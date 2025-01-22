An essential part of garden planning is making sure that seeds or plants that you are planting are free from diseases and noxious weeds. Do some proactive planning for this spring and learn the key aspects of obtaining healthy plants and seeds in this episode of Smarty Plants. Smarty Plants is a podcast of the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. Visit www.mda.state.mn.us/plants-insects/smarty-plants for more episodes. Look for a new episode of Smarty Plants every month.
22:50
Invasive Pests vs. Minnesota Cold
Minnesota's cold weather can have a big impact on invasive pest such as insects and noxious weeds. Learn how cold temperatures affect pest behaviors and the consequences of warmer winters.
32:12
Unwanted Holiday Pests
Making the holidays extra festive with Christmas trees, wreaths, and other greenery is something many of us love. However, invasive insects and noxious weeds can be hiding in our beautiful décor. Learn about these dangerous pests and ways to prevent spreading them into our environment with three Minnesota Department of Agriculture experts.
25:26
Irritating Insects
Fall can be a particularly irritating time when it comes to bugs, as often times you will see many taking up residence in your toasty home. In fact, sometimes it can feel like an all-out invasion. Arm yourself with knowledge of these pests with entomologists Angie Ambourn and Val Cervenka.
33:32
Plants Get Sick Too
Just like people, plants can get sick. Fungi, bacteria, and other pathogens are common causes of plant diseases. Learning to identify when plants are sick and taking proper steps to contain these diseases is an important part of keeping your plants healthy. Michelle Grabowski, research scientist with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, covers the basics of plant disease and how you can help ensure the health of your plants.
Smarty Plants is a podcast exploring invasive insects and noxious weeds that threaten Minnesota’s natural and agricultural resources. Experts from the MDA’s Plant Protection Division cover important topics engaging the public in efforts to protect our environment.