to protect them from things like anxiety and depression, so they're going to have a higher quality of life." "For teenagers with ADHD, they are often receiving more negative messages than those without ADHD." "One of the things I love to include for teenagers is either mastery or leadership activities into their life." "A big piece of teenager challenges around school is there is so much to organize and plan for...Parents can really support their kids in planning and organizing by helping them in the early stages of seeing what they have coming up over the upcoming month." "It will get better, even though it is difficult right now." "Finding your own support network is huge." "It's not about you. You're not the problem, but you can be part of the solution."   How to Connect with Carrie Jackson Website: https://iparentadhd.com/  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dr.carriejackson/  TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dr.carriejackson  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@the.parent.therapist    Dana Kay Resources: Website: https://adhdthriveinstitute.com/  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ADHDThriveInstitute/  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/adhdthriveinstitute/  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ADHDThriveInstitute  LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/adhd-thrive-institute/mycompany/  Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.ph/adhdthriveinstitute/  Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@adhd_thriveinstitute    International Best Selling Book, Thriving with ADHD – https://adhdthriveinstitute.com/book/  Free Reduce ADHD Symptoms Naturally Masterclass – https://bit.ly/3GAbFQl   ADHD Parenting Course – https://info.adhdthriveinstitute.com/parentingadhd ADHD Thrive Method 4 Kids Program – https://adhdthriveinstitute.com/packages/  
    5/4/2023
    30:31
  • 54: How to Be a Better Husband & Father with Doug Holt
    What if there was a place where men could come to learn how to become better husbands, fathers, and leaders in their community, a place where men could openly talk about their successes and their struggles in their marriages and their lives? In this episode of the Soaring Child, Doug Holt provides that place.  Doug is a father of a beautiful son and daughter and a successful serial entrepreneur who is on a mission  to help other businessmen lead their families well. Doug now runs The Powerful Man, with a mission of helping these men save their marriages and become the best men, fathers, and husbands they can be.  In this episode, discover Doug’s advice for both men and women about how to better handle conflict, restore love to a stagnant marriage, and bring that spark back.    Key Takeaways: [2:52] Doug's story & what brought him to this work [5:54] Common frustrations of dads & the suicide epidemic [9:43] 2 common responses to conflict [14:25] Why many couples go from lovers to roommates [15:41] An explanation of DEER mode & why men sometimes fall into this [18:32] How couples can restore love to a stagnant marriage [21:26] How women can bring up this topic with their husbands [23:32] Quick things men or women can do to bring that spark back [26:50] The hidden motives technique   Memorable Moments: "Marriage actually takes a lot of work. It's not just a checkbox thing." "I felt like I had a roommate with a ring, rather than a wife. And my wife felt the same way. But of course, we didn't know how to communicate that. We lay six inches apart but were six miles away emotionally." "Men, just as much as women, want that connection." “Suicide is the #2 cause of death for men.”  "There's a lot of men that are in this lifestyle of quiet desperation, and what they want more than anything is to be an amazing father." "Often I hear, 'I feel like a stranger in my own home.'" "The only people I've talked to that have perfect marriages are liars...If you've never had a problem in your marriage, that's a problem." "You deserve more than average. This is your life...so don't wait for things to happen. Take action." "Your energy matters when you bring it into the home." "A wife wants to be seen, heard, and desired." “Get to know your partner–who they are today. What are their dreams today? What are their fears?...You married this person for a reason.”   How to Connect with Doug Holt Website: https://www.thepowerfulman.com/    Dana Kay Resources: Website: https://adhdthriveinstitute.com/  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ADHDThriveInstitute/  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/adhdthriveinstitute/  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ADHDThriveInstitute  LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/adhd-thrive-institute/mycompany/  Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.ph/adhdthriveinstitute/  Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@adhd_thriveinstitute    International Best Selling Book, Thriving with ADHD – https://adhdthriveinstitute.com/book/  Free Reduce ADHD Symptoms Naturally Masterclass – https://bit.ly/3GAbFQl   ADHD Parenting Course – https://info.adhdthriveinstitute.com/parentingadhd ADHD Thrive Method 4 Kids Program – https://adhdthriveinstitute.com/packages/  
    4/27/2023
    30:11
  • 53: Building Better Brains for ADHD with Lorraine Driscoll
