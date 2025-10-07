About Sleep and Sorcery | Folklore & Fantasy-Inspired Sleep Stories

Welcome to Sleep and Sorcery, a folklore and fantasy-inspired sleep series. Step across the threshold into a world of myth and magic, where you can safely drift off into a deep and comfortable sleep. Sleep and Sorcery is one part bedtime story, one part guided meditation, and one part dreamy adventure. Visit a cozy cottage in the mythical village of Slumbershire, the fairy tale forests of Bohemia, the court of King Arthur, and spaceships among the stars. Dream your wildest dreams with Sleep and Sorcery. Now you can support my work on Patreon for exclusive perks: patreon.com/sleepandsorcery