Small Business Quick WINS w/ Jay Schwedelson l Presented By Thryv

In this episode of Small Business Quick Wins, host Jay Schwedelson discusses the impact of the upcoming presidential election on small business marketing efforts and provides strategies for navigating this challenging period.===================================Best Moments:(01:01) Impact of presidential election on marketing effectiveness(02:35) Expected drop in email open rates and click-through rates(03:29) Three options for communication during election season(04:36) Avoiding mentions of 2024 in marketing materials(05:10) Leveraging 2025 in marketing messages for better performance(06:04) Timeline for marketing performance normalization post-election===================================

In this episode of Small Business Quick Wins, host Jay Schwedelson discusses three silent killers of small businesses that owners might not be aware of. He provides actionable tips to address these issues and improve customer engagement and sales opportunities.===================================Best Moments:(01:31) The importance of quick follow-up after collecting customer information(03:27) The impact of form complexity on customer engagement(05:02) Website loading speed and its effect on customer retention===================================

In this episode of Small Business Quick Wins, host Jay Schwedelson interviews Amanda Zantal-Wiener, head of content at Thryv, about creating engaging content for small businesses. They discuss practical strategies for content creation, understanding your audience, and leveraging authentic storytelling to connect with potential customers.===================================Best Moments:(01:14) Creating engaging content for small businesses(04:27) Three core pillars for creating interesting content(05:29) Identifying where potential customers spend time online(07:43) The importance of not assuming customer knowledge(08:18) The value of authentic, lo-fi content over polished production(09:47) Being yourself and understanding your professional capacity(11:37) Remembering why you started your business when creating content===================================Guest Bio:Amanda Zantal-Wiener is the head of content at Thryv, a platform for small businesses. She has an extensive background in content creation, having previously led content at Search Engine Journal and served as a deputy editor at HubSpot. Amanda's experience spans various industries, including food writing and coverage of the indie rap and hip-hop scene. With a passion for storytelling and helping small businesses succeed, Amanda brings valuable insights to content creation strategies for entrepreneurs and business owners.===================================Amanda's Playlist:Listen to Amanda's Spotify playlist here.===================================

In this episode of Small Business Quick Wins, host Jay Schwedelson interviews Adam Roth, a digital marketing expert from Thryv, about search engine optimization (SEO) and search engine marketing (SEM) strategies tailored for small businesses. They discuss practical tips on improving online presence, attracting more customers, and making the most of limited marketing budgets.===================================Best Moments:(01:20) Introduction to Adam Roth's expertise in search engine marketing(02:05) The importance of having a website for small businesses(02:41) Creating separate pages for each service on your website(04:24) The significance of getting listed in online directories(05:57) How directory listings can improve website ranking on Google(06:31) Paid search tactics for small businesses with limited budgets(07:37) Whether to bid on your own company name in Google Ads(09:13) Final thoughts and where to find Adam Roth on LinkedIn===================================Guest Bio:Adam Roth is a lead digital marketing professional at Thryv, an all-in-one platform for small businesses. With extensive experience in search engine marketing, Adam has helped companies spend over $250 million on SEM campaigns throughout his career. He specializes in providing actionable SEO and SEM strategies for small business owners to improve their online presence and attract more customers.===================================

In this episode of Small Business Quick Wins, host Jay Schwedelson interviews Gary Milkwick, CFO of 1-800-Accountant, about end-of-year tax planning strategies for small businesses. They discuss practical tactics to optimize tax liabilities, including accelerated depreciation, home office deductions, and the importance of year-round tax planning.===================================Best Moments:(01:13) Introduction of Gary Milkwick, CFO of 1-800-Accountant(03:22) End-of-year tax planning tactics for small businesses(05:15) Accelerated depreciation benefits for equipment purchases(07:54) Home office deductions for small business owners(09:48) Overview of 1-800-Accountant's services(11:43) The importance of year-round tax planning===================================Guest Bio:Gary Milkwick is the Chief Financial Officer at 1-800-Accountant, a company that has helped over 100,000 small businesses across all 50 states in the United States. As a CPA, Gary grew up in an accounting household and has experience working with both large corporations like PricewaterhouseCoopers and small businesses. He is passionate about helping small business owners with tax planning and financial strategies to optimize their businesses.===================================

Welcome to Small Business QUICK WINS - the how-to podcast on exactly how to grow your business. Join us as we dive deep into every aspect of growing a small business, unlocking powerful strategies and game-changing tactics that will revolutionize your approach. Our podcast offers actionable takeaways and practical advice to supercharge your business game. Explore the power of decision-making, the art of nurturing contacts, and the influence of loss aversion in marketing. Discover how anchoring and positive psychology can elevate your campaigns to new heights. Unravel the secrets of understanding your audience's minds and tapping into behavioral science principles. We guide you on a journey to small business mastery, empowering you to make the right decisions and drive remarkable results. Tune in to Small Business QUICK WINS to unlock the full potential of your business, stay ahead in the competitive landscape, and embark on this thrilling growth adventure with us! MASSIVE thank you to our Sponsor, Thryv!! Thryv's all-in-one business management software helps small businesses reach more customers, stay organized and get paid faster. With Thryv, small businesses can manage their workflows, teams and client interactions anytime, anywhere and on any device. Regardless of your size, check out Thryv today to get the solutions you need to grow your business!