    Think back to when your little one was an infant. Do you remember when he or she first wrapped their little hand around your finger or when that startle reflex was so strong that they would even wake themselves up if they weren't wrapped tight? Both of these things are primitive reflexes.  In this episode of the Soaring Child, Lorraine Driscoll explains how retained primitive reflexes and brain imbalances can affect children with ADHD. Discover the three most common retained reflexes that children with ADHD often have, as well as how parents can integrate brain training technologies and techniques to help build better brains.  Lorraine Driscoll is a brain integration therapist, nutritionist, and the founder of Building Better Brains. As a former teacher, she's passionate about optimally developing the brain so kids can thrive.   Key Takeaways:  [2:48] How Lorraine got into this work [5:27] Retained primitive reflexes [7:54] Brain imbalances [8:14] Potential causes of retained reflexes or brain imbalances [12:03] 3 common retained reflexes that children with ADHD have [16:15] The role that brain imbalance plays with ADHD [20:46] Where to start [24:03] Brain training technologies that can be helpful for kids with ADHD [28:48] How this is different than neurofeedback [29:56] How brain imbalances & retained reflexes affect picky eating [31:59] What parents can do TODAY to start building better brain connections   Memorable Quotes "There are a ton of reflexes that infants have, and their purpose is #1  to keep them alive...and then further on in infancy, to assist with gross and fine motor development." "These reflexes definitely serve a purpose but they should disappear by 3 years of age or sooner, depending on the reflex. And if they don't, basically they create a block." "With primitive reflexes, they can either be mildly retained or severely retained. And generally, the more reflexes that are retained and the more severely retained, the more severe the condition." "Most kids who have true ADHD or even autism spectrum typically have an overdeveloped left brain and an underdeveloped right brain." "The left brain is the gas, and the right brain is the brakes." Start "with very specific exercises that very much mimic...the movements they would have done when they were an infant in order for that reflex to be integrated." "The research shows it's best when it's done morning and afternoon or evening." "If you do nothing else, the best thing you can do is get your child moving." "Kids who have ADHD where they have poor vestibular function can either sit still or they can pay attention."   How to Connect with Lorraine Driscoll Website: https://lorrainedriscoll.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/building.better.brains/   Dana Kay Resources: Website: https://adhdthriveinstitute.com/  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ADHDThriveInstitute/  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/adhdthriveinstitute/  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ADHDThriveInstitute  LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/adhd-thrive-institute/mycompany/  Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.ph/adhdthriveinstitute/  Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@adhd_thriveinstitute    International Best Selling Book, Thriving with ADHD – https://adhdthriveinstitute.com/book/  Free Reduce ADHD Symptoms Naturally Masterclass – https://bit.ly/3GAbFQl   ADHD Parenting Course – https://info.adhdthriveinstitute.com/parentingadhd ADHD Thrive Method 4 Kids Program – https://adhdthriveinstitute.com/packages/
    4/20/2023
    36:07
  • 52: How ADHD Impacts Siblings with Ashley Gobeil
    ADHD impacts the entire family. In this episode of the Soaring Child, licensed child and family therapist Ashley Gobeil joins the show to discuss how ADHD impacts siblings in the family.  Ashley is no stranger to being a guest on this podcast and doesn't require a long introduction, but she has so much gold in every episode. She is a highly experienced therapist with over 15 years’ experience and extensive expertise with children who have been given the diagnosis of ADHD, ODD,  and learning difficulties. In this episode, discover strategies parents can use to diffuse sibling rivalry and to support both the child with ADHD and the other children in the home.    Here are the links mentioned in the show:  Episode 4 - https://adhdthriveinstitute.com/podcast/soaring-child-episode-4/  Episode 17 - https://adhdthriveinstitute.com/podcast/soaring-child-episode-17/  Episode 28 - https://adhdthriveinstitute.com/podcast/soaring-child-episode-28/  Love languages quiz - https://5lovelanguages.com/quizzes/love-language  Key Takeaways: [3:12] How ADHD impacts siblings [5:23] What parents can do to support the child in the family who doesn't have ADHD [8:09] Love languages [9:31] Other ways parents can support siblings [13:28] How parents can speak to siblings about the other child's ADHD [16:30] How to manage ADHD behaviors in the moment [19:18] How the conversation changes as children get older [22:17] The importance of consistency in this approach [24:24] How parents can promote a more positive relationship between siblings   Memorable Moments: "Behaviors really do communicate their emotional experiences." "We've really got to trust our parenting instincts. If it feels like I'm not giving my child enough attention, they might be feeling that way too." "If we can get a bit of a picture or an understanding of, 'What's the siblings' experience of what's happening in the home? What's their feeling?' Then we can go, 'What's their underlying need?' And then we can respond and support them in that need." "I often like to start with that verbal observation of what I am seeing between the siblings. And then you do the Name it to Tame It." "We do want that sibling to feel heard, seen, soothed...But we also want them to be able to hold compassion and empathy for their sibling as well." "Rather than...'How do we hit with the discipline or consequential action," going, 'what do I want to teach in this moment?'" "There's the content of what they're saying, but what's actually underneath?" "You are building a new picture of how your children experience you." "A really important focus on how we create that sibling relationship is...that parent-child relationship...When that child who is struggling feels connected to, feels heard and understood by the parent, we're in a much better place to build the foundations of that positive sibling relationship."   