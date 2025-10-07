Powered by RND
Sleep and Sorcery | Folklore & Fantasy-Inspired Sleep Stories
Sleep and Sorcery | Folklore & Fantasy-Inspired Sleep Stories

Laurel Hostak Jones, Bleav
Sleep and Sorcery | Folklore & Fantasy-Inspired Sleep Stories
  The Corn Maze | Autumn Sleep Story
    Follow the thread of memory through a nostalgic corn maze in tonight's folklore-inspired bedtime story. In tonight's story, as the first chilly winds of autumn blow in, you and your friends revisit your favorite fall tradition: a local farm with a seasonal pumpkin patch, hayrides, and a corn maze. You decide to challenge your friends to see who can make it through the corn maze the fastest. As evening falls and you wander the corridors of the maze, you muse on the folklore of the season, labyrinths, and the unexpected twists of life. Here and there, throughout the maze, you run into people from your past, though you struggle to place them: until you realize that they are younger versions of you. If you're still awake at the end of the story, I'll guide you through a relaxing body scan.
    1:02:04
  Arthur's Corner | Superhero for a Day | Fantasy Sleep Story for Kids
    Find out what makes someone a true hero in tonight's fantasy bedtime story for kids. In tonight's cozy sleep story, you make a wish on a shooting star to become a superhero. When you wake up the next day, you discover that you have extraordinary strength and the ability to fly. You try out your new powers and even get a chance to save the day – but the experience teaches you that you don't need superpowers to be a hero. Sleep & Sorcery presents Arthur's Corner: Magical Bedtime Stories for Young People. Inspired by fantasy, fairytales, and folklore, and using guided visualization, this bedtime story is especially designed for children but can be enjoyed by listeners of all ages.
    32:13
  Arcade of the Arcane | Urban Folklore-Inspired Sleep Story
    Travel to the land of 8-bit adventure in tonight's folklore inspired sleep story. In tonight's story, you are the owner of a beloved local video game arcade. One day, you receive a delivery of a vintage game cabinet – a game you've somehow never heard of. What's more, the cabinet doesn't work, and so it gathers dust in the corner of the arcade while you figure out what to do with it. Until one night, the game suddenly powers up by itself, enticing you to play. In your playthrough, you discover an Easter Egg – which turns out to be much more than that. It's a doorway into a world of 8-bit adventure, of which you are the hero. If you're still awake at the end of the story, I'll guide you through a brief meditation for joy and playfulness.
    1:41:06
  From Our Friends at Somatic Healing Meditations: "Self Love Body Scan Meditation"
    Tonight on Sleep & Sorcery, I'm excited to share something a little different with you – something I think you'll really enjoy: a Self-Love Body Scan Meditation from my friend Karena at Somatic Healing Meditations. Somatic Healing Meditations is a podcast that helps you regulate your nervous system, deepen your healing journey, and feel better IN your body. Each week, somatic healing coach Karena Neukirchner guides you through a gentle meditation designed to effectively calm stress, release old patterns, and cultivate compassionate self-awareness. These somatic meditations create a safe and supportive space to connect with your body, awaken your inner knowing, and return to a life of greater presence and joy. In this Self-Love Body Scan Meditation, you'll find a soothing, regulating journey to connect with an authentic sense of self-love in your body – and to anchor that feeling a little more deeply with each breath.
    37:40
  The Queen of the Night | Southern Gothic Sleep Story
    In tonight's Southern Gothic-inspired sleep story, you receive an invitation to a mysterious gathering at the home of a prominent resident of your town. Once a year, she hosts an intimate, late-night get-together to celebrate the rare and brief blooming of a beloved flower: the night-blooming cereus, also known as the Queen of the Night. You join the moonlit revel to witness the unfurling of the flower, which beckons you into nature's great mystery. There is no formal meditation at the end of this story, but it does contain some meditation and breathing cues, which you can follow if you like – or simply let the words wash over you.
    1:09:57

About Sleep and Sorcery | Folklore & Fantasy-Inspired Sleep Stories

Welcome to Sleep and Sorcery, a folklore and fantasy-inspired sleep series. Step across the threshold into a world of myth and magic, where you can safely drift off into a deep and comfortable sleep. Sleep and Sorcery is one part bedtime story, one part guided meditation, and one part dreamy adventure. Visit a cozy cottage in the mythical village of Slumbershire, the fairy tale forests of Bohemia, the court of King Arthur, and spaceships among the stars. Dream your wildest dreams with Sleep and Sorcery.
