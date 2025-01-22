Plants Get Sick Too

Just like people, plants can get sick. Fungi, bacteria, and other pathogens are common causes of plant diseases. Learning to identify when plants are sick and taking proper steps to contain these diseases is an important part of keeping your plants healthy. Michelle Grabowski, research scientist with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, covers the basics of plant disease and how you can help ensure the health of your plants. Smarty Plants is a podcast of the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. Visit www.mda.state.mn.us/plants-insects/smarty-plants for more episodes. Look for a new episode of Smarty Plants every month.