How to Connect with Ashley Gobeil: Website: https://info.adhdthriveinstitute.com/parentingadhd   Dana Kay Resources: Website: https://adhdthriveinstitute.com/  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ADHDThriveInstitute/  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/adhdthriveinstitute/  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ADHDThriveInstitute  LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/adhd-thrive-institute/mycompany/  Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.ph/adhdthriveinstitute/  Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@adhd_thriveinstitute    International Best Selling Book, Thriving with ADHD – https://adhdthriveinstitute.com/book/  Free Reduce ADHD Symptoms Naturally Masterclass – https://bit.ly/3GAbFQl   ADHD Parenting Course – https://info.adhdthriveinstitute.com/parentingadhd ADHD Thrive Method 4 Kids Program – https://adhdthriveinstitute.com/packages/  
    4/13/2023
    31:30
  • 51: ADHD & Genetics with Kashif Khan
    How do genes affect ADHD and other similar disorders? Is there an ADHD gene? What can we do to optimize our genes so that we are living our best lives possible? Why does data privacy matter with genetic testing? Tune in to this episode of the Soaring Child Podcast to learn the answers to each of these questions.  Our guest today is Kashif Kahn, a Chief Executive Officer and founder of The DNA Company where personalized medicine is being pioneered through unique insights into the human genome. He also is the host of the UNPILLED podcast. His measure of success is not in dollars earned, but in lives improved. Listen to this episode to learn how ADHD and genetics interact with one another.  If you are interested in learning more about DNA testing and you want to reduce your child’s ADHD  symptoms naturally, schedule a free call with our team using this link - https://bit.ly/3X5ZVvT Key Takeaways: 5:42 - An explanation of genetic predispositions 8:58 - How the science of genetics has changed over the years 14:28 - Is there an ADHD gene? 18:40 - The 3% of people who actually have ADHD 25:49 - An explanation of the 3 buckets within epigenetics 29:18 - What people need to know about data privacy with genetic testing 34:46 - How to manage genetic expression 44:09 - How genes can cause toxins to affect one person in a home and not others in the home   Memorable Moments: “A gene is an instruction that tells your cells what to do.” “Even in ADHD, we don’t see one profile that points to it genetically. There are multiple, and none of them actually cause a clinical ADHD. They all cause behavior that gets diagnosed as ADHD but isn’t in fact that at all.” “The majority of what we see in mood and behavior issues, including ADHD, people don’t innately have. They’re actually wired for some form of superpower and they’ve been put in the wrong context where they’re not using that superpower.” “In the science of genetics, there are genes that they point to that are ADHD genes. The challenge is, that’s the 2 or 3% who innately have something…97% of our kids who are struggling were not born with the condition.” “Our DNA is not ready for the way that we live…It’s no wonder everyone has ADHD and anxiety. We don’t have it. We have neural inflammation, we have the wrong context, we have overstimulation, we have overdepolyment of neurochemicals, which leads to all of these outward behaviors.” “There are 3 buckets epigenetically: environment…nutrition…and lifestyle.” “Pick the right lifestyle choice based on what your genes are saying.” “The body is designed to handle toxins…It’s not designed to handle the current reality and the amount we have to handle.” How to Connect with Kashif Khan Website: https://www.thednacompany.com/pages/kashif-khan  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thednaco/  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thednacompany   Dana Kay Resources: Website: https://adhdthriveinstitute.com/  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ADHDThriveInstitute/  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/adhdthriveinstitute/  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ADHDThriveInstitute  LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/adhd-thrive-institute/mycompany/  Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.ph/adhdthriveinstitute/  Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@adhd_thriveinstitute    International Best Selling Book, Thriving with ADHD – https://adhdthriveinstitute.com/book/  Free Reduce ADHD Symptoms Naturally Masterclass – https://bit.ly/3GAbFQl   ADHD Parenting Course – https://info.adhdthriveinstitute.com/parentingadhd ADHD Thrive Method 4 Kids Program – https://adhdthriveinstitute.com/packages/
    4/6/2023
    49:52

More Kids & Family podcasts

About Soaring Child: Thriving with ADHD

Here is a place where you will learn how to address your child's ADHD symptoms naturally so you can stop walking on eggshells & bring back peace & calm to your home. Host Dana Kay, is a Board Certified Holistic Health and Nutrition Practitioner, on a mission to assist families who have children with ADHD. Within each episode, you will receive insight on how to support your child with ADHD through nutrition and functional lab testing, discover HIDDEN stresses and dysfunctions that may be holding your child back, as well as implement a holistic and all-natural family approach to health and wellness. Together, we can find balance, peace & happiness the natural way. Because every child deserves to soar!
Podcast website

Listen to Soaring Child: Thriving with ADHD, HELP IM A DAD PODCAST and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Soaring Child: Thriving with ADHD

Soaring Child: Thriving with ADHD

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Soaring Child: Thriving with ADHD: Podcasts in Family