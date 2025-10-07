Sleep and Sorcery | Folklore & Fantasy-Inspired Sleep Stories

JOIN PATREON FOR AD-FREE LISTENING & MORE PERKS: patreon.com/sleepandsorcery
Follow the thread of memory through a nostalgic corn maze in tonight’s folklore-inspired bedtime story.
In tonight’s story, as the first chilly winds of autumn blow in, you and your friends revisit your favorite fall tradition: a local farm with a seasonal pumpkin patch, hayrides, and a corn maze. You decide to challenge your friends to see who can make it through the corn maze the fastest. As evening falls and you wander the corridors of the maze, you muse on the folklore of the season, labyrinths, and the unexpected twists of life. Here and there, throughout the maze, you run into people from your past, though you struggle to place them: until you realize that they are younger versions of you.
If you’re still awake at the end of the story, I’ll guide you through a relaxing body scan.
Music & Sound: A Glimpse of Avalon by Flouw, Slow Silk Lullaby by Lama House, Sensors Surrender by Ave Air, Via Epidemic Sound
Sleep & Sorcery is a folklore and fantasy-inspired sleep series. My name is Laurel, and I’ll be your guide on tonight’s fantastical journey. Sleep & Sorcery is one part bedtime story, one part guided meditation, and one part dreamy adventure. Follow along with my voice for as long as it serves you, and when you’re ready, feel free to let go of the story and relax into sleep.
